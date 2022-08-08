Read full article on original website
Barry Sanders Makes His Opinion On Saquon Barkley Extremely Clear
In order for the New York Giants to be better this season, Saquon Barkley has to get back to form. Legendary running back Barry Sanders firmly believes that at least the latter will happen. "I have all faith and confidence in Saquon," Sanders told TMZ Sports. "He has the right...
341lbs Philadelphia Eagles rookie beast Jordan Davis completely bulldozes offensive lineman in scary camp video
JORDAN DAVIS is turning heads at training camp with his insane strength and power. The 6ft 6ins 341lb NFL lineman went viral this weekend after completely dominating his opponent. Philadelphia traded up to No 13 overall to draft the defensive tackle out of Georgia. And it's easy to see why...
Frank Gore, Former NFL Running Back, Charged with Assault in Atlantic City
Back on July 31 in Atlantic City, NFL legend Frank Gore was involved in a domestic violence incident at the Tropicana. Officers were called to the hotel and met an unidentified 28-year-old woman. She did not appear to have any injuries and did not file a complaint at the time.
NY Jets’ best options to replace Mekhi Becton
It appears that New York Jets right tackle Mekhi Becton will miss significant time with an injury to his knee cap and patella. While there is still more testing to be done and an official timetable has yet to be revealed by the team, it has been reported that there is “legitimate fear” Becton’s 2022 season could be over.
NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Cut News
Earlier this Tuesday, the Jacksonville Jaguars signed E.J. Perry back to their roster. In order to make room for him, they released Kyle Sloter. Sloter played in the Hall of Fame Game last Thursday, completing 13-of-25 pass attempts for 127 yards and one touchdown. Before he signed with the Jaguars,...
Sean McVay signs new deal to stay with the Rams but there’s a catch
Sean McVay is staying in sunny Los Angeles with the Rams. At least, for the immediate future. The defending Super Bowl champion coach told reporters on Tuesday that he has signed a new long-term deal to stay with the franchise, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. The contract extension hasn’t been announced, however, because the […] The post Sean McVay signs new deal to stay with the Rams but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Report: Dolphins looking to trade 2 specific players
Two particular NFL players may soon have to take their talents away from South Beach. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported Monday that the Miami Dolphins have had conversations with other teams about potentially trading veteran wide receivers Preston Williams and Lynn Bowden. Breer notes that the Dolphins currently have a surplus at the receiver position.
Giants Center Jon Feliciano Reveals Interesting Nugget Regarding Rookie Tackle Evan Neal
Evan Neal has looked like a rookie at times, but there's a logical explanation for that besides the fact he is a rookie.
Former ESPN Host Michael Smith Reportedly Lands New Job
Amazon's "Thursday Night Football" continues to stack talent for its inaugural NFL broadcast. According to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand, former ESPN "SportsCenter" host Michael Smith is the latest to join Prime's team. Sharing that he will reportedly serve as a news analyst for TNF. Smith left ESPN to...
NFL
NFL Power Rankings: Bills, Rams hold top two slots one month out from their Kickoff Game showdown
Every season in the NFL brings entertainment, but we tend to favor the years where chaos takes hold. And with that in mind, let it be said that the 2022 season has some series disruptor energy. With the preseason about to kick off in earnest, it's hard to pinpoint many...
Cam Sutton Could be Steelers' Next Contract Extension
The Pittsburgh Steelers' next defensive contract could be their long-standing cornerback.
Patriots Training Camp Studs/Duds Day 11: Strange Shines
Two rookies shined bright during the Patriots most recent practice session on Tuesday.
FOX Sports
FOX Sports Charges Into 2022 NFL Season Bolstered by a Fresh, Dynamic Broadcaster Lineup and Its 10th Super Bowl Presentation on FOX
Burkhardt, Olsen, Andrews and Rinaldi Helm Lead Broadcast Team with AMERICA’S GAME OF THE WEEK. Davis, Johnston and Oliver Form No. 2 NFL Broadcast Crew, Marking Davis’ First Fulltime NFL Season. Network Embarks on Super Bowl LVII Season Featuring Most Robust Postseason Schedule in 40 Years. NEW YORK...
