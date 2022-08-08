ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buchanan County, IA

Comments / 0

Related
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Man Dies In Tragic Tractor Accident

It’s never easy to see a member of the community has passed away, especially when it is in a work-related accident. Unfortunately, this was the case over in Boone Iowa yesterday. At around 10 am Monday morning, a 911 call came in about a man who was trapped under...
BOONE, IA
kwayradio.com

Crash on HI 63 in Bremer Co

The following is a press release from the Bremer County Sheriff’s Department:. On August 8, 2022 at 10:05 AM the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office responded to a personal injury accident at the intersection of Hwy 63 and C-33. Deputies investigation determined that a 2021 Isuzu transport truck driven Kyle Kilcoyne of Benton, Wisconsin was northbound on Hwy 63 when he was turning to travel west on C-33. Kilcoyne failed to stop at a stop sign in the median cross over and pulled in front a 2021 Jeep Cherokee, driven by of Evan Florez of Monticello, Minnesota. Both Kilcoyne and Florez were transported to Allen Hospital and treated for injuries. The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Iowa State Patrol, Tripoli Fire Department, Tripoli Ambulance, Denver Ambulance and Dels Auto Repair. Kilcoyne was issued a citation for failure to obey a stop sign.
BREMER COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Quasqueton, IA
Buchanan County, IA
Accidents
Quasqueton, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Accidents
County
Buchanan County, IA
Buchanan County, IA
Crime & Safety
WHO 13

Iowa man drowns while helping rescue child from river

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (AP) — A 42-year-old Iowa man drowned in the Iowa River while helping rescue an 8-year-old child from the river. The Johnson County Sheriff’s office said Wegayewu Faris of Coralville and a kayaker “were instrumental in saving the life of the 8-year-old child.” But Faris disappeared under the water while he was […]
CORALVILLE, IA
KCRG.com

Operation Quickfind: 12-year-old Maleah Madley

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are asking for help locating a missing 12-year-old girl. Police say Maleah Madley was last seen near Peace Avenue Northwest at about 10 p.m. on August 9. She is described as a 12-year-old White, female, 5′2″ and 125 pounds. Police said she...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kikn.com

Florida Crop-Duster Crashes Into Iowa Cornfield

It’s that time of year when we see the planes and helicopters flying over the fields giving crops a boost as we start to head towards harvest. But with these areal sprayers, there is always the possibility that an accident can happen. This is unfortunately what happened on Friday...
FAYETTE COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Waterloo Police searching for missing person ends, found safe

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing person from Abilene, Kansas. The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office has learned that Makayla Robertson is possibly in the Waterloo area. Robertson was last seen on July 17th, 2022. She told her mother...
WATERLOO, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kayaks#Accident#The Sheriff S Office#The Iron Bridge Access
KIMT

Woman to stand trial for semi collision in Floyd County

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A trial is set over a collision with a semi that seriously injured two people. Carey Lynn Agnitsch, 46 of Nashua, has pleaded not guilty to serious injury by vehicle. Investigators say Agnitsch was doing her job as a rural postal carrier on July 26,...
FLOYD COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Driver charged in Cedar Rapids vehicle vs protester incident

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On June 24th at approximately 7:17 pm, a person taking part in a downtown protest near the courthouse was reportedly struck by a truck in the area of 8th Avenue and 2nd Street SE. Now, weeks after the incident, Cedar Rapids Police have officially charged the driver.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
fox40jackson.com

Coralville man drowned in the Iowa River after helping rescue 8-year-old child in Johnson County

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) – At 6:07 p.m. on Friday the Joint Emergency Communication Center got a report of a possible drowning in the Iowa River at 6501 River Junction Road Southeast, which is located in rural Johnson County. At the scene, law enforcement learned that an adult male was missing after he rescued an 8-year-old child. Witnesses performed CPR on the child who was later taken to University of Iowa Hospitals. At 7:10 p.m. the adult male’s body was found dead following the recovery operation.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHO 13

Iowa man faces charges for hitting protestor with truck

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man faces two criminal charges accusing him of driving his vehicle through a group of abortion rights protestors in Cedar Rapids in June and striking a woman before driving away, court documents posted online Wednesday said. David Alan Huston, 53, of Swisher, is charged with assault with a […]
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

ICPD: Man living in apartment for 3 months without power used extension cord to public hallway to power lights and devices

Iowa City Police say a renter was able to stay in his apartment without power for three months because he ran an extension cord into a power outlet in a public hallway. That’s according to arrest records released on Monday. 58-year-old Kevin Theel was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 1:30 Sunday morning. Officers were called to Theel’s Lakeside Drive apartment on December 29th to help with his eviction. Theel was not home, but officers found an extension cord running from the apartment to an outlet in the public hallway. An investigation determined that Theel’s electricity had been cut off on September 29th, and for the previous three months he’d been using the extension cord to power lights and other devices in his bedroom. He’s now charged with 5th Degree Theft.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Off-Road utility vehicles allowed on Marion roadways

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Starting August 9th, the City of Marion will all utility terrain vehicles (UTVs) to be allowed on city streets. UTVs are only allowed between 7 am and 10 pm on roadways with a speed limit of 35 mph or less. UTVs will not be allowed on Business 151/10th Avenue east of 35th Street or East Post Road south of Oak Brook Drive.
KCJJ

North Liberty man accused of assaulting deputy after reckless driving incident

A North Liberty man faces charges that he assaulted a Johnson County Sheriff’s deputy after a reckless driving incident Tuesday night. Deputies were dispatched to Potter Street in Tiffin just after 5:45pm for a driver hitting curbs and driving through yards. Officers located that suspect’s 2017 Nissan Frontier at a nearby residence. The driver, identified as 45-year-old Lucky Coleman of Westlake Road, allegedly showed signs of intoxication, but refused to leave the steps of the house to conduct field sobriety testing.
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Coralville man dies saving 8-year-old in Iowa River

A 42-year-old man from Coralville died Friday jumping into the Iowa River in rural Johnson County and saving the life of an 8-year-old, Johnson County Sheriff's Office said. It happened shortly after 6 p.m. Friday when the child started struggling in the river near 6051 River Junction Road Southeast. Wegayewu...
CORALVILLE, IA
KCJJ

OWI suspect accused of trying to bribe Iowa City Police

A drunk driving suspect faces charges that he tried to bribe Iowa City Police. 25-year-old Alexander Regennitter of 14th Avenue in Coralville was booked into the Johnson County Jail at 3:45 Wednesday morning. Police say just after 2am Regennitter had been squealing the tires of his monocycle as he raced up-and-down the area of the intersection of Clinton and Burlington Streets.
IOWA CITY, IA
Pen City Current

Area boy hospitalized after incident at FM pool

FORT MADISON - An area youth was taken to area hospitals and then to hospitals in Iowa City after being pulled from the Fort Madison swimming pool Saturday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to the pool at just after 2:15 p.m. when the boy, who is not being identified at this time, was pulled by an adult male who saw the child at the bottom of the pool.
FORT MADISON, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy