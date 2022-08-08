ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
westbendnews.net

Van Wert County Roundabout Set To Open

LIMA, Ohio – (Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022) Van Wert County’s first roundabout, located at U.S. 127/U.S. 224 and Marsh Road, north of the city of Van Wert, is expected to open by Friday. Construction of the single-lane roundabout began early in 2022 with preliminary work before the intersection...
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
WANE-TV

Council approves funds for southeast side development

FORT WANE, Ind. (WANE) – In the regular session of Fort Wayne City Council Tuesday night, action was approved to allocate local tax revenue to support the continued building of Posterity Heights. Posterity Heights is a piece of the Village Premier mixed-use coming to Fort Wayne’s southeast side.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Railroad work forces week-long closure of US 6 in Butler

BUTLER, Ind. (WANE) — A stretch of U.S. 6 in Butler will be closed next week to allow for crews to reconstruct a railroad crossing. U.S. 6 will be closed between Maple Street and C.R. 28 starting Monday. The work is expected to take a week, INDOT said. Drivers...
BUTLER, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allen County, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
Allen County, IN
Business
Indiana State
Indiana Real Estate
Local
Indiana Business
County
Allen County, IN
City
Huntertown, IN
WANE-TV

New brewery planned for Fort Wayne riverfront

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The City of Fort Wayne announced Monday afternoon More Brewing Company will be building a new location near the intersection of Calhoun Street and E. Fourth Street. More Brewing Company, which has two locations in the Chicago area and a third on the way,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

New shell building going up near airport

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new shell building is being built just north of Fort Wayne International Airport. A groundbreaking will be held Tuesday to celebrate to launch of construction of a $5.4 million facility at 4455 Airway Ave. As a shell building, a prospective tenant can lease...
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Family Homes#Linus Realestate#Rural Area#Perry Township#Northeastern Realty Group#Huntertown Town Council
hoosieragtoday.com

4-H Grand Drive Winners Selected at the Indiana State Fair

The grand champions were selected Sunday night at the 2022 Indiana State Fair 4-H Grand Drive presented by Farm Credit Mid-America. “It was a jaw drop. [I’ve felt] absolutely no feeling like that,” said Harper Henney of Steuben County after receiving the banner for her grand champion market lamb. Harper said it’s been a long journey to produce a grand champion.
INDIANA STATE
Times-Union Newspaper

City Deals With 2 Dilapidated Buildings Owned By Same Person

Those were the first words from a woman last week when she was approached and asked about the dilapidated four-unit apartment building at 500 Chinworth Drive in Warsaw. The neighbor said the building near her residence has gone downhill in the past year with police calls, drug use and a continuous flow of new people in and out of the building.
WARSAW, IN
WANE-TV

These Indiana cities are among the cheapest to live nationwide

INDIANAPOLIS — People across the country are feeling the sting of inflation. If you are looking for somewhere to move in order to lessen the impact, two Indiana cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in. Business and personal finance site Kiplinger used calculations of living expenses...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Noble county debating solar farm ordinance

Albion, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Should counties restrict how much land can be used for solar farms?. That’s the debate in Noble county right now, with passionate voices on both sides. Right now, if you’d like to install solar panels for your home or business, you’re in...
NOBLE COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
WANE-TV

Council moves forward on ARPA funds for trash bill, Jehl lone holdout

FORT WANE, Ind. (WANE) – American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds have given cities across America millions of dollars in the wake of COVID-19 as a form of fiscal recovery. And in Fort Wayne it has been hotly debated whether, or how much of the funds should go towards reducing citizens’ garbage bills, a service that long underperformed under Red River.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Crash causes U.S. 30 lanes to shut down Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A crash on U.S. 30 causes backups Wednesday evening. At Doyle Rd., officials say there is an accident where all lanes are blocked for the next hour and a half. At this time, it is unclear how many vehicles were involved and...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Man found dead in home near Electric Works

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Officials are investigating after a man was found dead in a home near Electric Works. Police were called to the 1200 block of Stophlet Street at 9:05 p.m. Monday on a report of an unresponsive man. Officers arrived on scene and found a man in a home. Firefighters arrived a short time later and pronounced the man dead.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Coroner identifies victim in Greene Street shooting in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Allen county coroner named the man killed in a shooting on Fort Wayne's Southeast side yesterday afternoon. Police responded to the 1400 block of Greene Street where they found 23-year-old Jaiyvian Hamilton of Fort Wayne suffering from a gunshot wound. Authorities say he died...
FORT WAYNE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy