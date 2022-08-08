Read full article on original website
Related
Iowa Man Dies In Tragic Tractor Accident
It’s never easy to see a member of the community has passed away, especially when it is in a work-related accident. Unfortunately, this was the case over in Boone Iowa yesterday. At around 10 am Monday morning, a 911 call came in about a man who was trapped under...
kwayradio.com
Crash on HI 63 in Bremer Co
The following is a press release from the Bremer County Sheriff’s Department:. On August 8, 2022 at 10:05 AM the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office responded to a personal injury accident at the intersection of Hwy 63 and C-33. Deputies investigation determined that a 2021 Isuzu transport truck driven Kyle Kilcoyne of Benton, Wisconsin was northbound on Hwy 63 when he was turning to travel west on C-33. Kilcoyne failed to stop at a stop sign in the median cross over and pulled in front a 2021 Jeep Cherokee, driven by of Evan Florez of Monticello, Minnesota. Both Kilcoyne and Florez were transported to Allen Hospital and treated for injuries. The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Iowa State Patrol, Tripoli Fire Department, Tripoli Ambulance, Denver Ambulance and Dels Auto Repair. Kilcoyne was issued a citation for failure to obey a stop sign.
qctoday.com
Buchanan County first responders save stranded campers along Wapsipinicon River
QUASQUETON — Deputies and firefighters rescued five people Sunday morning who were camping and later stranded on a sandbar along the Wapsipinicon River. The people, as well as three dogs, avoided injury. The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office received a call at 7:45 a.m. from a man who said his...
Five People and Pets Rescued on the Wapsipinicon River
It was a weekend where a little bit of rain could do a whole lot of damage. Several people and their pets had to be rescued from the Wapsipinicon River after water swept all their supplies away. KCRG reports that the incident happened at around 7:45 on Sunday morning. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iowa man drowns while helping rescue child from river
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (AP) — A 42-year-old Iowa man drowned in the Iowa River while helping rescue an 8-year-old child from the river. The Johnson County Sheriff’s office said Wegayewu Faris of Coralville and a kayaker “were instrumental in saving the life of the 8-year-old child.” But Faris disappeared under the water while he was […]
KCRG.com
Operation Quickfind: 12-year-old Maleah Madley
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are asking for help locating a missing 12-year-old girl. Police say Maleah Madley was last seen near Peace Avenue Northwest at about 10 p.m. on August 9. She is described as a 12-year-old White, female, 5′2″ and 125 pounds. Police said she...
kikn.com
Florida Crop-Duster Crashes Into Iowa Cornfield
It’s that time of year when we see the planes and helicopters flying over the fields giving crops a boost as we start to head towards harvest. But with these areal sprayers, there is always the possibility that an accident can happen. This is unfortunately what happened on Friday...
KCRG.com
Waterloo Police searching for missing person ends, found safe
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing person from Abilene, Kansas. The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office has learned that Makayla Robertson is possibly in the Waterloo area. Robertson was last seen on July 17th, 2022. She told her mother...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KIMT
Woman to stand trial for semi collision in Floyd County
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A trial is set over a collision with a semi that seriously injured two people. Carey Lynn Agnitsch, 46 of Nashua, has pleaded not guilty to serious injury by vehicle. Investigators say Agnitsch was doing her job as a rural postal carrier on July 26,...
KCRG.com
Driver charged in Cedar Rapids vehicle vs protester incident
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On June 24th at approximately 7:17 pm, a person taking part in a downtown protest near the courthouse was reportedly struck by a truck in the area of 8th Avenue and 2nd Street SE. Now, weeks after the incident, Cedar Rapids Police have officially charged the driver.
fox40jackson.com
Coralville man drowned in the Iowa River after helping rescue 8-year-old child in Johnson County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) – At 6:07 p.m. on Friday the Joint Emergency Communication Center got a report of a possible drowning in the Iowa River at 6501 River Junction Road Southeast, which is located in rural Johnson County. At the scene, law enforcement learned that an adult male was missing after he rescued an 8-year-old child. Witnesses performed CPR on the child who was later taken to University of Iowa Hospitals. At 7:10 p.m. the adult male’s body was found dead following the recovery operation.
x1071.com
Death investigation underway after shooting at home in Jefferson County
SUMNER, Wis. — Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting at a home in Jefferson County. Deputies were called to a home in the Town of Sumner just before 12:15 a.m. for a report of gunshots. A person was seen walking away from the home. That person was later arrested.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Iowa man faces charges for hitting protestor with truck
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man faces two criminal charges accusing him of driving his vehicle through a group of abortion rights protestors in Cedar Rapids in June and striking a woman before driving away, court documents posted online Wednesday said. David Alan Huston, 53, of Swisher, is charged with assault with a […]
KCJJ
Armed, wanted subject arrested during North Liberty traffic stop
An armed, wanted subject was arrested Monday night in North Liberty. 32-year-old Jacky Mabikulu of West Benton Street in Iowa City was taken into custody after a traffic stop on Kansas Avenue near Penn Street just before 10:15pm. Mabikulu was wanted on warrant out of Linn County. Police say a...
KCJJ
ICPD: Man living in apartment for 3 months without power used extension cord to public hallway to power lights and devices
Iowa City Police say a renter was able to stay in his apartment without power for three months because he ran an extension cord into a power outlet in a public hallway. That’s according to arrest records released on Monday. 58-year-old Kevin Theel was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 1:30 Sunday morning. Officers were called to Theel’s Lakeside Drive apartment on December 29th to help with his eviction. Theel was not home, but officers found an extension cord running from the apartment to an outlet in the public hallway. An investigation determined that Theel’s electricity had been cut off on September 29th, and for the previous three months he’d been using the extension cord to power lights and other devices in his bedroom. He’s now charged with 5th Degree Theft.
KCRG.com
Off-Road utility vehicles allowed on Marion roadways
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Starting August 9th, the City of Marion will all utility terrain vehicles (UTVs) to be allowed on city streets. UTVs are only allowed between 7 am and 10 pm on roadways with a speed limit of 35 mph or less. UTVs will not be allowed on Business 151/10th Avenue east of 35th Street or East Post Road south of Oak Brook Drive.
KCJJ
North Liberty man accused of assaulting deputy after reckless driving incident
A North Liberty man faces charges that he assaulted a Johnson County Sheriff’s deputy after a reckless driving incident Tuesday night. Deputies were dispatched to Potter Street in Tiffin just after 5:45pm for a driver hitting curbs and driving through yards. Officers located that suspect’s 2017 Nissan Frontier at a nearby residence. The driver, identified as 45-year-old Lucky Coleman of Westlake Road, allegedly showed signs of intoxication, but refused to leave the steps of the house to conduct field sobriety testing.
cbs2iowa.com
Coralville man dies saving 8-year-old in Iowa River
A 42-year-old man from Coralville died Friday jumping into the Iowa River in rural Johnson County and saving the life of an 8-year-old, Johnson County Sheriff's Office said. It happened shortly after 6 p.m. Friday when the child started struggling in the river near 6051 River Junction Road Southeast. Wegayewu...
KCJJ
OWI suspect accused of trying to bribe Iowa City Police
A drunk driving suspect faces charges that he tried to bribe Iowa City Police. 25-year-old Alexander Regennitter of 14th Avenue in Coralville was booked into the Johnson County Jail at 3:45 Wednesday morning. Police say just after 2am Regennitter had been squealing the tires of his monocycle as he raced up-and-down the area of the intersection of Clinton and Burlington Streets.
Pen City Current
Area boy hospitalized after incident at FM pool
FORT MADISON - An area youth was taken to area hospitals and then to hospitals in Iowa City after being pulled from the Fort Madison swimming pool Saturday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to the pool at just after 2:15 p.m. when the boy, who is not being identified at this time, was pulled by an adult male who saw the child at the bottom of the pool.
Comments / 0