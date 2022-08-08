ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta man drowns in Nebraska

By Laura McMillan
 2 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 79-year-old man from Augusta drowned in Nebraska over the weekend. It happened at a private lake south of Genoa early Saturday afternoon.

Witnesses said Wayne E. Mathias was swimming about 100 feet from the shore when he shouted for help and disappeared under the water.

The Nance County Sheriff’s Office and Genoa Volunteer Fire and Rescue responded at 1:23 p.m. They say deputies arrived within five minutes of receiving the call. They say the victim was last seen about 12 minutes before they arrived.

The deputies went into the lake and tried to find Mathias. The search broadened and included boats, volunteers and thermal cameras.

Cheap gas event to be held today in Wichita

Nance County requested more help and the Platte County Dive Team arrived. The team used sonar and a diver to search the area. They found the victim and recovered his body.

KSN News

KSN News

