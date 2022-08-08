ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Panthers shopping QB Sam Darnold

Well, the Carolina Panthers may already have themselves a winner in the Great Quarterback Competition of 2022. According to Benjamin Allbright of KOA Colorado, the Panthers are attempting to shop Sam Darnold. Allbright also notes, however, that the team “can’t get takers” on a potential deal due to Darnold’s fifth-year option.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks fans react to Russell Wilson getting booed at Storm game

WNBA legend Sue Bird is calling it a career, having played nearly 20 years, making 13 All-Star teams and winning four championships with the Seattle Storm. Bird played her last game yesterday at Climate Pledge Arena. She goes out as the greatest athlete in Seattle history and a lot of people gave her shoutouts on social media as well as a video tribute during the game, including some Seahawks.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Jets#Cowboys#American Football#The Fresno Bee
Larry Brown Sports

Odell Beckham Jr hints at interest in AFC team

Odell Beckham Jr. appears to be in no rush to sign with a team, but we may be able to add another contender to the star wide receiver’s list. Von Miller, who signed with the Buffalo Bills this offseason, shared a short clip on Instagram Sunday from training camp with his new team. Beckham was among those who commented on the post. OBJ asked Miller, “what’s the locker next to you look like!!!??”
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Chiefs adding former Super Bowl champion

The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing in a player who won the Super Bowl the year before they did. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday that the Chiefs have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with veteran defensive tackle Danny Shelton. Shelton, 28, made 13 appearances for the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (8/8/22)

It is Monday, August 8, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns have a short week of preparation before their first preseason game on Friday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team travels to Jacksonville on Wednesday. Training camp news once again tops the headlines for this Monday edition of Browns Nation...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Jon Gruden Emails: Former Raiders Coach Will Be Back Says Agent

The saga regarding former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden continues to gain headlines despite the fact that he’s been largely out of the limelight. Most recently, his agent, Bob LaMonte, spoke up regarding his client. In particular, he spoke on the events that took him down, and more importantly, his future.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Maxx Crosby leads charge in Raiders training camp fight against rookie Dylan Parham

The NFL training camp fights continued on Tuesday. There have already been a number of brawls and brush-ups including a recent one at New York Giants training camp. But this time, it was the Las Vegas Raiders who got into it, per Raiders reporter Vincent Bonsignore. The fight originated as a result of brewing tension between […] The post Maxx Crosby leads charge in Raiders training camp fight against rookie Dylan Parham appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports

Why Bosa expects 49ers' defense to be No. 1 this season

The 49ers' defense was one of the best at sacking the quarterback during the 2021 NFL season, led by edge rusher Nick Bosa and his 15.5 sacks. Last season, however, was a struggle for San Francisco on the pass-defending side. While the pass rush racked up 55 sacks last year,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Dolphins looking to trade 2 specific players

Two particular NFL players may soon have to take their talents away from South Beach. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported Monday that the Miami Dolphins have had conversations with other teams about potentially trading veteran wide receivers Preston Williams and Lynn Bowden. Breer notes that the Dolphins currently have a surplus at the receiver position.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
FOX Sports

Seattle Seahawks hoping pass rush can go 'Boom' again

The numbers of late for the Seattle Seahawks defensively are troubling and very un-Legion of Boom-like. The last time Seattle cracked the top 10 in total defense was 2015. Seattle finished in the bottom third in the NFL in sacks in two of the past three seasons. For defensive guru...
SEATTLE, WA
AthlonSports.com

49ers Announce Official Quarterback Plan For First Preseason Game

This Friday night, preseason football returns to the Bay Area when the San Francisco 49ers host the Green Bay Packers. The NFC West franchise has an official quarterback plan for the game. Kyle Shanahan announced this Tuesday morning that Trey Lance will get the start. He won't be the team's...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Browns Running Back Kareem Hunt Requests Trade

There has been no shortness in drama when it comes to the Cleveland Browns this summer and the latest wrinkle involves one of their star running backs. According to Josina Anderson, Kareem Hunt has requested a trade out of Cleveland, however, per Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns will not grant his wish.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

How Lance reminds 49ers' McCloud of Bills QB Josh Allen

SANTA CLARA -- Receiver and return man Ray-Ray McCloud spent time with the Buffalo Bills during the first three seasons of quarterback Josh Allen’s career. And after coming to the 49ers this offseason as a free-agent acquisition, McCloud said he is already seeing similarities between the Bills’ young Pro Bowl quarterback and the 49ers’ first-year starter Trey Lance.
NFL

