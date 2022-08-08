Read full article on original website
ComicBook
WWE Reportedly Axed Absent Superstar's SmackDown Return
The Triple H era of World Wrestling Entertainment continued this past Friday on SmackDown. The final moments of the show saw Karrion Kross and Scarlett make their surprise return to the company, with Kross attacking upcoming Undisputed WWE Universal Champion challenger Drew McIntyre. Scarlett would then approach the squared circle occupied by The Bloodline, placing an hour glass on the the ring, symbolically setting Kross's sights on Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. While Kross's reemergence was the only return on the show, original plans had another absent star making his way back to WWE television.
PWMania
Two More Wrestlers Expected to Return to WWE
At least two more wrestlers might be returning to WWE soon. According to Fightful Select, higher-ups discussed contacting Dexter Lumis (Samuel Shaw) last week as WWE is interested in having him back. When Lumis was let go last April as a result of company budget cuts, it was widely believed that Vince McMahon did not consider him deserving of a spot on the main roster.
PWMania
John Laurinaitis Fired From WWE
Former head of talent relations for WWE, John Laurinaitis, has reportedly left the company quietly after Vince McMahon and he were accused of misconduct in the media, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com. His departure took place within the previous week or so, and only a select few people were...
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Makes Surprise Appearance On Raw
This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw took place from Cleveland, and AJ Styles main evented the show with The Miz when they faced off in a no disqualification match. The match featured interference from Ciampa, but Styles managed to take him out when he put him through a table that was set up at ringside. The Phenomenal One continued to battle back and forth with The Miz and AJ picked up the win when he put Miz away with the Styles Clash.
PWMania
WWE Star Expected to Get Repackaged Soon
Karrion Kross, Scarlett, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai aren’t the only stars from NXT that are expected to get pushed on the WWE main roster. According to PWInsider, there has been discussion about repackaging T-Bar (also known as Donovan Dijak or Dominik Dijakovic in NXT). According to the report, his name has recently been mentioned several times.
411mania.com
Dexter Lumis Makes WWE Return on Raw, Hauled Off By Authorities
Dexter Lumis is the latest WWE alumnus to make his return in the Triple H era, showing up on Raw to be hauled off from ringside by authorities. Lumis appeared on tonight’s show in the audience following the main event of AJ Styles vs. The Miz. Earlier in the...
wrestlinginc.com
Will John Cena Be At WWE Clash At The Castle?
Since COVID-19 and even a little before the pandemic hit, John Cena has been transitioning away from professional wrestling and more into the Hollywood side of life as others such as The Rock and Batista have. WWE is heading over to Cardiff, Wales, for their first PLE inside a stadium...
411mania.com
WWE NXT 2.0 Preview: Cora Jade vs. Zoey Stark, Nikkita Lyons vs. Kiana James
– WWE NXT 2.0 returns tonight with a new episode on USA Network. Tonight’s show features Cora Jade vs. Zoey Stark in a singles match, plus Nikkita Lyons vs. Kiana James, and more. This will be the go-home show before next week’s NXT Heatwave special. Tonight’s show airs live...
411mania.com
Inspiration For WWE Eugene Character Passes Away
The man who was the real-life inspiration for WWE’s Eugene character has reportedly passed away. It was announced that Eugene Palermo, who lived with Down syndrome and worked as a ring boy for WWE shows, passed away on Sunday at the age of 57. As Wrestling Inc notes, Palermo’s...
411mania.com
What Should Be the AEW All Out Main Event?
AEW All Out is scheduled for September 4 in Chicago, Illinois. Chicago has always been a hub for AEW, and even more so since the First Dance, which saw the return of CM Punk to professional wrestling. The main event of every AEW pay-per-view to date has been the AEW...
