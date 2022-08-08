The NHS has launched a campaign to mark World Lung Cancer Day, urging those with symptoms to get them checked out immediately.The Help Us Help You campaign is aimed at those who are at the highest risk for developing the disease, specifically those aged 60 and over and people who are reluctant to visit their GP.It is about reminding people that lung cancer is the biggest cause of cancer-related deaths in England and the fifth biggest cause of death overall, with more than 26,000 patients dying of the condition in 2021.Symptoms include: persistent breathlessness, chest infections that keep coming...

CANCER ・ 7 DAYS AGO