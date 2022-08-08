ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stone Mountain, GA

The Independent

NHS warns people not to ignore common lung cancer symptoms

The NHS has launched a campaign to mark World Lung Cancer Day, urging those with symptoms to get them checked out immediately.The Help Us Help You campaign is aimed at those who are at the highest risk for developing the disease, specifically those aged 60 and over and people who are reluctant to visit their GP.It is about reminding people that lung cancer is the biggest cause of cancer-related deaths in England and the fifth biggest cause of death overall, with more than 26,000 patients dying of the condition in 2021.Symptoms include: persistent breathlessness, chest infections that keep coming...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Improving emergency care for people living with dementia

A new collection of research papers from Northwestern University and collaborating institutions sets out priority areas to provide better emergency care for people living with dementia in the United States. Some areas include discharging patients with cognitive impairment to their homes earlier and creating quieter, calmer spaces within the emergency...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

In US, hepatitis C often untreated because of 'barriers' to care

US health authorities warned Tuesday of a large number of untreated hepatitis C patients, despite the fact that a cure for the dangerous disease has been available for a decade. They urged health insurance companies and other health care organizations to remove administrative and other "barriers" to life-saving care. Fewer...
HEALTH
Health
SELF

How Long Does a COVID Cough Last? Here’s Why It Can Linger for Some People

Coughing long after testing positive for COVID-19? You’re not alone: Take one scroll through the #CovidCough hashtag on Twitter, and you’ll see many people complaining of gnarly coughs that won’t go away—sometimes with no other symptoms—for weeks to months after their initial infection. While a lingering cough can sometimes be a sign of long COVID, in many cases, it is just part of the normal recovery process that occurs after any viral infection.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newsweek

What Are the COVID-19 BA.5 Symptoms? Everything About the New Variant

As COVID Omicron BA.5 continues to spread in the U.S., some may be wondering if the variant might cause distinct symptoms that set it apart from other Omicron variants. BA.5 is a sub-type of the Omicron variant of COVID that has been spreading around the country for months. Since it first started appearing in significant numbers in May, BA.5 has become by far the dominant COVID variant in the country and accounted for an estimated 77.9 percent of sampled cases in the week ending July 16, according to projections from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hypebae

We're in an STI Epidemic and No One's Talking About It

Leading healthcare company Everlywell recently conducted its “State of Sex” study and the findings were beyond shocking. Earlier this year, we reported findings from the Guttmacher Institute discussing the fact that people weren’t using condoms anymore. We suspected it would lead to a rise in STIs and unfortunately, we were correct.
EDUCATION
MedicalXpress

Seven things to know about polio

New York state health officials warned last week that hundreds of people may have been infected with the polio virus, based on recent wastewater testing in different counties within New York state. We asked Dean Blumberg, chief of pediatric infectious diseases at UC Davis Children's Hospital, about polio and what...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
deseret.com

23 infants have been infected by the parechovirus in Nashville and it’s spreading

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that 23 infants were admitted to a Tennessee hospital last spring for parechovirus. The “unusually large cluster of infections” prompted the CDC to investigate further, as it suggests that social activity may have been the primary method of transmission.
BBC

'I've been let down - I shouldn't have stage-4 cancer'

A woman with fast-growing stage-four breast cancer says the NHS has let her down, with delays at every stage of her treatment. Caroline Boulton, 56, had several appointments for a mammogram, which checks for early signs of cancer, cancelled because of Covid, in March and November 2020. In late 2021,...
CANCER
verywellhealth.com

Early Signs of Shingles You Shouldn't Ignore

Shingles is a painful infection triggered by the varicella-zoster virus (VZV). This virus causes two types of disease, varicella (chicken pox) and herpes zoster (shingles). About one-third of the U.S. population will develop shingles in their lifetime. People who have had chicken pox can get shingles later in life. VZV...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healio.com

Farm life protects children from allergic rhinitis symptoms into young adulthood

Childhood on a farm protected against allergic rhinitis throughout young adulthood, whether or not children stayed on the farm through puberty, according to a study published in The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology. But growing up on a farm did not significantly protect children against wheeze, Sonja Strieker, MSc,...
INDUSTRY
Fox News

Coronavirus lockdowns had 'significant' effect on childhood obesity, especially in poor communities: Study

A study posted in the National Library of Medicine documented the "significant" increase in body weight in children during coronavirus lockdowns and concluded that young people with pre-existing obesity, of Hispanic and African-American ethnicity and living in poverty suffered the most. The study, published in July by the International Journal...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Children's headaches and mental health worsened during pandemic

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, many pediatric patients who suffer from headaches have experienced more frequent headaches and worsening anxiety and mood, and a new study finds links to stress, decreased physical activity and increased screen time. The findings, published in the Journal of Child Neurology, showed that...
KIDS
Daily Mail

Hospitals are running low on epidurals for mothers-to-be: Some patients are given no choice over pain relief in delivery room amid shortage

Women are being denied a choice of pain relief during labour due to a shortage of epidural kits and the drug offered as an alternative, doctors have warned. Supplies of the kits and the painkiller Remifentanil are so low that some NHS hospitals are denying women their usual right to choose which one they would prefer.
HEALTH SERVICES

