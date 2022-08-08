In the salary cap era, NHL teams continue to attempt to circumvent the salary cap. Teams often take on too much salary or give too much of it to too few players for a cap deficit. The league has tried to crack down on this; when goaltender Roberto Luongo retired from the Florida Panthers in June 2019, his former team, the Vancouver Canucks, were forced to pay the remainder of his salary. At the point of his retirement, there were still three years left on his deal, which meant the Canucks, the team that signed him to a heavily front loaded (and thus now illegal as per the 2013 CBA) contract in 2009, were forced to pay $3.03 million in penalties in each the three seasons that followed. In other cases, teams have escaped punishment. The Tampa Bay Lightning abused long-term injury reserve (LTIR) to keep Nikita Kucherov’s $9.5 million salary off the books in 2019, activating him just in time for the playoffs.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO