ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, SC

Days after McMaster said USC won’t lose Pritchards Island to UGA, the university had a plan

By Sarah Haselhorst
The Island Packet
The Island Packet
 2 days ago

Less than two weeks after Gov. Henry McMaster vowed that a Beaufort County barrier island would stay in the University of South Carolina’s hands after the school hadn’t used it in over a decade, USC had a plan.

A two-page draft document drawn up in July by the USC-Beaufort marine biology faculty and its natural sciences department chair boast research plans for Pritchards Island that range from establishing a summer undergraduate research program to monitoring and characterizing the rich ecology of the island.

“ We start with marine biology, but it doesn’t have to end there,” Anna Ponder, USCB Vice Chancellor for Advancement, said. “(Pritchards Island) is a rich environment of possibility for our students.”

Ponder, who physically produced the glossy document that was given to island donor Philip Rhodes’ family during a July 19 dinner with USC and USCB leadership, said draft proposals like these are typical to hand out when meeting with vital stakeholders.

The draft plans — including long-term goals, current and immediate action, long-range research plans and collaborative projects — are what Ponder called “Round One.” And it’s all in an effort to revive an island the school largely has not used since 2009, what they say was due to rapid erosion typical to a barrier island and lack of private, state and federal funding.

Only a sea turtle program, run through the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, has remained up and running on the island.

Recently, in June, the Rhodes family said USC wasn’t fulfilling its obligations to the island as Philip Rhodes intended.

The obligations rest in decades-old deeds signed by Philip Rhodes and the then-Carolina Research and Development Foundation. They required USC to keep Pritchards Island in a wilderness state and to use it for scientific, educational, charitable and general public purposes. Stipulated within the 1980s deeds was a clause that said USC could lose control of the island to the University of Georgia or The Nature Conservancy if it doesn’t uphold its end of the bargain.

On July 6, McMaster left a message with the Rhodeses: “South Carolina will live up to every single thing that is in the agreement, which is between the … university and your grandfather.”

What’s in the draft proposal?

According the draft proposal, two marine biology faculty members and its natural sciences department chair “have met to consider with renewed focus how best to execute Philip Rhodes’ vision of conservation, public education, and research” since fall 2021.

Those meetings were informal and occurred after the university hired two new marine biology faculty, one in 2019 and the other in 2020.

“Our internal discussions focus on sustainable, consistent use of Pritchards to bring attention to its importance in coastal processes in the Lowcountry, the eastern seaboard, and coastal systems worldwide,” the two-page document said.

Now, with a draft proposal in hand, the future is becoming slightly clearer for Pritchards’ fate as a research and education island. Currently, a preliminary budget is still in development stages.

Long-term:

  • Create a summer undergraduate research experience with a focus on barrier island biology, ecology, chemistry and geomorphology.
  • Learn about biological shifts between pristine and impacted barrier islands.
  • Learn how environmental change, the warming ocean, acidification and sea level rise, will impact the ecosystems of the Lowcountry’s coast.

Current and immediate:

  • Assess shoreline variability in barrier islands over the last approximately 100 years.
  • Partner with Pritchards Turtle Patrol for USCB summer internships.
  • Create a natural lab experience for a handful of USCB departments.
  • Organize seasonal beach sweeps for removal of trash and debris.

Meanwhile, 10 long-range research plans span from monitoring horseshoe crab population density during breeding season to characterizing historical changes in plankton communities. The university also is interested in partnering with outside groups such as the Port Royal Sound Foundation.

Comments / 0

Related
WLTX.com

South Carolina State University fires athletics director

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — South Carolina State University has fired athletics director Stacy Danley effective immediately, the school said late Tuesday. “SC State University has made the decision to move our athletics programming in a different direction," SC State President Alexander Conyers said in a statement. "We thank Mr. Danley for his service to the university. We wish him well in his future endeavors.”
ORANGEBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

'I screamed': South Carolina woman reacts to winning big lottery prize

PELZER, S.C. — When an Upstate woman won $200,000 playing the South Carolina Education Lottery, she couldn’t contain her excitement. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) “I screamed,” she said. She was alone in her car parked outside the Stop-A-Minit #27 on Augusta Rd. in...
PELZER, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Beaufort County, SC
Columbia, SC
Education
City
Beaufort, SC
Beaufort County, SC
Government
Beaufort County, SC
Education
Columbia, SC
Government
State
Georgia State
City
Columbia, SC
State
South Carolina State
WRDW-TV