411mania.com
WWE Sunday Stunner Results 8.7.22: Drew McIntyre Battles Sheamus, More
WWE held a Sunday Stunner live event tonight featuring a Street Fight between Drew McIntyre and Sheamus, plus more. The show took place in Fayetteville, North Carolina and you can see the results below, courtesy of 411 reader Zach:. * Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair def. Asuka. *...
wrestlinginc.com
Released WWE Star Sends Cryptic Message After 8/8 Raw
Is Joseph Rudd (FKA Erick Rowan) the next former WWE Superstar to make his way back to the company?. Rowan sent out a cryptic tweet barely minutes after the 8/8 “WWE Raw” concluded, as seen below. “WWE Raw” went off the air with cops escorting the returning Dexter...
411mania.com
411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 08.08.22 – Edge Warns Damian Priest, Plus More!
-A couple shameless plugs as you can find my latest recap of WWE Rivals here and my latest Retro Review (Clash of The Champions XXXV) here. Also, apparently there was no SmackDown LowDown this past Saturday or if there was, it was never uploaded to Peacock as I couldn’t find it. RAW Talk is here though, so let’s get to it!
411mania.com
MLW News: Sam Leterna Joins Broadcast Team, The Von Erichs: Decoded Video
– MLW has added a member to its broadcast team in Sam Laterna. The company made the announcement on Monday that Laterna will join the commentary team for its fall season, as you can see below:. Sam Leterna joins MLW broadcast team. Leterna to serve as a correspondent for the...
411mania.com
WWE NXT Rating, Viewership Tick Down
This week’s episode of NXT saw a downtick in the ratings and audience from last week’s jump. Tuesday night’s episode brought in a 0.13 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 597,000 viewers, down 13.3% and 8% from the previous week’s 0.15 demo rating and 649,000 viewers. The demo rating tied the 0.13 from two weeks ago, while the audience was the lowest since the July 19th episode had a viewership of 588,000.
411mania.com
Shawn Michaels On Working With Triple H On WWE Creative, Stealing His Pose From Elvis
Shawn Michaels is working with Triple H as the forces behind the creative in NXT and WWE as a whole respectively, and Michaels is excited for what’s to come. Michaels recently spoke with https://www.si.com/wrestling/2022/08/10/wwe-shawn-michaels-elvis-pose-nft target=new>Sports Illustrated for an interview and talked about Elvis’ influence on his career, working in NXT and more. You can check out some highlights below:
411mania.com
WWE News: Job Postings For Performance Center Staff, Article on Lex Luger’s Biography Episode
– WWE is seeking some new staff members at the Performance Center in Orlando, including a Nutrition Manager and more. The company has posted openings for three jobs on their corporate website, namly those of a Nutrition Manager, Strength & Conditioning Manager, and a Strength & Conditioning Director. You can see the full postings at the links.
411mania.com
More On Vince McMahon Following Retirement, If He Has Any Involvement With WWE, Status of John Laurinaitis
UPDATE: Fightful Select has a few more details on this situation as well, backing up PWInsider’s claims that Vince McMahon is not running WWE from the shadows. Several higher ups in WWE have told the website during Summerslam week that McMahon has no involvement in the company anymore. At the time, it was said that last week’s RAW would be a “statement” show to prove who is running things now.
411mania.com
Asuka Wants To Be A Tag Champion Again, Kairi Sane Responds
In a post on Twitter, Asuka said that she wanted to be a WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion again, but needed a partner. This drew a response from Kairi Sane, her former teammate in The Kabuki Warriors. Asuka wrote: “I will be the tag team champion again!!!! But where...
411mania.com
Backstage Update on Why WWE Postponed Seth Rollins vs. Riddle
– A singles match between Seth Rollins versus Riddle was originally scheduled for last month at WWE SummerSlam 2022. However, the match was pulled from the card as WWE ran an injury angle with Riddle, even though he wasn’t actually hurt . Riddle and Rollins still appeared for a confrontation at SummerSlam, which saw Rollins hit Riddle with the Curb Stomp. Dave Meltzer had an update on the matchup for today’s Wrestling Observer Radio.
