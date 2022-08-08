Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
Boston Bruins 2016 Entry Draft: Where Are They Now?
During his tenure as Boston Bruins general manager (GM), Don Sweeney has overseen eight NHL Entry Drafts. Drafting has not been a big strong point for Sweeney, a case in point is the 2015 botched three first-round picks where only Jake DeBrusk of the three has made an impact, while Zach Senyshyn requested a trade after spending a majority of his career in the minor leagues and Jakub Zboril has battled injuries as he tries to carve out a role on the Black and Gold’s defense.
Yardbarker
Penguins Need to Make Tough Decisions to Solve Salary Cap Issues
In the salary cap era, NHL teams continue to attempt to circumvent the salary cap. Teams often take on too much salary or give too much of it to too few players for a cap deficit. The league has tried to crack down on this; when goaltender Roberto Luongo retired from the Florida Panthers in June 2019, his former team, the Vancouver Canucks, were forced to pay the remainder of his salary. At the point of his retirement, there were still three years left on his deal, which meant the Canucks, the team that signed him to a heavily front loaded (and thus now illegal as per the 2013 CBA) contract in 2009, were forced to pay $3.03 million in penalties in each the three seasons that followed. In other cases, teams have escaped punishment. The Tampa Bay Lightning abused long-term injury reserve (LTIR) to keep Nikita Kucherov’s $9.5 million salary off the books in 2019, activating him just in time for the playoffs.
NHL
Three questions facing Arizona Coyotes
Chychrun bouncing back amid trade rumors, 14-game road trip among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8 to Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Arizona Coyotes. [Coyotes 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. What...
Florida Panthers fill out Paul Maurice’s coaching staff with three new assistant coaches
Paul Maurice officially finished putting together his coaching staff Wednesday when the Florida Panthers hired three new assistant coaches, including one who worked for Maurice with the Winnipeg Jets for the past six years.
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Sweden Connection Still Delivers the Best Prospects
The Swedish Hockey League (SHL) is one of the most competitive hockey leagues in the world, falling right behind the NHL. This being said, it is the best environment for prospects to round out their game before heading up to the NHL level of play. Other major hockey leagues that serve as a similar stepping stone are the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). So, what makes the SHL stand out, especially regarding Detroit Red Wings prospects?
NHL
Coyotes Sign Crouse to Five-Year Contract
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have signed forward Lawson Crouse to a five-year contract. As per club policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed. "We are very pleased to sign Lawson to a long-term contract," said Armstrong. "He is a...
Yardbarker
Golden Knights' Opposing Division Coaches: David Quinn
The San Jose Sharks fired former head coach Bob Boughner last month after a 32-37-13 record. In his three seasons at the helm, Boughner never coached the team higher than sixth place in the Pacific Division. The franchise is looking for a big change now as it brought on new...
The Hockey Writers
4 Golden Knights Prospects to Watch at Rescheduled 2022 WJC
Yesterday, Nicolas Roy secured his place with the Vegas Golden Knights for the next half-decade, signing a five-year, $15 million contract through the 2026-27 season. Today, the restart of the World Junior Championships gets underway, providing a major platform for four prospects who hope to one day find themselves playing alongside Roy.
Yardbarker
Stanley Cup Memories, Penguins Core Goes for Four, and More!
In sports, filling the shoes of a legend is never an easy task. Josh Getzoff has done just that, taking over as the radio play-by-play announcer for the legendary voice of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Mike Lange. Getzoff joined "Penguins Lunch" to discuss his time with the Penguins and some of...
Yardbarker
Ranking the Penguins Stanley Cup Winning Teams
The Pittsburgh Penguins have won the Stanley Cup five times in the franchise's history. With all-time greats like Mario Lemieux, Jaromir Jagr, Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and many more filling up their winning lineups, how do they stack up against each other? Here is the definitive ranking of the five Stanley Cup winning teams.
Top "On-Ice" Duo in Penguins History
Which pair of Pittsburgh Penguins superstars is the better "on-ice" duo?
Yardbarker
Bakersfield Condors sign five to AHL deals
The Bakersfield Condors have made a number of moves Tuesday as they fill out their roster for the 2022-23 season. Graham McPhee, 22, was drafted by the Oilers in the 5th round of the 2016 draft and joined the Condors full-time last year. Over 36 games, the left winger has scored five goals and 11 points. He’s the son of Vegas Golden Knights president of hockey operations George McPhee.
Yardbarker
Canadiens’ 2022-23 Season Hinges on Habs’ Offense
It’s a lot of pressure to place on an offense that just scored a 27th-ranked 221 goals in 2021-22. However, for the Montreal Canadiens to be “successful” in 2022-23, i.e., contend for a playoff spot, the improvements they made up front over the offseason are going to have to come through in a big way.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
After unforgettable run to WPIAL finals, rebuilding process begins at Moon
Moon is one year removed from a historic run for the program, making its first championship appearance since 1998. Although Penn-Trafford went on to win the Class 5A title, coach Ryan Linn said the team built a lot of confidence after last year’s run. “In the 86 years we’ve...
NHL
Pacioretty of Hurricanes to have surgery, likely out first half of season
Forward will need six months to recover for torn Achilles, was acquired from Golden Knights on July 13. Max Pacioretty will have surgery to repair a torn Achilles on Wednesday. The 33-year-old forward was acquired by the Carolina Hurricanes in a trade with the Vegas Golden Knights on July 13....
Yardbarker
Flyers extend affiliation with the Reading Royals
The Reading Royals have been the ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers since 2014 and will continue to be so through 2023-2024. The extension with the Flyers will include an option for the 2024-2025 season. The Royals will begin their 2022-2023 season on October 21st against the Newfoundland Growlers. Brief...
NHL
Trouba congratulated by teammates after being named Rangers captain
Panarin, Zibanejad among those to rally around defenseman on social media. The 28-year-old defenseman was named the Rangers' first captain since defenseman Ryah McDonagh, who was traded to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Feb. 26, 2018. "It's a huge honor, and it's something that means something, especially here in this...
NHL
Wild Prospects - World Juniors Update
EDMONTON, Alberta - The Minnesota Wild have eight prospects playing in the IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton, Canada, from August 9-20. Daily updates will be provided to track player performance throughout the tournament. August 9th. Four Wild prospects were in action on the first day of the 2022 World...
Yardbarker
Rickard Rakell is the Key to Unlocking Penguins Power Play
In the Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin era, the Pittsburgh Penguins have been known for a lot of things: winning championships, scoring titles, MVP awards, and the list goes on. However, their power play has failed to be a strength. Despite having three Hall of Famers, their special teams have...
The Hockey Writers
Lightning & Penguins on Different Paths Since Consecutive Cups
On June 11, 2017, the Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Nashville Predators 4-2 to win back-to-back Stanley Cups. The roster was filled with future Hall of Famers, such as Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Phil Kessel, and a 22-year-old Jake Guentzel, who was playing in his first NHL season. Meanwhile, Kris Letang, Olli Maatta and Ian Cole fueled their defense.
