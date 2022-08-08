ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

North Fort Myers woman accused of child neglect, firing shotgun while intoxicated

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a North Fort Myers woman on Thursday after receiving a call from a neighbor about the woman shooting a shotgun into the ground. Deputies said when they arrived, they heard multiple shots fired and demanded the person inside the home to come out. They said several more shots were fired before 39-year-old Shannon Kraham came out of the house.
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
Fort Myers man 2nd suspect arrested for Tampa apartment homicide

A man has been arrested in Southwest Florida in connection to a deadly Tampa apartment complex shooting. Tuesday afternoon, detectives with the Fort Myers Police Departments Group Violence Intervention Unit, alongside the United States Marshals Service, arrested Demon Jamaol Speed, 29. Speed had an active First Degree Homicide warrant out...
FORT MYERS, FL
Florida Man Busted With LOTS Of Weed In Grow House

Florida has lots of beaches and lots of theme parks. But one Florida man had lots of weed in his house in Fort Myers. Police caught wind of the grow house after multiple tips from concerned neighbors. After entering the home, police found 28 mature marijuana plants, 34 juvenile marijuana plants and multiple THC products.
Agriculture Deputies On The Job In DeSoto County

The Agriculture Division of the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office is working the far corners of DeSoto County. Pictured are Corporal Buck and Deputy Bevis, DCSO Agriculture Deputies, in the county’s southeast corner, looking for suspicious activity. Being an Agriculture Deputy doesn’t mean you only herd livestock. There are many other facets of these deputies’ daily duties. On this trip, they found this fellow, not sure what he was up to, but after a brief standoff, he continued on his way.
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
Man arrested, accused of threatening restaurant employee with a knife

A man was arrested after he threatened to stab a restaurant employee with a knife on Friday around 1 p.m. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call about a public disturbance at the Chilakil restaurant. When deputies arrived they found Sean McMullen, 27, sitting on...
NAPLES, FL
Deadly crash on US-17 south of Arcadia

The Florida Highway Patrol investigated a deadly two-vehicle crash on US-17, just north of Southwest Hull Avenue, in Desoto County on Monday morning. All travel lanes on US-17 were blocked as the fire department and emergency personnel attempted to clear the scene. The road has since reopened. The name of...
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
Fatal traffic crash on U.S. 41 in Nokomis

NOKOMIS, Fla. (WWSB) - The southbound lanes of South Tamiami Trail and Hanchey Drive in Nokomis were shut down for several hours after a traffic crash that left at least one person dead Monday evening, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office and Florida Highway Patrol are...
NOKOMIS, FL
Missing 83-year-old Sarasota County man found safe

UPDATE: The missing 83-year-old man has been found safe, according to the Sarasota Sheriff’s Office. A purple alert has been issued for a missing 83-year-old man. Jerome David Clark, 83, was last seen on Aug. 5 on Londonderry Drive leaving the Doctor’s hospital in Sarasota and is believed to be heading in the area of Fort Myers.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL

