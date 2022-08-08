Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama
More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
Report: Panthers shopping QB Sam Darnold
Well, the Carolina Panthers may already have themselves a winner in the Great Quarterback Competition of 2022. According to Benjamin Allbright of KOA Colorado, the Panthers are attempting to shop Sam Darnold. Allbright also notes, however, that the team “can’t get takers” on a potential deal due to Darnold’s fifth-year option.
Seahawks fans react to Russell Wilson getting booed at Storm game
WNBA legend Sue Bird is calling it a career, having played nearly 20 years, making 13 All-Star teams and winning four championships with the Seattle Storm. Bird played her last game yesterday at Climate Pledge Arena. She goes out as the greatest athlete in Seattle history and a lot of people gave her shoutouts on social media as well as a video tribute during the game, including some Seahawks.
Ron Rivera Fires Commanders DL Coach During Training Camp
Washington will look to go a different direction after a somewhat underwhelming performance by the position group in 2021.
ESPN
Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels ends speculation over potential Josh Jacobs trade
HENDERSON, Nev. -- Las Vegas Raiders first-year coach Josh McDaniels put an end to speculation Monday that former Pro Bowl running back Josh Jacobs was being showcased for a possible trade by playing so many snaps in the team's preseason opener. "We have a lot of confidence in J.J.," McDaniels...
Odell Beckham Jr hints at interest in AFC team
Odell Beckham Jr. appears to be in no rush to sign with a team, but we may be able to add another contender to the star wide receiver’s list. Von Miller, who signed with the Buffalo Bills this offseason, shared a short clip on Instagram Sunday from training camp with his new team. Beckham was among those who commented on the post. OBJ asked Miller, “what’s the locker next to you look like!!!??”
Chiefs adding former Super Bowl champion
The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing in a player who won the Super Bowl the year before they did. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday that the Chiefs have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with veteran defensive tackle Danny Shelton. Shelton, 28, made 13 appearances for the...
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (8/8/22)
It is Monday, August 8, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns have a short week of preparation before their first preseason game on Friday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team travels to Jacksonville on Wednesday. Training camp news once again tops the headlines for this Monday edition of Browns Nation...
Yardbarker
Jon Gruden Emails: Former Raiders Coach Will Be Back Says Agent
The saga regarding former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden continues to gain headlines despite the fact that he’s been largely out of the limelight. Most recently, his agent, Bob LaMonte, spoke up regarding his client. In particular, he spoke on the events that took him down, and more importantly, his future.
Camryn Justice: 10-12 game suspension for Deshaun Watson might behoove Browns to trade for Jimmy Garoppolo
Camryn Justice of WEWS News Channel 5 joins Spencer German on 92.3 The Fan for a Tuesday night discussion about the Cleveland Browns, including Deshaun Watson’s suspension appeal, Kareem Hunt, and Jimmy Garoppolo.
NBC Sports
Jimmy Garoppolo shows up on 49ers’ first depth chart, as the fourth-stringer
Jimmy Garoppolo is on the team, but he’s not really on the team. He’s on the team just enough to land on the mandatory preseason depth chart. And he’s buried as the fourth-string option. Garoppolo is behind Trey Lance, Nate Sudfeld, and Brock Purdy. It’s surprising to...
Meet the Cleveland Browns' 2022 NFL draft class
The 2022 NFL draft gave all 32 teams another chance to reload their rosters with young talent, as they hope to be contenders heading into the upcoming season. Here are all the picks made by the Cleveland Browns in this year’s draft:
Maxx Crosby leads charge in Raiders training camp fight against rookie Dylan Parham
The NFL training camp fights continued on Tuesday. There have already been a number of brawls and brush-ups including a recent one at New York Giants training camp. But this time, it was the Las Vegas Raiders who got into it, per Raiders reporter Vincent Bonsignore. The fight originated as a result of brewing tension between […] The post Maxx Crosby leads charge in Raiders training camp fight against rookie Dylan Parham appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL approves sale of Broncos, making Rob Walton league's wealthiest owner
NFL owners voted unanimously to approve the sale of the Broncos to Walmart heir Rob Walton and his family, Roger Goodell said Tuesday.
NBC Sports
Why Bosa expects 49ers' defense to be No. 1 this season
The 49ers' defense was one of the best at sacking the quarterback during the 2021 NFL season, led by edge rusher Nick Bosa and his 15.5 sacks. Last season, however, was a struggle for San Francisco on the pass-defending side. While the pass rush racked up 55 sacks last year,...
Report: Dolphins looking to trade 2 specific players
Two particular NFL players may soon have to take their talents away from South Beach. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported Monday that the Miami Dolphins have had conversations with other teams about potentially trading veteran wide receivers Preston Williams and Lynn Bowden. Breer notes that the Dolphins currently have a surplus at the receiver position.
FOX Sports
Seattle Seahawks hoping pass rush can go 'Boom' again
The numbers of late for the Seattle Seahawks defensively are troubling and very un-Legion of Boom-like. The last time Seattle cracked the top 10 in total defense was 2015. Seattle finished in the bottom third in the NFL in sacks in two of the past three seasons. For defensive guru...
AthlonSports.com
49ers Announce Official Quarterback Plan For First Preseason Game
This Friday night, preseason football returns to the Bay Area when the San Francisco 49ers host the Green Bay Packers. The NFC West franchise has an official quarterback plan for the game. Kyle Shanahan announced this Tuesday morning that Trey Lance will get the start. He won't be the team's...
Yardbarker
Browns Running Back Kareem Hunt Requests Trade
There has been no shortness in drama when it comes to the Cleveland Browns this summer and the latest wrinkle involves one of their star running backs. According to Josina Anderson, Kareem Hunt has requested a trade out of Cleveland, however, per Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns will not grant his wish.
NBC Sports
How Lance reminds 49ers' McCloud of Bills QB Josh Allen
SANTA CLARA -- Receiver and return man Ray-Ray McCloud spent time with the Buffalo Bills during the first three seasons of quarterback Josh Allen’s career. And after coming to the 49ers this offseason as a free-agent acquisition, McCloud said he is already seeing similarities between the Bills’ young Pro Bowl quarterback and the 49ers’ first-year starter Trey Lance.
