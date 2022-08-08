Read full article on original website
wccsradio.com
SHETLER TRIAL REMAINS ON SCHEDULE
Westmoreland County Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio has ruled that the Ray Shetler Jr. case will remain on the trial list to start next Monday. The 37-year-old Shetler is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and single counts of disarming a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest for brawling with sheriff’s deputies and state troopers who found him hiding at his girlfriend’s mobile home outside of Seward in December. Authorities had been searching for him after he skipped a probation hearing.
Five accused of hiding whereabouts of runaway teens in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Five people are facing charges for their alleged involvement in hiding two runaway teens from state police. Troopers began their investigation in February when two teens were reported missing. One was reported to have run away from a children’s aid home in Somerset and the other was reported to have […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High-speed motorcycle chase results in probation and house arrest sentence
A Scottdale man pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges in connection with a high-speed motorcycle chase last summer that police said reached speeds in excess of 107 mph. Cameron Scott Ulery, 27, told a Westmoreland County judge he fled from police after leaving Live! Casino Pittsburgh at Westmoreland Mall in Hempfield because he was drunk and was operating his motorcycle without a valid license, registration and insurance.
wccsradio.com
INDIANA WOMAN TO BE SENTENCED IN THREE CASES TODAY
An Indiana woman will go before the Indiana County Court today for sentencing hearings in three separate cases and a plea court hearing in a fourth. 41-year-old April Dawn Foreman of Indiana will have her scheduled hearings today in front of Judge Gina Force today. Her plea court hearing today will be for a case that dates back to March 13th of this year. State police say that Foreman invaded the home of a 34-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man by forcing her way in. Police said that she was “manifestly” under the influence of methamphetamine. She allegedly caused $550 in damage to the door. She is charged with criminal trespass, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief and public drunkenness in that case.
explore venango
State Police Release Details on Knox Gunfire Incident
BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police have released details regarding an incident involving gunfire that caused a stretch of State Route 338 to be shut down on Monday morning. According to PSP Clarion, troopers initiated an investigation into a reported assault after receiving calls of multiple gunshots...
Mechanics facing charges after accused of intentionally damaging customer’s car
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Two mechanics from a well-known dealership are facing charges tonight, accused of intentionally damaging at least one customer’s car. Jacob Ciarkowski and Aaron Eager are facing summary charges for criminal mischief and unlawful activities. State police are investigating and are worried there could be more...
butlerradio.com
Police Searching For Suspected Walmart Thief
Butler Township Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole items from Walmart. The incident happened last Friday afternoon around 2:15 p.m. Police describe the woman with blonde hair and wearing a striped dress. It’s not known what items the woman stole. Police say if you have any...
wccsradio.com
A man serving time in the state prison system was sentenced for possession of a controlled substance yesterday. Court documents showed 21-year-old Aaron Joseph Taylor who is currently serving time at SCI Pine Grove, was ordered to serve 42 months to nine years on controlled substance-contraband charge. Judge Gina Force ordered the sentence to run concurrently to any other sentences he is serving. He is serving 30 to 60 years for charges of third-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and robbery connected with the death of Sylvia Williams in Pottstown back in 2018.
6 arrests made at Clearfield County DUI checkpoint
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police made six arrests on Saturday during a DUI checkpoint in Boggs Township, Clearfield County. The DUI checkpoint took place on State Route 153 between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Aug. 6. involving members of Pennsylvania State police out of Clearfield. During that time, troopers made four DUI […]
Police: Somerset County woman sets car on fire with ‘spell book’
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Hollsopple woman is behind bars after allegedly setting a car on fire using the “Wicca Book of Spells” and holding a loaded gun to her ex’s head. On July 30, 47-year-old Kristy Malzi set a 2012 red Ford Focus on fire at BK’s Klassics in Stonycreek Township, according to […]
Johnstown man sentenced to life for 2017 murder
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man who shot and killed a 21-year-old in Johnstown in May of 2017 was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without parole. Mizzon Unique Grandinetti, who was 16 at the time, shot and killed Barron Thomas Grumbling on May 1 in the West End area of Johnstown. He was […]
Man at large after repeatedly breaking into Reynoldsville church
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are looking for the man responsible for breaking into the Reynoldsville Gospel Center and stealing $746 worth of items. Sometime between July 24 and Aug. 4, an unknown person gained entry into the church on more than one occasion both by force and no force. The potential suspect […]
Vol. Fire Department burglarized in Clearfield County, police report
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are investigating after they say Chester Hill Volunteer Fire Company was burglarized earlier this month. State police report that they were called to a burglary at the Chester Hill Hose Company, 302 Walton Streer, on Aug. 2 just before 9 p.m. They were able to view security footage of […]
Pittsburgh man leads state police on chase in Armstrong County, authorities say
KITTANNING BOROUGH, Pa. — A man from Pittsburgh is accused of leading state police on a chase in Armstrong County. Troopers said they tried to pull over 42-year-old Jeffrey Ledonne for a traffic stop in Kittanning Borough at 1:33 a.m. Sunday. They say he did not stop and began to lead them on a pursuit.
Somerset County man sentenced for having 50 grams of meth
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Somerset County man was sentenced on Monday after he was found guilty in federal court for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced that Terrell Ickes, 32, of Friedens will see up to 70 months behind bars with four years of supervised release. An […]
abc23.com
Fatal Bedford County Accident
State police say one person in Bedford County died in a car accident that occurred late last week. They say on August 4th 21-year-old Corey Yatsky of South Fork was driving on Burnt House Road in Lincoln Township. Troopers say around 6:45 in the morning Yatsky drifted out of his...
wccsradio.com
NO ONE HURT IN CRASH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT
No injuries were reported late last night in a vehicle crash in Marion Center. Indiana County 911 reported the crash happened at 11:02 PM on Main Street in Marion Center Borough. Marion Center firefighters were called out at the time along with state police. In a post on the department’s Facebook page, fire officials said that the crash was at the intersection of Water Street and Route 403 North. Two vehicles were blocking the roadway at the time.
wccsradio.com
INDIANA COUNTY COURT TO HAVE PLEA, SENTENCING HEARINGS TODAY
The schedule for Indiana County’s Court of Common Pleas today includes the sentencing hearing for a man who is serving time for third degree murder. 20-year-old Aaron Joseph Taylor, originally of Pottstown, is scheduled for a sentencing hearing today in front of Judge Gina Force. He pleaded guilty in June to a charge of possession of a controlled substance by an inmate, while charges of possession of a controlled substance and of drug paraphernalia were not prosecuted. Taylor is serving 30-to-60 years at SCI-Pine Grove for charges of third degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and robbery connected with the 2018 shooting death of Sylvia Williams in Pottstown.
Greensburg man found dead inside apartment following apparent fire
wtae.com
One killed in fire at apartment building in Westmoreland County
GREENSBURG, Pa. — The Westmoreland County coroner was called to the scene after a fire broke out in an apartment building in Greensburg Monday night. The coroner confirmed to Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that a man died on scene. The Westmoreland County Coroner identified the man as 40-year-old David M. Bramini. A cause and manner of death are pending autopsy and toxicology reports.
