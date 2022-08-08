Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 10 new deaths, hospitalizations over 100
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll has gone up by 10 in South Dakota from the previous week. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, 2,973 people have died during the pandemic, up from 2,963 the previous week. The new deaths were seven men and three women in the following age groups: 50-59 (1), 70-79 (4), 80+ (5). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Beadle, Brookings, Brown (2), Clay, Codington, Custer, Minnehaha, Pennington and Perkins.
kelo.com
Water/Wastewater assistance is available in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Assistance for South Dakota families whose water/wastewater service has been disconnected or who are at risk of losing access to water service may be available through the Department of Social Services. Water/wastewater assistance is available for low-income individuals and families. Eligibility is based on...
South Dakota Is One of the Best Places to Live on Social Security
Retirement can be exciting and nerve-wracking at the same time. Not having to punch a time clock provides you with a freedom you've been dreaming about for years, but without a job, making ends meet when you rely solely on Social Security can cause a considerable amount of anxiety. In...
Is It Legal to Drive with a Dog in Your Lap in South Dakota?
I just did it on Sunday morning, so I really hope it's legal in South Dakota. What am I referring to? I let my dog ride in my lap while I was driving. My wife was out of town over the weekend camping with family, and I needed to stay home due to work. So we decided to board our dog, who transforms into the Antichrist if left home alone for long periods of time.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Dakota Steakhouse Named One of the Very Best in U.S.
With top-quality beef, a diverse menu, and topped off with its famous cowboy butter; it's no surprise this South Dakota favorite was singled out among the very best in the U.S. Of course, the specialty at this establishment is steak, but that's far from the only thing on the menu.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota short on hundreds of teachers as school year nears
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s no secret that it’s becoming harder for school districts in the state to fill teaching positions. With more retirements because of the pandemic and less applicants looking for jobs, open positions in the state have spiked significantly compared to previous years.
You’re Never Gonna Believe Who Drinks More Beer Than South Dakota
It's no secret that South Dakotans like to drink, especially beer. We live in the heartland, for Pete's sake, where it's hotter than the surface of the sun during the summer months and bitterly cold almost half of the year. We South Dakotans need a little somethin' to help cope with the harsh weather months in this state.
gowatertown.net
Noem: Flags lowered at South Dakota Capitol in honor of Webster Judge Jon Flemmer
PIERRE, S.D. –Governor Kristi Noem ordered that flags be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol from sunrise until sunset today (Tuesday, Aug. 9), in honor of 5th Circuit Court Presiding Judge Jon Flemmer of Webster. He became a circuit court judge in 1999 and was the longest serving...
IN THIS ARTICLE
South Dakota Schools Are Set To Begin Next Week
WOW, where did the summer go? Time to put away the pool floaties, and dig out the backpacks for the kids to return to school. South Dakota's school year is right around the corner. Hard to believe that those summer vacation trips will end shortly as student-athletes begin fall practice....
KELOLAND TV
‘A tremendous loss’: Finale Night Shield remembered
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many families on South Dakota’s reservations have suffered loss and mourned loved ones taken by violence. If it’s not your family, it’s someone else’s… until such a story directly hits home. “When you hear the word MMIW, you think...
dakotanewsnow.com
Nursing Home to close in Armour
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Another South Dakota nursing home is closing its doors. Avantara announced the upcoming closure of its nursing home in Armour. The closure is due to a combination of the ongoing underfunding of Medicaid, the current staffing crisis, and costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to their press release.
dakotanewsnow.com
Matters of the State: Tensions rise between landowners, CO2 pipeline company
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, landowners in several South Dakota counties file complaints against Summit Carbon Solutions, the company being a proposed CO2 pipeline project in South Dakota, and I-Team reporter Beth Warden also discusses the rising tensions surrounding the project.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KELOLAND TV
A quick look at Mako Sica K9 Search and Rescue
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News reporters who recently visited South Dakota’s reservations met with Shelby Homer who lives in Mission and runs Mako Sica K9 Search and Rescue. “Some of the cases that I’ve actually been on some of the searches, just seeing what my Native...
kelo.com
South Dakota’s First Responders support Amendment D
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota’s first responders are joining the campaign to expand Medicaid in the state with their support of Constitutional Amendment D. The South Dakota EMS Association and the South Dakota Firefighters Association, which represent first responders in South Dakota, endorse Medicaid expansion efforts in the state to strengthen rural healthcare and rural economies.
sdpb.org
Rounds says veterans may 'overwhelm' VA with new claims | Aug 08
See the audio attached above to listen to the full news update/podcast. Each day, SDPB brings you statewide news coverage. We then compile those stories into a daily podcast. Subscribe on Apple or Spotify. On today's update... South Dakota U.S. Senator Mike Rounds says the Department of Veterans Affairs is...
Holy Cow! This Is The Biggest Baby Ever Born In Minnesota!
I can't imagine what it was like for the mother who gave birth to the biggest baby ever born in Minnesota. He was one, big baby!. The other day we got to talking about babies, big heads, and tough births. I am the father of two wonderful children. At birth,...
Farmers Almanac: Brutal Winter Will Arrive Early In Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa
The Farmer's Almanac called for a flip-flop winter last year and a scorching hot summer with big storms. They were pretty close with both long-term forecasts, which is impressive considering how far out they release their predictions. The publication's managing editor said they released this year's winter outlook to "help...
KELOLAND TV
SD marijuana campaign launches online store
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The campaign to legalize marijuana in South Dakota has launched an online store. The organization South Dakotas for Better Marijuana Laws announced Tuesday it launched a ‘Yes on 27’ store to raise funds for its campaign to pass Initiated Measure 27. IM 27 will appear on the November ballot for all South Dakota voters.
KETV.com
United States Postal Service launches new mail resource for Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota
OMAHA, Neb. — The United States Postal Service rolled out its new resource Monday morning. USPS Connect is now available across Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota. The postal service said it will help small businesses compete with larger companies. All they have to do is go online, sign the...
KEVN
Very Hot the Next Few Days
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures have been very hot once again today, and they may only get worse tomorrow and Thursday. Highs tomorrow will be near 100 for most of our area with Sheridan likely to get over 100. Thursday will be the hottest day for South Dakota with highs possibly in the triple digits for Rapid City and the plains. We’ll see some storms over the weekend along with cooler temperatures peaking in the 90s.
Comments / 0