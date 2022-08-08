Read full article on original website
Florida Man Charged After Taking Thousands From Senior Citizen For Work He Wouldnt Perform
A 53-year-old Florida man faces multiple fraud and theft charges after detectives say he took tens of thousands of dollars for contracting work he never intended to complete. Gabor Sandor Fazekas, 53, of Naples is charged with grand theft from a person 65 years or
WINKNEWS.com
Woman arrested at Fort Myers Beach hotel pool bar for intoxication, child neglect
A woman from Illinois was arrested on charges of disorderly intoxication and negligence after deputies said she was belligerent at a hotel pool and bar on Fort Myers Beach while children were in her care. According to a Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, a woman was at the Lighthouse...
Woman says 'relationship issues' caused her to set fire to home
A woman is arrested after setting a house on fire by soaking a shirt with gasoline and throwing it door of the home because of 'relationship issues'.
WINKNEWS.com
North Fort Myers woman accused of child neglect, firing shotgun while intoxicated
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a North Fort Myers woman on Thursday after receiving a call from a neighbor about the woman shooting a shotgun into the ground. Deputies said when they arrived, they heard multiple shots fired and demanded the person inside the home to come out. They said several more shots were fired before 39-year-old Shannon Kraham came out of the house.
6 pounds of meth, 400 fentanyl pills found in Florida home, deputies say
Several pounds of methamphetamine and hundreds of suspected fentanyl pressed pills were uncovered Tuesday during a drug raid, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers man 2nd suspect arrested for Tampa apartment homicide
A man has been arrested in Southwest Florida in connection to a deadly Tampa apartment complex shooting. Tuesday afternoon, detectives with the Fort Myers Police Departments Group Violence Intervention Unit, alongside the United States Marshals Service, arrested Demon Jamaol Speed, 29. Speed had an active First Degree Homicide warrant out...
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Charge 8 People With 34 Felonies In Drug Investigation
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office charged eight people with drug-related offenses following a significant long-term investigation in north Sarasota. Beginning in February, Special Investigation detectives partnered with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) in response to recent
WINKNEWS.com
Woman faces DUI charges after crashing into sign post with 2 children in the car
A woman was arrested on DUI charges after crashing into a post with children in the car. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s office booking report, a woman was inside her home Monday night when she heard a loud crash and ran outside to see what happened. The witness...
WINKNEWS.com
Deputies looking for a driver who may know about a theft in Englewood
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of a driver who may have information about a theft in Englewood. The sheriff’s office says it is seeking the person driving the red truck in the above photo that was towing a trailer with lawn mowers. Deputies say...
wild941.com
Florida Man Busted With LOTS Of Weed In Grow House
Florida has lots of beaches and lots of theme parks. But one Florida man had lots of weed in his house in Fort Myers. Police caught wind of the grow house after multiple tips from concerned neighbors. After entering the home, police found 28 mature marijuana plants, 34 juvenile marijuana plants and multiple THC products.
classiccountry1045.com
Agriculture Deputies On The Job In DeSoto County
The Agriculture Division of the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office is working the far corners of DeSoto County. Pictured are Corporal Buck and Deputy Bevis, DCSO Agriculture Deputies, in the county’s southeast corner, looking for suspicious activity. Being an Agriculture Deputy doesn’t mean you only herd livestock. There are many other facets of these deputies’ daily duties. On this trip, they found this fellow, not sure what he was up to, but after a brief standoff, he continued on his way.
WINKNEWS.com
Man arrested, accused of threatening restaurant employee with a knife
A man was arrested after he threatened to stab a restaurant employee with a knife on Friday around 1 p.m. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call about a public disturbance at the Chilakil restaurant. When deputies arrived they found Sean McMullen, 27, sitting on...
Three Florida Men Arrested For Stealing And Burning A Tiny Home
Three Florida men were arrested for the theft and destruction of a Pioneer model tiny home with an estimated value of $30,000. The home was last seen on Tuesday, June 7. Brothers, Kevin Padilla, 64, and David Padilla, 68, were arrested. Phillip Aust, 36, was also
1 person dead following Nokomis car crash on South Tamiami Trail, deputies say
NOKOMIS, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said deputies are helping Florida Highway Patrol with a car crash that led to a person dying in Nokomis. The accident happened around 9:23 p.m. Monday in the area of South Tamiami Trail and Hanchey Drive. As a result, the southbound...
WINKNEWS.com
Deadly crash on US-17 south of Arcadia
The Florida Highway Patrol investigated a deadly two-vehicle crash on US-17, just north of Southwest Hull Avenue, in Desoto County on Monday morning. All travel lanes on US-17 were blocked as the fire department and emergency personnel attempted to clear the scene. The road has since reopened. The name of...
Mysuncoast.com
Fatal traffic crash on U.S. 41 in Nokomis
NOKOMIS, Fla. (WWSB) - The southbound lanes of South Tamiami Trail and Hanchey Drive in Nokomis were shut down for several hours after a traffic crash that left at least one person dead Monday evening, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office and Florida Highway Patrol are...
66 dogs removed from Hendry County home
Clewiston police confirmed 66 dogs were found on the property in the Montura community. As of Tuesday morning, all but one have been rounded up, with the remaining animal needing to be trapped.
WINKNEWS.com
Deputies investigating a shooting at Shadowlawn Drive and Francis Avenue
Collier County Deputies responded to a call about a shooting on Aug. 6 at 11 a.m. at Shadowlawn Drive and Francis Avenue. According to Collier County Sheriff’s Office, this was an isolated incident and there is no active threat to the community. A home nearby this incident has tire...
WINKNEWS.com
Missing 83-year-old Sarasota County man found safe
UPDATE: The missing 83-year-old man has been found safe, according to the Sarasota Sheriff’s Office. A purple alert has been issued for a missing 83-year-old man. Jerome David Clark, 83, was last seen on Aug. 5 on Londonderry Drive leaving the Doctor’s hospital in Sarasota and is believed to be heading in the area of Fort Myers.
Naples Police Department warns about phone scam
Naples Police Department advised people via Facebook about a phone scam going on in the area where the caller tries to get payment information.
