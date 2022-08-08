Read full article on original website
Related
Post-Searchlight
Elberta Crate & Box Company suffers damage from fire
Smoke could be seen billowing in the sky on Friday night as one of Bainbridge’s oldest industries, Elberta Crate and Box Company caught fire. According to Bainbridge Public Safety Fire Chief Doyle Welch, E911 reported a structure fire at the company at approximately 9:35 p.m. Welch, along with numerous...
TFD responds to fire at Harmony Crossing Apartments
The Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a fire at Harmony Crossing Apartments, located at 1698 Stuckey Avenue, Tuesday afternoon.
Post-Searchlight
Decatur County Fire & Rescue deems house fire a total loss
Tragedy struck this Tuesday when a fire engulfed a home just outside of Climax. Decatur County Fire and Rescue’s chief Charlie McCann and firefighter/public information officer Tyler Dalton spoke to the Post-Searchlight about the incident. According to both, no determination about the cause of the fire has yet to be made, with Dalton describing the damage as a total loss. “By the time they called us, there was heavy black smoke you could see all the way from 84,” he said. The fire appears to have started in proximity to the house’s deck. “I’d say it started outside and went in the house, by the way it looked,” McCann said.
Thomasville couple arrested for theft
A husband and wife have been arrested following an investigation into the alleged theft of funds from Thomasville Obstetrics and Gynecology Office by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgia sheriff’s office major reunited with hospital team who saved him
ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) – A Georgia law enforcement officer has been reunited with the team of healthcare workers and first responders who saved his life back in May of this year. Three months ago on May 8, 2022, then Captain, now Major Ken Faust, with the Doughtery County Sheriff’s Office, suffered what experts described as […]
wfxl.com
One arrested for damaging abandoned building
The Albany Police Department recently arrested an individual for damaging a building. On August 6, officers responded to the 300 Block of W Roosevelt Blvd in reference to a suspicious person. According to a media release from APD, the reporting party saw a black male throwing rocks at an abandoned...
wfxl.com
Albany Police Department: Juvenile in custody after multiple crimes
A juvenile is in custody after committing multiple crimes, police say. The initial incident occurred on July 22. Officers responded to the 1300-block of S McKinley Street in reference to a suspicious person. They made contact with a 16-year-old male juvenile. Witnesses reported seeing the juvenile with a firearm. The...
wfxl.com
Lightning strike causes two fires in Terrell County
A lightning strike caused two fires in Terrell County last week. According to officials, both fires occurred Tuesday. One house caught fire on Cox Road in the county and the second fire occurred at a home on Johnson Street in Bronwood. Terrell County Fire Department Chief Harvey says when they...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfxl.com
Albany police seek identity of duo wanted for Tate Liquors burglary
Two people are wanted following a burglary at a liquor store in Albany. Albany police need help from the community to identify two suspects seen in photos below. Both are wanted in connection to a burglary at Tate Liquors, located at 2424 Sylvester Highway. Police say the male was wearing...
WALB 10
Miller Co. sheriff arrested following GBI investigation
COLQUITT, Ga. (WALB) - Miller County’s top lawman was arrested following an investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Sheriff Rick Morgan was arrested on sexual battery and violation of oath by public officer offenses. On July 26, the GBI was asked to investigate allegations of sexual battery...
wfxl.com
Albany Police Department makes arrest during execution of search warrant
On August 9, investigators with the Albany Police Department executed a search warrant at a home in the 1200 block of S. Van Buren St in regards to a burglary investigation. According to a media release from APD, several items, including marijuana and a stolen Vizio television were collected. Police...
wfxl.com
APD seeking identity of criminal trespass suspect
The Albany Police Department would like the public's assistance in identifying the suspect in the photo for criminal trespass at Exxon Gas Station on E Oglethorpe Blvd. If anyone has any information regarding the identity of the suspect, please contact Crimestoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Ga Police Department at 229-431-2100.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfxl.com
Man arrested in Albany stalking case
On August 7, officers responded to the 200 Block of Wells Ave in reference to a domestic dispute. According to the Albany Police Department, the victim reported to police that her live-in boyfriend, 40-year-old Charles Pitts, threatened to kill her, threw a brick at her vehicle, and put a tracker on her vehicle. Authorities say that a tracker was located on the vehicle.
wfxl.com
Identity of theft suspect wanted by police
The Albany Police Department would like the community's help in identifying the suspect in the photo for theft. Police say the suspect took a Kobalt 12 inch electric miter saw from someone's property in the 1700 block of Pineknoll Ln. If anyone has any information regarding the identity of the...
Arrest made in Quincy shooting
Jason Ellis has been arrested and booked into Gadsden County Jail for a shooting that occurred August 6.
Skeletal remains of missing man found in Southeast Alabama
WICKSBURG, Ala. (WDHN) — The remains of a Wiregrass man last seen in June have been found in a small Houston County town. On Monday morning, an unnamed person found what appeared to be a human bone on the corner of Highway 84 and Highway 123 behind the Marathon gas station in Wicksburg. After seeing […]
wfxl.com
Albany authorities searching for man who fled after traffic stop
Authorities are searching for a suspect who fled from officers following a traffic stop. According to a police report, on Tuesday, a Sergeant with the Albany Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a white Ford Fusion near 3rd Ave and Dawson Rd. A bolo was issued for...
wfxl.com
Rain delays Newton Road pipe replacement in Thomas County
Due to excessive rains, the job location is too wet to replace the pipe on Newton Road. Work was delayed Tuesday and resumed Wednesday, August 10. The road will be closed to thru traffic to replace the cross drain structure. The detour route will be U.S. 319 North going south...
Law enforcement hosts 'Civilian Response to Active Shooter' events
Community members, business owners and church goers are hoping to learn how to prevent an active shooter situation.
Comments / 0