Albertville, MN

Crow River Senior Center announces weekly news

 2 days ago

The Crow River Senior Center is open Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit the center’s website at mnseniorcenters.org or inquire at the Senior Center 763-497-8900 for full details. Stop by and pick up a newsletter.

Dominos (Mexican Train) Monday at 1:30 p.m., Social Bridge Tuesday at 1:30 p.m., Hand and Foot Wednesday at 9 a.m., Euchre Wednesday at 1:30 p.m., Pinochle Thursday at 9 a.m., Cribbage Tournament Friday at 9 a.m., Mahjong Friday at 1:30 p.m., and 500 Friday at 1:30 p.m. Bingo Thursday at 1:30 p.m. Exceptions to any of these programs are listed on our activity calendar. Please refer to our current newsletter.

Cribbage Tournament Fridays starting at 9 a.m. Cost is $1 for entry fee. Arrive by 8:45 a.m. to get registered.

Bingo Sponsored by “The Legacy of St. Michael” Thursday, Aug. 11 at 1:30 p.m. and “Mystery Bingo” Thursday, Aug. 18 at 1:30 p.m. Call the Senior Center to sign up.

Bingo Sponsored by “The Senior Center” at the St. Michael Daze and Knights Festival, Saturday, Aug. 13 from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Council Chamber Room inside City Hall. Volunteers needed; call the Senior Center if you can help.

Movie Club Friday, Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. Call the Senior Center to sign up.

Parkinson’s Support Group meets the first Tuesday of each month at 1:30 p.m.

Senior Book Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at 1:30 p.m.

Lunch at the Senior Center is on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and is prepared by the River Inn in Hanover. Lunch cost is $5.00 per meal and always includes a beverage and dessert. Reservations are required by the Friday prior. Please call 763-497-8900 to sign up for lunch.

This week’s menu features: Tuesday, Aug. 16 Southwest Chicken Salad and Dinner Roll. Wednesday, Aug. 17 Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce, Side Salad and Dinner Roll. Thursday, Aug. 18 Liver & Onions (Chicken Alternative), Potatoes and Mixed Veggies.

If you are interested in volunteering at the Crow River Senior Center for the front desk receptionist or kitchen server, please contact the center director at 763-497-8900. Meals on Wheels call CROSS Services at 763-425-1050 x115.

Medicare questions please contact the Senior LinkAge Line for more information such as new plans may be available, some existing plans may not be available, plan premiums may change, plan formularies may change, and you may qualify for extra help with prescription drug cost. Call Senior LinkAge Line for assistance at 1-800-333-2433.

SilverSneakers weekly exercise classes for seniors: In-Person exercise class is on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. at the Albertville City Hall. Virtual exercise classes are on Mondays at 9:30 a.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. You will need an electronic device with a camera and a microphone, i.e., cell phone, computer, laptop, or iPad for the virtual classes. Please contact the SilverSneakers instructor, Lori Schoenborn, at theschoenborns@charter.net to be included in the weekly exercise classes.

Services that are offered with the great partnership of the non-profit Senior Community Services are Caregiver Support and The HOME Program (Household & Outdoor Maintenance) available for our surrounding community members.

The HOME program offers in-home services such as housekeeping, handperson tasks, painting, home safety checks, lawn mowing, snow removal and other yard services. If you are not signed up please call 763-416-7969 or find the online application on our website at HOME Program – Minnesota Senior Centers (mnseniorcenters.org)

We offer Basic Tech Support. Mobile device support: such as cell phones, notebooks and laptops services and In-Home support services are available. Call 763-416-7969 during regular office hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Full details are in our newsletter and on our website. We are here to help with tech problems no matter how big or how small, give us a call.

Do you help an older adult? Being a caregiver can be very rewarding, but also has its challenges. There is help available through our Senior Center. Becky Allard is a licensed Social Worker from Senior Community Services who is available for one-on-one support through phone calls, texts, emails, virtual meetings and face to face meetings. Becky can help you find resources to make life easier or work through challenging situations. If you would like to connect with other caregivers, Becky has several group options. Drawing from experiences of others and knowing you’re not alone can be invaluable. If you have questions about Caregiver Support, contact Becky at 612-804-0968 or email her at b.allard@seniorcommunity.org The caregiver services program is supported in part by the Central MN Council on Aging as part of the Older Americans Act Program.

