Columbia, SC

247Sports

Former 4-star recruit Joel Williams enters transfer portal

Kentucky junior defensive back and former 4-star recruit Joel Williams has entered the transfer portal, CatsPause.com has confirmed. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. Williams is the Wildcats' second transfer casualty since the start of fall camp, joining backup quarterback Beau...
247Sports

Get to know JUCO big man Kalifa Sakho

South Plains Community College big man Kalifa Sakho has started to see his recruitment expand. The 7-foot big man from France averaged 6.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per game last season. Sakho’s head coach at South Plains CC, coach Hayden Sowers talked on his game. “Kalifa will graduate from...
247Sports

Gamecocks QB commitment moves in latest Top247 update

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback commitment Dante Reno is on the move in the latest rankings update from 247Sports for the class of 2024. Reno jumped up to No. 209 on Wednesday afternoon after debuting at No. 216 earlier this spring. A complete listing of the Top247 can be found right here.
247Sports

National top-50 CB Bravion Rogers decommits from Texas A&M

Texas A&M has been red hot on the recruiting trail as of late. Since the Aggies' big recruiting pool party/barbecue at the end of July, the team has added four commitments in the 2023 class, including a pair of national top-100 prospects. But, late Monday evening, Texas A&M suffered a...
247Sports

Sights and sounds from Auburn preseason camp

Auburn returned to practice for Day 4 of fall camp on Tuesday, with an open period for reporters to watch and record practice videos, along with a press conference with head coach Bryan Harsin and players Luke Deal and Donovan Kaufman. Photos and videos from Auburn's practice:. Ze'Vian Capers runs...
zagsblog.com

Four-star wing Coen Carr poised to announce Tuesday

Coen Carr, the 6-foot-7 4-star wing from Legacy Early College (S.C.), is poised to announce his college choice on Tuesday. Ranked the No. 11 small forward in the Class of 2023 by 247Sports.com, he is considering Michigan State, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Indiana, with Michigan State the heavy favorite. Carr is...
247Sports

Josh Kattus has quickly become a favorite in Kentucky's locker room

LEXINGTON– Freshman tight end Josh Kattus is quickly becoming a favorite of everyone around inside the Joe Craft Football Training Center. "I love him. I'm a big fan of Josh," offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello said. "Got a long road to go, but he's got some special qualities. He's kind of a favorite among the offense too."
247Sports

247Sports

