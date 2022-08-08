ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
Jets X-Factor

NY Jets’ best options to replace Mekhi Becton

It appears that New York Jets right tackle Mekhi Becton will miss significant time with an injury to his knee cap and patella. While there is still more testing to be done and an official timetable has yet to be revealed by the team, it has been reported that there is “legitimate fear” Becton’s 2022 season could be over.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Cut News

Earlier this Tuesday, the Jacksonville Jaguars signed E.J. Perry back to their roster. In order to make room for him, they released Kyle Sloter. Sloter played in the Hall of Fame Game last Thursday, completing 13-of-25 pass attempts for 127 yards and one touchdown. Before he signed with the Jaguars,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ClutchPoints

Sean McVay signs new deal to stay with the Rams but there’s a catch

Sean McVay is staying in sunny Los Angeles with the Rams. At least, for the immediate future. The defending Super Bowl champion coach told reporters on Tuesday that he has signed a new long-term deal to stay with the franchise, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. The contract extension hasn’t been announced, however, because the […] The post Sean McVay signs new deal to stay with the Rams but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Dolphins looking to trade 2 specific players

Two particular NFL players may soon have to take their talents away from South Beach. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported Monday that the Miami Dolphins have had conversations with other teams about potentially trading veteran wide receivers Preston Williams and Lynn Bowden. Breer notes that the Dolphins currently have a surplus at the receiver position.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garrett Wilson
Person
George Fant
The Spun

Former ESPN Host Michael Smith Reportedly Lands New Job

Amazon's "Thursday Night Football" continues to stack talent for its inaugural NFL broadcast. According to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand, former ESPN "SportsCenter" host Michael Smith is the latest to join Prime's team. Sharing that he will reportedly serve as a news analyst for TNF. Smith left ESPN to...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny Jets#The Jets#American Football#The New York Jets#Athletic
Jets X-Factor

Jets X-Factor

Florham Park, NJ
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
249K+
Views
ABOUT

Jet X is a premium New York Jets membership site (not affiliated with the Jets organization in any official fashion). Rather than settling for casual-fan content that projects little-to-no-football knowledge, Robby Sabo and Michael Nania decided it was time to step it up a bit. Jets fans deserve so much more than the casual content riddled across the web. Jets X-Factor is a fully-credentialed premium New York Jets membership platform offering fans diehard, football-quality content that spits in the face of casual information.

 https://jetsxfactor.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy