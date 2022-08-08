ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa woman dies in crash

By Odessa American
A 23-year-old Odessa woman was killed in a three-vehicle rollover crash at Timberline Avenue and West University Boulevard Sunday afternoon.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a 23-year-old man from McCamey was traveling south on Timberline Avenue in his Nissan Rogue when he disregarded the stop sign at West University and struck a GMC Sierra, which then overturned and collided with a Ford F-150.

A passenger in the GMC, Elyza Villezcas-Navarrete, was killed in the crash, which happened shortly before 4 p.m..

According to DPS, Villezcas-Navarrete wasn’t wearing a seat belt. The three drivers, who were wearing seatbelts, were uninjured.

