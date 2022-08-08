ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Black Enterprise

Georgia Republican Herschel Walker Flubs Fox News Interview

Georgia Republican Senate Candidate, Herschel Walker, conducted a pre-recorded interview with Fox News hoping to explain the controversies surrounding his campaign. Instead, Walker, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, continued his pattern of confusing statements and allegations. According to Raw Story, Fox News Host, Brian Kilmeade, noted the...
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Beast

Disgraced Bill O’Reilly Eyes Job at Chris Cuomo’s New Network

This reporting appears as one of several scoops featured in this week’s edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here. NewsNation is apparently not done stacking its roster with media men accused of misconduct. Bill...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

No longer in the big league! NewsNation knocks down report that Chris Cuomo will start hosting his $700K-a-year show on October 3 and will tape it from his $2.9 Hamptons home - but will not comment on his clothing or travel budget

NewsNation is knocking down a report that disgraced CNN host Chris Cuomo is taking a $700,000 yearly salary at his new gig with the fledgling media outfit and that he'll be working from his home in the Hamptons. The Daily Beast reported that the once-high-flying newsman - who boasted a...
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Minnesota State
Saint Paul, MN
Society
Local
Minnesota Society
City
Saint Paul, MN
Las Vegas, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Society
Daily Mail

CNN could revamp its anchor lineup this fall with personalities such as Kaitlan Collins as news network attempts to pivot away from 'opinion-mongering personalities' after profits dropped below $1 billion for the first time since 2016

CNN is considering a revamp of its anchor lineup, with less reliance on opinionated anchors like Don Lemon - a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump - and Brianna Keilar, in favor of the likes of White House Chief Correspondent Kaitlan Collins, after profits were projected to fall below $1 billion, a first since 2016.
TV & VIDEOS
People

MSNBC's Symone Sanders Weds Shawn Townsend in Surprise D.C. Ceremony — Even the Guests Were Shocked!

Symone D. Sanders is having a banner year — first as the anchor of her own show, now as a beautiful bride!. The MSNBC host said "I do" in a surprise Washington, D.C. wedding ceremony on Friday afternoon following her year-long engagement to Shawn Townsend. The pair kicked off their happily ever after at the historic Larz Anderson House on Embassy Row.
WASHINGTON, DC
MinnPost

MinnPost

Minneapolis, MN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
918K+
Views
ABOUT

MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.

 http://MinnPost.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy