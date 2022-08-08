Read full article on original website
South Alabama cornerbacks ‘in a good place’ with Luter on one side, competition on other
South Alabama returns only one cornerback who saw extensive playing time last season, but Darrell Luter makes for a good starting point. Luter, a senior from Hattiesburg, Miss., was a first-team All-Sun Belt Conference pick last season, when he totaled four interceptions and 10 pass breakups in just 10 games played. He’s also a preseason all-conference pick this year, and has been getting All-America and NFL draft buzz heading into his final season with the Jaguars.
Mobile’s Deontae Lawson making ‘push’ for Alabama starting job
After spending his final high school season in 2020 as one of the state’s most coveted prospects, Deontae Lawson did not receive nearly as much attention in 2021. The four-star linebacker from Mobile Christian started Alabama’s spring game last year because of COVID-19 issues at his position, but then spent the season mostly behind the scenes. He saw action in four games, three of which were non-conference blowouts over Mercer, Southern Miss and New Mexico State.
utv44.com
Friday Night Rivals kicks off 2022 season
UTV44, WJTC is entering its 17th season of the UTV44 Dr Pepper Friday Night Rivals presented by Sonic. You can watch live on WJTC - UTV44 every Friday night beginning August 19th at 7 p.m. You can also catch the first matchup on NBC15 along with the Friday Night Rivals Pregame Show at 6:30 p.m. From play by play, game analysis, interviews with coaches and players, we’ve got you covered.
Alabama’s newest school system launches this week at the beach: ‘Expect Excellence’
Alabama’s newest school system, opening its doors for the first time on Wednesday, wants to have the same aura of the 1970s Oakland Raiders. Back then, flamboyant team owner Al Davis ran the Raiders with the motto, “Commitment to Excellence.” It mostly worked. The team won division titles and two Super Bowls in that decade.
utv44.com
Univ. of South Alabama Police Chief resigns
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Zeke Aull resigned as University of South Alabama Police Chief Monday. The university put him on administrative leave in June “pending the resolution of a personnel matter.”. An email that was sent out through the university’s mass email system provided no additional details about...
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — Hefty sandwiches are the hallmark at The Beli, a thriving Alabama beach deli
The pandemic caused suffering and hardships all over the globe. But, as is the case with so many dark clouds, there have been silver linings. One of them glints brightly in Gulf Shores: The Beli. The outside of The Beli, with its rainbow-lettered sign and cute cottage-like style, will make...
Wow! This Bayou St. John Alabama Estate Home Provides Mesmerizing Views
There are so many mesmerizing views that this estate home on the Bayou St John in Orange Beach, Alabama. It’s massive with over 8K in square feet that provides 7 bedrooms and 8 ½ baths. You won’t believe the super exclusive vibes that this home gives you, your...
alreporter.com
Holman warden built career after altercations with women cost him Trooper job
Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore made national news last week after officials told a female reporter her skirt was too short and her open-toed shoes were unacceptable. Other female reporters and attorneys jumped in to share their own stories of being subjected to similar regulations that seemed to be capriciously applied to women.
WALA-TV FOX10
Baldwin County schools prepare for first day amid MCPSS threats
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - Summer waved goodbye to Baldwin County students, and lots of kids went to bed early Tuesday night to be bright eyed for the first bell Wednesday. Spanish Fort police told drivers what they need to be prepared for in the morning traffic. Be on the lookout for kids loading and unloading and remember all lanes of traffic must stop.
Mississippi Press
Body found in Helena community identified as 39-year-old Moss Point man
JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi -- A body found in the Helena community of northeast Jackson County has been identified, Sheriff Mike Ezell said Tuesday. The body was found Sunday afternoon behind a home on Lily Orchard Road. Ezell said at the time the death was “suspicious,” but said further details regarding the manner of death wouldn’t be released until after an autopsy, which he said was scheduled for Wednesday morning.
Escambia Co. bus driver gaining fame through TikTok videos
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Public Schools bus driver and 2010 Pine Forest High School alumnus Cor’Darius Jones is gaining followers on social media for spreading positivity and bus safety. In 2018, Jones, a.k.a. ‘Mr. Bus Driver,’ was in between jobs after his grandmother passed away. While driving around to clear his head, he […]
Sail on a pirate ship in Orange Beach
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Ready to hit the high seas for a fun pirate adventure? Drexel Gilbert was in Orange Beach, where she said “come aboard, matey!” “This is the most unique experience along the Gulf Coast,” says pirate Captain Barnacle. “You can say ‘I got to sail on a pirate ship.’ You get […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Detective testifies about Mobile bowling outing that turned deadly
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A dispute between defendant Brandon Levon Ely Jr. and another man led to multiple gunshots from one car to another in February, an investigator testified at a preliminary hearing Monday. Mobile police Detective Jermaine Rogers testified that Ely, 20, and five of his friends decided to...
WLOX
Body found behind home in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A body was found in a wooded area behind a residence Sunday. According to Coroner Bruce Lynd and Sheriff Mike Ezell, the body was found behind a home on Lily Orchard Road in the Helena community, located in Jackson County. Sheriff Ezell says the death...
WLOX
TRAFFIC ALERT: 18-wheeler spills metal load, I-10 eastbound lanes moving slowly
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Both eastbound lanes on the I-10 bridge over the Pascagoula River are moving slowly as of 11 a.m. Wednesday morning. An 18-wheeler spilled a load of metal, including screws and bolts, that cause accidents with numerous vehicles involved, according to Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.
Alabama Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spanish Fort vandalized
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs released a statement Sunday that said their cemetery in Spanish Fort had been vandalized. According to officials, four of the five bronze U.S. military service seals that were on a memorial wall at the cemetery were stolen. Officials also said that the […]
utv44.com
Baldwin County School System continues to grow
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — It's no secret the Baldwin County area is growing rapidly. So much so, two new schools are being added to the school system's roster beginning Wednesday. These additions have also created a need for more teachers. That's right, job fairs and an all-out blitz...
3 beaten with pool sticks at Shari Lee’s Lounge: Mobile Police
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after three people were beaten with pool sticks at a club off Spanish Court Trail. Officers were called to Shari Lee’s Lounge Sunday, Aug. 7 after three people were assaulted just before 2 a.m. Officers found two men suffering from “serious non-life threatening injuries,” according to […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Three ejected from vehicles in St. Stephens Road crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Several people were hurt in a car crash on St. Stephens Road Monday night. It happened around 5:30 p.m. at St. Charles Street. Three of the victims were ejected from their vehicles, police said. Everyone is expected to survive. No other details have been released. ---