South Carolina takes REAL ID services on the road in CSRA

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - With less than one year before the REAL ID deadline, the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles is kicking off efforts to promote REAL ID. During the initiative, SCDMV Mobile Services will offer REAL IDs in several locations across the state. In the CSRA, South Carolinians...
AIKEN, SC
WLTX.com

Arden Conyers commits to South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Lamont Paris has added another local product to his 2023 recruiting class. Westwood star Arden Conyers committed to South Carolina on Monday. The three-star small forward chose South Carolina over Winthrop, USC Upstate and Wofford, among others. On 247sports.com, he is rated as the 3rd best...
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

USC’s Josh Vann motivated by daughter to excel

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina’s Josh Vann has taken a huge step forward for the Gamecocks. Last season, he turned into one of the SEC’s top playmakers, logging 679 receiving yards and 5 receiving touchdowns. He’s got extra inspiration at home to take another step forward:...
COLUMBIA, SC
bookriot.com

South Carolina Senator Demands Book Removal; Threatens Public Library Jobs and Funding

“I’m not trying to ban any books. I’m trying to stop an indoctrination campaign against kids. Any person in this county that has children knows full well what I’m talking about,” said South Carolina Senator Josh Kimball in a press conference held yesterday across the street from Spartanburg County Public Library’s main branch. The senator is demanding libraries remove books he deems inappropriate from their collection or face a loss of funding.
SPARTANBURG, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Mcmaster
WBTW News13

DHEC: South Carolina COVID-19 cases continue to climb

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Last week saw a steady increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, according to data released Tuesday afternoon by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. There were 15,811 new cases, a 4.5% increase over the previous week, and a 4.2% increase over the previous month. Hospitalizations were up 1.7% […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WBTW News13

These are South Carolina’s biggest consumer complaints

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina officials released a list of the most common consumer complaints in the state last year, ranging from vehicle problems to canceled travel plans. According to the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA), the department received 3,977 complaints in 2021. In resolving those complaints, the department recovered or saved South […]
INCOME TAX
golaurens.com

Lander University, Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College establish transfer agreement

Lander University and Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College (OCtech) have established a series of articulation agreements, the two institutions announced Monday, Aug. 8. These agreements will enhance the transfer of students from OCtech to Lander for specified majors. “Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College is a greatly valued community partner of Lander University,” said Dr....
ORANGEBURG, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc#Uga#College#Uscb
blufftontoday.com

499 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death last week in Beaufort County

South Carolina reported 15,956 new cases of the coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, down 9.7% from the previous week. The previous week had 17,662 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. South Carolina ranked fifth among the states where the coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Saluda Grade rail trail may be closer than ever to reality

Existing as little more than a dream for the past 20 years, plans to convert the historic Saluda Grade rail line into a trail may be closer to reality than ever before. Plans for a 31-mile trail along the steepest mainline rail route in the U.S. recently got a huge boost with a $5 million appropriation in South Carolina’s state budget and the formation of a partnership between three influential conservation organizations to spearhead the effort.
SALUDA, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WDEL 1150AM

Bidens planning South Carolina vacation

The President and First Lady Jill Biden are getting ready for a vacation in South Carolina. They'll travel to Kiawah Island on Wednesday. They're scheduled to be there until August 16th. Biden was cleared to leave COVID isolation on Sunday, when he went to his home in Rehoboth Beach.
TRAVEL
WRDW-TV

‘Nightmare for S.C.’: Graham, McMaster slam Inflation Reduction Act

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster criticized a law Democrats say is designed to address record inflation. The Senate approved the Democrats’ big election-year economic package, known as the “Inflation Reduction Act.”. At a news conference in Columbia Tuesday afternoon,...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Island Packet

The Island Packet

Hilton Head Island, SC
3K+
Followers
112
Post
503K+
Views
ABOUT

The Island Packet serves southern Beaufort County, highlighted by Hilton Head Island, a popular tourist area known for its lovely beaches and premier golf and tennis destinations, and Bluffton, one of the fastest growing communities in South Carolina. Beaufort County is more than 50 percent water, lying in the southeastern corner of South Carolina along the Atlantic Ocean and the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. It is the heart of the area known as the Lowcountry and the Sea Islands and is home to the only PGA tour stop in South Carolina. The Island Packet provides the news coverage to support the region’s broad and varied demographics made up of families, young professionals, retirees, and substantial military personnel assigned to one of the region’s 3 military facilities.

 https://www.islandpacket.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy