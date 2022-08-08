This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw took place from Cleveland, and AJ Styles main evented the show with The Miz when they faced off in a no disqualification match. The match featured interference from Ciampa, but Styles managed to take him out when he put him through a table that was set up at ringside. The Phenomenal One continued to battle back and forth with The Miz and AJ picked up the win when he put Miz away with the Styles Clash.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO