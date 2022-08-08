Read full article on original website
Shiseido Fund Invests in Chinese Biomaterials Maker
Click here to read the full article. PARIS — The Shiseido Beauty Innovations Fund has unveiled its first investment — into a Chinese maker of recombinant collagen-based biomaterials. The China-focused fund, with Shiseido as its lead investor, is pouring close to 100 million renminbi, or $14.5 million, into Jiangsu Trautec Medical Technology Co. Ltd. It is a company that produces materials primarily for use in the medical and cosmetics industries.More from WWDChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color CampaignBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards The Japanese beauty giant said it also will...
ZDNet
Google to add three APAC cloud regions as data demand climbs
Google has unveiled plans to add another three cloud regions in Asia-Pacific, where it is seeing growing demand for data insights, open infrastructures, and online connectivity. When operational, the new sites in Malaysia, Thailand, and New Zealand will push the number in the region to 14 and 37 globally. The...
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
financemagnates.com
Crypto.com Boosts Global Presence, Secures Registration in South Korea
One of the world’s largest cryptocurrency trading platforms, Crypto.com has expanded its international presence through the virtual asset service provider registration in South Korea. The digital asset firm has acquired the payment service provider, PnLink and virtual asset service provider OK-BIT. The latest announcement from Crypto.com came almost two...
B2B Commerce Platform Intershop Partners With Luminos Labs
B2B commerce platform Intershop, which serves manufacturing and distributing companies, will partner with Luminos Labs, digital commerce systems integrator, to help companies offer more digital commerce options, a press release said Tuesday (Aug. 9). Business-to-business companies are looking into ways to enhance their commerce experiences in the modern digital landscape....
Fiverr Launches New B2B Hero Ad Campaign “Team Up”, Highlighting the Platform as a Talent Access Solution for Larger Businesses
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, announced the release of a new hero campaign, “Team Up.” The new set of ads are a first for the company, as it targets much of its marketing and advertising to focus on mid to large sized businesses. The new business-to-business (B2B) approach comes as a result of an increasing number of companies flexing their in-house talent with freelance talent to increase adaptability, productivity and manage scalability. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005197/en/ Fiverr’s “Team Up” campaign is a new set of ads that highlight how businesses can benefit from incorporating freelance talent into their workforce. (Photo: Business Wire)
PGIM Quantitative Solutions Strengthens London Team With Senior Appointment
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- PGIM Quantitative Solutions (PQS), the quantitative and multi-asset solutions specialist of PGIM, has strengthened its. based team with the appointment of Dr. Apostolos Katsaris. as senior client portfolio manager for the PGIM Wadhwani investment platform, effective immediately. PGIM is the. US$1.3 trillion. global investment management business of. Prudential...
thefastmode.com
Samsung, Kajeet Partner to Deliver Smart Private 5G Network Solutions
Samsung and Kajeet announced a collaboration to deploy Kajeet’s Smart Private 5GTM Platform with Samsung’s CBRS solutions, bringing next-generation RAN and private network solutions to a range of enterprises and public service organizations. With this agreement, Kajeet becomes an authorized distributor of Samsung’s private RAN solutions in the...
‘Risks posed by AI are real’: EU moves to beat the algorithms that ruin lives
‘Black-box’ AI-based discrimination seems to be beyond the control of organisations that use it. It started with a single tweet in November 2019. David Heinemeier Hansson, a high-profile tech entrepreneur, lashed out at Apple’s newly launched credit card, calling it “sexist” for offering his wife a credit limit 20 times lower than his own.
Dollar bruised after U.S. inflation comes in below expectations
HONG KONG, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The euro and Japanese yen were sitting pretty on Thursday morning after U.S. inflation data overnight came in less hot than feared and sent the dollar tumbling.
China's ex-Covid patients live under 'dark shadow' of stigma
When Zuo tested positive for Covid-19 while working as a cleaner in one of Shanghai's largest quarantine centres, she hoped it wouldn't be long before she could pick up the mop and start earning again. Those who test positive, as well as their contacts, are all sent to central quarantine facilities, while a flare-up in a factory can grind production to a halt.
The Indian government should harness the skills of India’s unemployed youth
Young people have been taking to the streets across India, demanding governments act to provide more jobs. In the northern state of Bihar, large numbers protested on February at delays in filling public sector vacancies. Some of them had passed the required examinations but waited several years for their job to commence. In July and early August, hundreds of young people walked more than 900km from Nagpur in central India to Delhi, again focusing on the problem of government posts lying vacant. Behind these headlines is one of India’s most pressing problems: widespread, entrenched unemployment. Youth unemployment rose sharply from about...
