Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
Related
Georgia Republican Herschel Walker Flubs Fox News Interview
Georgia Republican Senate Candidate, Herschel Walker, conducted a pre-recorded interview with Fox News hoping to explain the controversies surrounding his campaign. Instead, Walker, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, continued his pattern of confusing statements and allegations. According to Raw Story, Fox News Host, Brian Kilmeade, noted the...
How Rich Are Tucker Carlson, Rachel Maddow, Anderson Cooper and the Biggest Cable News Hosts?
Network ratings plummeted more than 30% for the major cable news networks in 2021, but being a cable news network host is still a lucrative job. Looking at the 25 most-watched cable news shows from...
Daily Beast
Disgraced Bill O’Reilly Eyes Job at Chris Cuomo’s New Network
This reporting appears as one of several scoops featured in this week’s edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here. NewsNation is apparently not done stacking its roster with media men accused of misconduct. Bill...
No longer in the big league! NewsNation knocks down report that Chris Cuomo will start hosting his $700K-a-year show on October 3 and will tape it from his $2.9 Hamptons home - but will not comment on his clothing or travel budget
NewsNation is knocking down a report that disgraced CNN host Chris Cuomo is taking a $700,000 yearly salary at his new gig with the fledgling media outfit and that he'll be working from his home in the Hamptons. The Daily Beast reported that the once-high-flying newsman - who boasted a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CNN could revamp its anchor lineup this fall with personalities such as Kaitlan Collins as news network attempts to pivot away from 'opinion-mongering personalities' after profits dropped below $1 billion for the first time since 2016
CNN is considering a revamp of its anchor lineup, with less reliance on opinionated anchors like Don Lemon - a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump - and Brianna Keilar, in favor of the likes of White House Chief Correspondent Kaitlan Collins, after profits were projected to fall below $1 billion, a first since 2016.
MSNBC's Symone Sanders Weds Shawn Townsend in Surprise D.C. Ceremony — Even the Guests Were Shocked!
Symone D. Sanders is having a banner year — first as the anchor of her own show, now as a beautiful bride!. The MSNBC host said "I do" in a surprise Washington, D.C. wedding ceremony on Friday afternoon following her year-long engagement to Shawn Townsend. The pair kicked off their happily ever after at the historic Larz Anderson House on Embassy Row.
Fired CNN anchor Chris Cuomo joins NewsNation as host in prime-time lineup
Former CNN host Chris Cuomo is set to join NewsNation as a prime-time host beginning this fall.
Ivana Trump died of blunt impact injuries, NYC medical examiner rules
July 15 (UPI) -- Ivana Trump, the ex-wife of former President Donald Trump, died of blunt impact injuries to her torso, New York City's chief medical examiner said Friday, ruling that her death was accidental. Manhattan paramedics found the 73-year-old in her Upper East Side apartment while responding to a...
MinnPost
Minneapolis, MN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
918K+
Views
ABOUT
MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.http://MinnPost.org
Comments / 0