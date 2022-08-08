ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 11

baby girl
2d ago

well don't expect me to buy alot because school gets a government grant to get thing for school on the budget they should get all the supplies teacher need for the year why as parent we need to buy alot of supplies for one or three kids new haven district need to do better. you say we the parents have a say but really you just want to quiet us in not making decisions. sharing this info was not right to do at all know very well the way things are right now.!! SAFETY FIRST.

Reply(1)
3
Kay Marie
2d ago

Ehhh I don’t rlly like that y’all shared this publicly, parents can get this info for themselves from the school. Just seems a lil unsafe.

Reply(1)
3
Related
105.5 The Wolf

Is it Even Possible to Boondock in Connecticut?

OK recreational vehicle enthusiasts, I have a question for you: Where the hell do you boondock in Connecticut? Has every inch of public land been monetized? It seems to. What is boondocking? The term is defined as 'Dispersed camping on public land without hookups for electricity, water, and sewage'. Basically, it's camping for free, you park your rig, pitch a tent, whatever, and there you go. In the 70's-90's, it was common to see tractor trailers and RVs parked overnight on the side of a quiet road, next to a pond or a pretty view, for days at a time. Now, in 2022? Nope. Most everywhere, enforcement will tell you to move on to someplace that makes you pay for conveniences.
CONNECTICUT STATE
townandtourist.com

20 Best Hiking Trails in Connecticut (For Ocean & Mountain Views)

Connecticut is an eclectic mix of rural countryside and ocean splendor in southeast New England. Rated as one of the best states to live in the country, it is no surprise that Connecticut is rich in adventure and beauty. With towering mountains outside colonial towns and incredible views from the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bloomfield, CT
City
Naugatuck, CT
City
Stonington, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
City
Rocky Hill, CT
City
Branford, CT
City
Ledyard, CT
City
Colebrook, CT
City
New Haven, CT
City
Newtown, CT
City
Granby, CT
City
Brooklyn, CT
City
Bethel, CT
City
Plymouth, CT
Local
Connecticut Education
City
Portland, CT
State
Connecticut State
City
Plainfield, CT
City
Woodstock, CT
City
Cheshire, CT
City
Greenwich, CT
City
Columbia, CT
City
Madison, CT
i95 ROCK

5 Places in Connecticut Where It’s Impossible Not to Speed

Have you noticed more and more that it's nearly impossible NOT to speed around Connecticut?. I admit it, I'm a habitual law breaker. I often find myself going 10-20 miles over the posted limit. It's not intentional. I've never done anything like the person I read about in a Facebook post from the Connecticut State Police - Troop L in Litchfield. They got snagged doing 120 MPH on Rt. 8 Northbound by Exit 43 in Harwinton. I live right off of that exit in Torrington, and damn, it's tough to not fly on that stretch of roadway.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

Some CT towns are saying no to statewide rules on accessory apartments. Their reasons are complicated

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A backyard cottage in Connecticut represents more than a backyard cottage. For more than a year, the future of so-called accessory dwelling units — smaller, secondary homes on single-family properties — has ignited local political debate after state legislators last year enacted a new law meant to encourage more housing.
CONNECTICUT STATE
iheart.com

Hartford's Overdose Awareness Day Resource Fair

Join Connecticut Harm Reduction Alliance - CTHRA on International Overdose Awareness Day on August 31st to #EndOverdose in Connecticut. The event will provide community resources, including safe supplies, naloxone, access to treatment, and more with various agencies as we further educate, support, and remember those that we have lost but will never forget.
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pomfret School#First Day Of School#Back To School#Putnam Regional School#Ridgefield#K 9#Prek#Waterbury Regional School
NBC Connecticut

Teacher Shortages Continue to Impact Connecticut

Schools across the country are dealing with a teacher shortage, and Connecticut is no exception. Districts are doing what they can to bring in new staff in time for the start of the school year. Those in education say this is a problem that’s been brewing since well before 2020....
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Workers eligible for pandemic hero pay

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The state is officially launching its website Wednesday on the Connecticut Premium Pay Program, which could provide essential workers with hero pay. “I help the residents wherever they needed assistance,” Debbie Evans of New London, who works at a nursing home in Mystic, said. Fallyn Fonville-Smith of New London is a […]
WATERFORD, CT
WTNH

Where to go in CT for National Farmers’ Market Week

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Farmers’ markets have been open across Connecticut this summer, though this week carries something a bit more special. That’s because it’s National Farmers’ Market Week. People from around the state can fill their bags at their local market. If you are wondering where to go, you’re in luck. Here’s a […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NBC Connecticut

Line of Thunderstorms Moving Through Connecticut

A line of showers and thunderstorms is making its way through parts of Connecticut Monday afternoon. The storms are bringing heavy rain, with some lightning to parts of Litchfield, Hartford, New Haven, and Fairfield counties as of 2 p.m. The line of storms was continuing south and east through the state.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

‘Very high’ risk of forest fire in parts of CT today, officials say

Eastern parts of Connecticut are at a “very high” risk of forest fire on Monday, state officials said, after weeks of drought have plagued much of New England. In Redding, fire officials said they battled two major brush fires over the weekend, including one blaze along the Saugatuck Reservoir. The blaze is under investigation by the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and Aquarion, the water company that controls the reservoir.

Comments / 0

Community Policy