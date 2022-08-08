Read full article on original website
Related
Ole Miss tempers flared, QB battle raged on in Day 5 of fall camp
David Johnson and Jared Redding of 247Sports talk Day 5 of Ole Miss football fall camp, a new week of practice.
Former 4-star recruit Joel Williams enters transfer portal
Kentucky junior defensive back and former 4-star recruit Joel Williams has entered the transfer portal, CatsPause.com has confirmed. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. Williams is the Wildcats' second transfer casualty since the start of fall camp, joining backup quarterback Beau...
The Block: The Cale Gundy situation at Oklahoma escalates
In this excerpt from The Block, Carl Reed and guest co-host Brandon Marcello discuss the latest surrounding the departure of the Sooners' WR coach after uttering a "racially-charged word".
Swinney’s Stern Message Resonated with Clemson’s Wiggins
CLEMSON, S.C. — When Dabo Swinney met with Nate Wiggins following spring practices, he delivered a stern message to his sophomore cornerback.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
College football's 5 biggest potential upsets in 2022
247Sports' Brad Crawford breaks down his top 5 potential upsets for the 2022 college football season.
Get to know JUCO big man Kalifa Sakho
South Plains Community College big man Kalifa Sakho has started to see his recruitment expand. The 7-foot big man from France averaged 6.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per game last season. Sakho’s head coach at South Plains CC, coach Hayden Sowers talked on his game. “Kalifa will graduate from...
Gamecocks QB commitment moves in latest Top247 update
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback commitment Dante Reno is on the move in the latest rankings update from 247Sports for the class of 2024. Reno jumped up to No. 209 on Wednesday afternoon after debuting at No. 216 earlier this spring. A complete listing of the Top247 can be found right here.
247Sports
National top-50 CB Bravion Rogers decommits from Texas A&M
Texas A&M has been red hot on the recruiting trail as of late. Since the Aggies' big recruiting pool party/barbecue at the end of July, the team has added four commitments in the 2023 class, including a pair of national top-100 prospects. But, late Monday evening, Texas A&M suffered a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks make final cut for coveted hometown play-making point guard
MiLaysia Fulwiley was offered by USC as a seventh-grader. Now a senior, the five-star guard has led Keenan High School to four state championships.
Matt Landers making noise through five Arkansas practices
Check out what Razorback wide receivers, defensive backs and coaches are saying about the performance of Toledo transfer wide receiver Matt Landers.
247Sports
Sights and sounds from Auburn preseason camp
Auburn returned to practice for Day 4 of fall camp on Tuesday, with an open period for reporters to watch and record practice videos, along with a press conference with head coach Bryan Harsin and players Luke Deal and Donovan Kaufman. Photos and videos from Auburn's practice:. Ze'Vian Capers runs...
Four-star QB Rickie Collins locks in his college commitment date
Baton Rouge (La.) Woodlawn Top247 quarterback Rickie Collins will announce his college decision on Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. CST. LSU and Florida State are the finalists for the four-star passer who recently decommitted from Purdue. An Elite 11 Finalist where he threw alongside the nation’s best this summer out...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gamecocks wide receiver explains why South Carolina is now his home
Gamecocks football wide receiver Corey Rucker details the decision to come to South Carolina and the people who he's become closest with during his time with the program.
Paul Finebaum Has Brutally Honest Admission On Alabama's Expectations
During his customary appearance on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning" to start the week, ESPN college football personality Paul Finebaum gave his thoughts on Alabama's championship or bust expectations. Saying that the Tide's current mindset reminds him of Tiger Woods in his prime when he was chasing Jack Nicklaus'...
zagsblog.com
Four-star wing Coen Carr poised to announce Tuesday
Coen Carr, the 6-foot-7 4-star wing from Legacy Early College (S.C.), is poised to announce his college choice on Tuesday. Ranked the No. 11 small forward in the Class of 2023 by 247Sports.com, he is considering Michigan State, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Indiana, with Michigan State the heavy favorite. Carr is...
Five-part ESPNU series "Welcome Home: South Carolina football" begins tonight
The five-part ESPNU series “Welcome Home: South Carolina Football” begins tonight at 7 p.m. and will feature on the station each week with the final episode coming the Wednesday after the season-opener. Cameras have been following the players and coaches around in the buildup to the season and...
Oklahoma football assistant Cale Gundy resigns after 'hurtful and shameful' word ahead of 2022 season
Oklahoma assistant Cale Gundy announced his resignation Sunday night, citing a recent situation with a player led to his decision. Gundy was the Sooners' wide receivers coach and has been with the program as an offensive assistant or coordinator since the 1999 season. "I owe it to Sooner Nation to...
Josh Kattus has quickly become a favorite in Kentucky's locker room
LEXINGTON– Freshman tight end Josh Kattus is quickly becoming a favorite of everyone around inside the Joe Craft Football Training Center. "I love him. I'm a big fan of Josh," offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello said. "Got a long road to go, but he's got some special qualities. He's kind of a favorite among the offense too."
UNC's Two Freshman Running Backs Impressing in Camp
Head coach Mack Brown highlights the "power plays" he has seen from newcomers George Pettaway and Omarion Hampton.
Video: Ohio State is loaded at wide receiver | Here is the group at practice during camp
Ohio State might have the best group of wide receivers in the country in 2022, and "might have" could easily be replaced with "does have" in this sentence. At a recent practice, the media got a good look at the Buckeyes' wide receivers and WR coach Brian Hartline. The WRs...
247Sports
44K+
Followers
359K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0