Appen’s Annual State of AI and Machine Learning Report Identifies a Gap in Ideal Versus Reality of Data Quality
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Appen Limited (ASX:APX), the global leader in data for the AI Lifecycle providing data sourcing, data preparation, and model evaluation by humans at scale, today released its eighth annual State of AI and Machine Learning report. This year’s report reveals that sourcing quality data is an obstacle to creating AI. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005380/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Embattled Supply Chain Startup Fires Suspended CEO: Reports
Click here to read the full article. Logistics software firm Slync.io has reportedly fired CEO and co-founder Chris Kirchner, while also removing him as chair of the board amid allegations of corporate fund misuse and missed employee pay. The leadership change follows Kirchner’s suspension from his duties as chief executive late last month, when Slync’s board installed chief of staff Tim Kehoe as acting president as employee accusations of late and missed paychecks mounted. The company’s vice president of global sales and marketing Burt White declined to state at the time the reason for the suspension, telling Sourcing Journal the company doesn’t...
uschamber.com
Time To Advance with Africa: Seizing Opportunities with A Vital Continent
If demographics are destiny, then Africa is on the cusp of being the center of global affairs within a generation. The continent, long on the periphery of U.S. policy, is becoming an increasingly important trade and investment partner as its young population is set to nearly double by 2050 to 2.5 billion. The Biden-Harris Administration clearly understands Africa’s importance, as the White House will host the U.S.-Africa Leaders’ Summit in December—the first state-level gathering of African leaders and a U.S. President since 2014. The U.S. Chamber is excited to be part of this important step towards stronger engagement with Africa through our role in supporting the Africa Business Forum, the Summit’s official private sector business component. But effective engagement with Africa cannot start and end there.
Fast Company
Takeaways from the UK’s National Cyber Strategy
This year’s UK National Cyber Strategy outlined a comprehensive five-pillar plan for tackling cybersecurity. It’s a positive step, and hopefully a catalyst for collective efforts to combat cyberattacks and increase the UK’s overall capability and brand in this area. But does it go far enough?. THE STATE...
U.K.・
yankodesign.com
This autonomous travel pod boasts minimalistic design + organic social interactions
Lately, we’ve seen a number of mobility concepts that promote lounging and interiors advocating social interaction. The Agora-e mobility concept is yet another future-forward city commuter that lays emphasis on personal social interaction. Envisioned to bring a zero-emission autonomous means of transportation to Hong Kong and the thickly populated suburbs of Southern China, the pod will set the example for sustainable transportation in the other major metropolis as well.
ValueWalk
Key Study Analyzes Socially Beneficial Reporting Rates For Major Companies
UCLA Anderson’s Center for Impact leads groundbreaking reporting initiative and finds the average ESG disclosure rate for 300 of the nation’s largest companies is 49.6%, with a minimum of 14.8% and a maximum of 74.8%. Los Angeles (August 9, 2022) — As corporations prepare to meet the myriad...
Magazine Publishing Market - APAC will Register the Highest Growth Rate of 56%, Maximum Business Opportunities to Come from the Print Segment
NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China and Japan are the key markets for MAGAZINE PUBLISHING in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and North America. As enterprises are launching new magazines in the region for marketing purposes will facilitate the magazine publishing market in APAC over the forecast period. The magazine publishing market value is set to grow by USD 2.71 billion from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio. Moreover, this market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Bloomberg LP, British Broadcasting Corp., Conde Nast, Forbes Media LLC, Gannett Co. Inc., Hearst Communications Inc., Meredith Corp., Schibsted ASA, and The New York Times Co. among others.
Christine Whichard Earns Top Cybersecurity Spot at SmartBear with Promotion to CISO
SOMERVILLE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and visibility tools, has promoted Christine Whichard to Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), supporting the company’s global offices. She is taking on this new position in addition to her current responsibilities as SVP of IT Services and Infrastructure. Christine joined SmartBear more than four years ago and has been an instrumental leader in the company’s cybersecurity plans, including an overhaul of its Information Security program. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005097/en/ “The CISO role has become increasingly important as digital technologies continue to dominate and employees are working around the world,” said Frank Roe, CEO of SmartBear. “Christine has been a driving force in advancing the maturity of our global business enterprise IT Services and Infrastructure and assumed a key leadership role in cybersecurity, including building the SmartBear Information Security program from the ground up. As our deep commitment to information security advances, I am proud to have Christine as our CISO at SmartBear, continuing to scale and innovate our cybersecurity program.”
