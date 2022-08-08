The Agriculture Division of the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office is working the far corners of DeSoto County. Pictured are Corporal Buck and Deputy Bevis, DCSO Agriculture Deputies, in the county’s southeast corner, looking for suspicious activity. Being an Agriculture Deputy doesn’t mean you only herd livestock. There are many other facets of these deputies’ daily duties. On this trip, they found this fellow, not sure what he was up to, but after a brief standoff, he continued on his way.

