Bowie County, TX

Bowie County Lieutenant to lose one eye after being shot in face

By Darby Good
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 2 days ago

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – A Bowie County lieutenant and veteran of the U.S. Marines is reported to “lose his left eye and possibly be blind in his right eye” after being shot in the face during a traffic stop.

Lieutenant Scott Lillis, according to a GoFundMe benefitting his family, pulled over what he thought was a possible DWI driver on South Lake Drive Saturday when he approached the passenger side of the car and the driver fired a shot hitting him once in the face.

After the driver fled the scene, Lillis was found laying on the ground by a Texas DPS trooper and was airlifted to Little Rock Arkansas Hospital where police said he is in stable condition.

The driver, who Texarkana Police identified as 32-year-old Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar , was later found dead inside a vacant house by what police said was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Aguilar was suspected of a murder after two people were shot in Hooks on Saturday afternoon before the traffic stop. At the time of the traffic stop, an extensive manhunt had been underway for Aguilar after he abandoned his stolen car near the Loves Travel Center on Interstate 30.

Before joining the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office, Lillis served as a U.S. Marine and Texarkana police officer. According to the GoFundMe, all donations go to the Lillis Family.

Comments / 5

