ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Museums

London Museum to Return Ownership of 12 Benin Bronzes in Long-Awaited Repatriation

By Alex Greenberger
ARTnews
ARTnews
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2inrHv_0h9AYKLU00

Click here to read the full article.

London’s Horniman Museum and Gardens said last week that it would return to Nigeria ownership of 12 plaques from the Benin Bronzes , a cache of objects seized from the Kingdom of Benin in 1897 by British soldiers.

The museum said it was transferring ownership of these Benin Bronzes, plus 60 other objects that include an altar piece and brass bells, to Nigeria. However, it did not provide details about when—or whether—the objects themselves would be repatriated.

In many circles, the Benin Bronzes have been considered painful symbols of a colonial conquest . The objects made their way to England after being stolen amid a bloody expedition that saw the killing of around 200 Africans. Initially, some of the objects were placed on loan to the British Museum in London, where a number still reside today; many more were dispersed across Europe through a series of sales.

“The evidence is very clear that these objects were acquired through force, and external consultation supported our view that it is both moral and appropriate to return their ownership to Nigeria,” said Eve Salomon, chair of the Horniman Museum’s board of trustees, in a statement .

After Germany announced plans to repatriate all of its Benin Bronzes in 2020, museums across the world said they would undertake similar measures. The Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Smithsonian Institution, the French state, and the city of Glasgow are among those to say they will return Benin Bronzes in their holdings.

Just last week, the University of Oxford and the University of Cambridge said they would return 213 artifacts to Nigeria , in what is believed to be the largest-ever repatriation in British history.

Often, museums wait until they have received a claim from officials in a certain country before undertaking the process of sending back objects. In the case of the Horniman Museum, the institution said it did not receive a claim from Nigerian officials until January of this year.

“‘We very much welcome this decision by the Trustees of the Horniman Museum and Gardens,” Abba Tijani, Director-General of Nigeria’s National Commission for Museums and Monuments, said in a statement. The National Commission was the organization that filed that claim.

While the Horniman Museum’s planned repatriation is a considerable win for Nigerian officials, the institution’s collection of Benin Bronzes is hardly the largest in the U.K. The British Museum is believed to still own around 900 objects from the Benin Bronzes.

Building on years of activism within the country, Nigeria is now actively working to bring back the Benin Bronzes. Many are expected to be housed in the Edo Museum of West African Art, a David Adjaye–designed museum that is expected to open in Benin City in 2025.

More from ARTnews.com Best of ARTnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
ARTnews

Archaeologists Unearth Roman Mosaic in Rural British Town

Click here to read the full article. In 1963, a British blacksmith discovered a massive, nearly complete Roman mosaic pavement at Hinton St Mary in the region of Dorset. It was considered one of a kind, with a pristine portrait of Jesus Christ at its center, until recently, when a second mosaic was unearthed at the site. The second mosaic was found in a Roman building during a new round of excavations commissioned by the British Museum. It features a black, white, and red tesserae, however the design has badly suffered from centuries of ploughing the farmland. Archaeologists also unearthed thousands...
SCIENCE
ARTnews

Singapore’s Art Market Is Capitalizing on the Hong Kong Exodus

Click here to read the full article. One fifth the size of Rhode Island, Singapore is an island city-state, off the peninsula of Malaysia, in the middle of Southeast Asia, that wields immense power in the global financial and trade industries, like its traditional rival Hong Kong in the north. Also like Hong Kong, Singapore’s government has been harboring larger-than-life ambitions to position the country as a top contender in the global art market since the late ’90s. But, after several previous missteps, it has only recently begun to be a major player in the art world, as Hong Kong’s...
WORLD
ARTnews

Google Acquisition of Chicago Building Forces Massive Jean Dubuffet Sculpture to Relocate

Click here to read the full article. A 10-ton Jean Dubuffet sculpture in Chicago is being relocated after Google acquired the building facing the space where it is currently set. The 1984 sculpture Monument with Standing Beast, which rises 29 feet into the air, has stood in front of the James R. Thompson Center, a government office, for more than 30 years. Now, it will reside elsewhere in the city, according to the Chicago Sun-Times, which reported news of the sculpture’s move on Monday, just a few days after Google bought the building for $105 million. The fiberglass sculpture will now reside...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Voices: African countries want our history back – Britain should return the Benin Bronzes

Last month, I visited Germany to sign an agreement for the return of 1,130 Benin Bronzes – the hand-cast sculptures that once lined the historic palaces of Benin kingdom in my country, Nigeria. Looted during a punitive colonial expedition in 1897, this act of repatriation returns our bronzes to their rightful home.However, Germany was not the former colonial power in Nigeria. Nor did they steal the intricate narrative plaques that once decorated the pillars of palaces, the commemorative brass-cast heads of rulers that stood on altars, or other religious and cultural ceremonial objects.It was the British that sold our treasures...
AFRICA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Gainsborough
Person
Damien Hirst
allthatsinteresting.com

A French Soldier Looted Hitler’s Gold Watch — Now It Could Fetch Up To $4 Million At Auction

The watch was given to Hitler as a gift from Nazi officials and features engravings of key dates and Nazi iconography. On May 4, 1945, a French unit, the Régiment de Marche du Tchad, stormed Adolf Hitler’s Bavarian mountain hideout, the Berghof, just ahead of American troops. They found the home abandoned, but many personal belongings remained inside — including a wristwatch.
U.K.
Anita Durairaj

A church in Ethiopia claims to possess the Ark of the Covenant

A replica of the Ark of the CovenantCredit: Graph+sas; CC-BY-SA-4.0 International. According to the Bible, the Ark of the Covenant contains two stone tablets with the inscription of the Ten Commandments. The ark is described as a wooden chest with a lid. The ark is covered in pure gold.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smithsonian Museum#London Museum#Benin City#Looted Art#British#Africans#The British Museum#The Horniman Museum#French
ARTnews

14,000-Year-Old Engravings by ‘Technically Skilled’ Artisan Found in Spain

Click here to read the full article. Archaeologists from the Autonomous University of Barcelona discovered ancient engravings that are around 14,000 years old, the researchers announced in a statement. The Upper Paleolithic–era engraving was found near the city of Lleida, which is about an hour away from Barcelona. The archaeologists had been working on the site for some time, having previously discovered the partial skeleton of a woman the researchers have dubbed Linya, her name a reference to the cave she was found in, Cova Gran de Santa Linya. The engravings, though found at the same site, predate Linya by a few...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
World
Country
Germany
ARTnews

Archaeologists Find ‘Important’ 2,500-year-old Tomb of Ancient Egyptian General Near Giza

A group of archaeologists have uncovered the tomb of an ancient Egyptian general at a site south of Giza, in a find that experts in the country have hailed as major. The tomb in Abusir once belonged to Wahibre-mery-Neith, who once led a group of foreign soldiers during a period when Egypt’s empire was expanding. The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism & Antiquities said that the tomb dates to sometime between the 26th and 27th dynasties, putting it just before 500 B.C.E.
SCIENCE
ARTnews

Iraqi Court Overturns British Tourist’s 15-Year Sentence for Stealing Pottery Shards from Archaeological Site

Click here to read the full article. A British tourist will be released from an Iraqi prison after his 15-year jail sentence for antiquities smuggling was overturned, his family announced. James Fitton, a 66-year-old retired geologist from Bath, England, was arrested on March 20 at the Baghdad airport after authorities discovered shards of pottery taken from the Sumerian site of Eridu in southern Iraq. He claimed that the shards were collected with the blessings of his tour guide. Last month, in a stunning development, he was sentenced to prison under a Saddam Hussein–era law enacted to stop the rampant looting of Iraq’s cultural...
WORLD
LiveScience

Who are the Assyrians?

The Assyrians are a people who have lived in the Middle East since ancient times and today can be found all over the world. They are well known for their vast ancient empire; ancient cities, such as Nimrud and Nineveh; and their fierce invasions, including into the Kingdom of Judah and Egypt.
WORLD
The Independent

Elevator project in Old Jerusalem leads to surprising finds

Installing an elevator doesn't normally involve a 2,000-year plunge into an ancient city's history. But in Jerusalem, even seemingly simple construction projects can lead to archaeological endeavors. Archaeologists from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem say they have made numerous discoveries, including an ornate first-century villa with its own ritual bath,...
WORLD
BBC

Battle of Waterloo skeletons uncovered in Belgium

Skeletons of soldiers who died at the Battle of Waterloo in Belgium in 1815 have been unearthed by archaeologists. Experts say the discoveries are "incredibly rare" on a Napoleonic battlefield and further excavation is under way to learn more. Teams found remains of humans and horses in the dig, which...
WORLD
ARTnews

Archaelogists Discovered 800-Year-Old Ancient Palace That May Have Belonged To Genghis Khan’s Grandson

Click here to read the full article. Archaelogists discovered the remains of an ancient palace that may have belonged to Genghis Khan’s grandson Hulagu Khan in the Çaldıran district of eastern Turkey’s Van province. Excavations at the site are currently ongoing. While the palace in question has not been definitively identified as a lost Khan residence, the excavation team, led by Ersel Çağlıtütuncigil of the Izmir Katip Çelebi University Turkish-Islamic Archeology Department, unearthed shards of tricolor-glazed ceramics and pottery, porcelain, bricks, and glazed roof tiles. Munkhtulga Rinchinkhorol, a Mongolian Academy of Sciences archaeologist working on the dig, told Live Science the “‘s’-like...
SCIENCE
ARTnews

ARTnews

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
975K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

 https://www.artnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy