York News-Times
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Nebraska
Take a look at which counties have the most born-and-bred residents in Nebraska using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
KETV.com
Nebraska hemp farmers say outdated regulations leave them disadvantaged
Neb. — Nebraska's hemp industry says it's going in the wrong direction. The state commission says two years ago there were 84 people holding hemp licenses – less than half remain in 2022. Growers say outdated state regulations are getting in the way. In a field near...
Gov. Ricketts: Coming together to grow Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb.-Nebraska is experiencing terrific growth. We’ve seen big success creating jobs, cutting taxes, and attracting investment to our state. This week, I’m hosting Nebraska’s Ag and Economic Development Summit in Kearney. The Summit convenes key leaders from across the state to discuss how to build on our strong momentum. Over the course of the Summit, we’ll dive into the challenges and opportunities we face as a state. Some topics are familiar: developing our workforce, opening new markets for Nebraska’s exports, and growing value-added agriculture. Others are newer, such as dealing with the supply chain issues that have disrupted the flow of commerce over the past year. I look forward to gathering together to look at where we’ve been, what we’ve weathered, and how much Nebraska has grown.
klkntv.com
‘We are starting to fall apart’: Nebraska crops will not be ‘sweating’ as long this year
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Crops like corn and soybeans can sweat like humans do. In fact, one acre of corn can release up to 4,000 gallons of water into the atmosphere per day. Over the years, farming throughout the midwest has changed from growing wheat to now planting more warm-season crops, such as corn and soybeans.
WOWT
Omaha parents face months-long waitlists for daycare
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Add finding a daycare with open spots to the list of struggles for new parents. Waitlists for daycares are looking months longer than they were a couple years ago. And it’s more than staffing shortages that are making it hard for new parents to find a spot for their baby.
WOWT
Omaha neighbors skeptical as city street becomes smoother
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A city street that’s more like a bad country road gets attention from Omaha Public Works. It comes not long after 6 On Your Side went on a rough ride. Ten days ago, a one-block stretch of the city street could have carried a nickname like bouncy Bancroft.
North Platte Telegraph
Two Omaha women went north for gold and new lives
Long before “North to Alaska” was a hit song and a movie in 1960, Addie Braxton and Ruth Wilson went that way and made pioneering journeys. Braxton went there to prospect several years after the Klondike gold rush. There hadn’t been many women in the Alaska gold fields, and Black prospectors were said to be few. Such a combination was news in Omaha in 1905.
KETV.com
Nebraska Medicine now offering Novavax COVID-19 vaccine
OMAHA, Neb. — For the first time in the Omaha metro, theNovavax COVID-19 vaccine is available for people 18 and older. Nebraska Medicine is offering the vaccine in two locations, one in Lincoln and the other in Omaha. Pharmacy at Lauritzen Outpatient Center, 4014 Leavenworth St. in Omaha. University...
KETV.com
Federal funding for renewable energy projects in Nebraska, Iowa possible
Neb. — Local experts say Nebraska and Iowa could see more federal funding for renewable energy projects. That's only if the U.S. House of Representatives passes the Senate's Inflation Reduction Act. The bill includes a nearly $370 billion clean energy and climate package – the largest climate investment...
KETV.com
Incoming Westside High students' sneak peek at upcoming school year
OMAHA, Neb. — Incoming Westside High School students and their parents got a chance to learn about the upcoming school year Tuesday night. Administrators held two sessions to detail modular scheduling, lunch accounts and traffic flows. Some families say they're nervous about potential COVID-19 impacts and disruptions during the...
unothegateway.com
Omaha earns All-America City finalist designation
The National Civic League named Omaha as a finalist in this year’s competition, which was held virtually from July 18-22. The All-America City Award recognizes cities across the U.S for their work in the community. The National Civic League was impressed with the challenges that Omaha addresses, which identifies...
KETV.com
United States Postal Service launches new mail resource for Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota
OMAHA, Neb. — The United States Postal Service rolled out its new resource Monday morning. USPS Connect is now available across Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota. The postal service said it will help small businesses compete with larger companies. All they have to do is go online, sign the...
klkntv.com
Nebraska in better shape than most amid an unprecedented mental health crisis
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — This year’s KIDS COUNT Data Book released early Monday morning, detailing how children across the U.S. are struggling with an unprecedented mental health crisis. This is all fueled by the pandemic, which has killed more than one million Americans. That includes over 1,600 children,...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Community Blood Bank declares blood emergency
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A blood emergency was declared on Monday by the Nebraska Community Blood Bank as supplies hit one to two-day levels. The group says that the shortage has been consistent for many weeks and they are struggling to receive donations. Throughout the summer, maintaining the ideal...
Uncovering the lost history of The Buffalo Soldiers in Nebraska
The Buffalo Soldiers were an all-Black army regiment created after the Civil War. Much of their history is lost, especially details about their time in Nebraska.
moderncampground.com
Nebraska Developer Gears Up to Win Approval for Proposed RV Park
The controversial RV park proposal along the Platte River (Nebraska) might still have a chance. As per a report, Brad Brown, a developer of high-end homes in the Omaha area, is expected to attempt next week to persuade the Valley City Council to approve his proposal to convert 92 acres of land along the river into an RV and airboat park.
KETV.com
'NIBIN': Evolving technology helping Omaha police solve crimes
OMAHA, Neb. — Solving crimes is easier than ever before – thanks to evolving technology within the Omaha Police Department. It's a partnership with a federal agency, and it's helping link crimes together in new ways for police. It doesn't look like much to us – but to...
KETV.com
'Lingering from the flooding back in 2019': Crews dredging out Omaha's Riverfront marina
OMAHA, Neb. — A transformation is taking place along Omaha's riverfront: progress on the Kiewit Luminarium and plans for a full revitalization of Lewis and Clark Landing. But amid all that, there's another project happening beneath the surface. "So some work that's lingering from the flooding back in 2019,"...
