Tesoro Italian Restaurant In Bangor Has Been Sold
Details on the grand re-opening are coming soon. Due to some unfortunate circumstances, the owners of a popular Downton Bangor area restaurant had to put it up for sale, in a recent Facebook post, they have announced that it will soon have new ownership. Just about three years ago, Tesoro...
wabi.tv
Starbucks is back open!
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Starbucks fans in the area can rejoice!. The Bangor location on Bangor Mall Blvd is back open for business. They closed at the beginning of June for a remodel of their store. The original plan was to open back up August first but after a few complications...
wabi.tv
Craft chocolate bars made in Hampden
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Chocolate!. Chances are saying just that word has captured your attention. A Hampden man is tempting taste buds with his craft chocolate bars. “I told my wife, ‘Hey, I want to make chocolate in the basement.’ And she’s like, ‘What?’” said Justin Yarbrough.
This Adorable Dog Has Been in a Maine Shelter for 395 Days and Needs a Forever Home
While adopting pets can be one of the most satisfying and rewarding experiences people can have, there always seems to be a handful of pets that fall through the cracks through the process. Everyone loves kittens and puppies, and even younger cats and dogs that show plenty of youthful exuberance. But often times, pets of a certain age are overlooked and left behind, stuck to live out their days in a shelter without a family to call their own here in Maine.
Watch This Young Bear Try to Get on Swing in Penobscot County, Maine
A lot of Maine's wildlife is very illusive. I've seen all sorts of track in the snow this season in my backyard, but it's a rarity that I actually see what makes them. The best I've done is heard a deer or two go jumping off into the woods when I open the door to go to work early in the morning.
Central Maine Restaurant Named Best Cocktail Bar In State
Over the last few decades, the State of Maine has really become known for its eating and dining establishments. In nearly every city and town, from Portland to Bangor (and beyond), you'll find amazing restaurants and pubs. Not only do these places serve up fresh seafood, great burgers, and unbelievable desserts, they often have mixologists putting out creative (and beautiful) cocktails.
Maine Man Missing in Bangor is No Longer Wearing an Orange Hat
An orange hat that turned up in a Bangor neighborhood belongs to Graham Lacher, who's been missing for nine weeks. The hat was discovered inside the treeline, off Juniper and Dartmouth Streets in Bangor. Juniper is just off Howard Street, near Stillwater Avenue. What exactly the discovery means about Lacher's well-being is not clear. Did he take the hat off, to make himself harder to spot? Or did he lose it in his travels?
wabi.tv
‘Broad Harbor’ auction this weekend will benefit The Grand
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Grand Theater in Ellsworth is holding a one-of-a-kind fundraiser on Sunday where live theater will mix with a live auction. They’re calling it a “Broad Harbor” auction. The public is invited inside the theater as residents of the fictional community of Broad...
wabi.tv
Longtime Bangor Band conductor retiring
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It was a night of finales for the Bangor Band Tuesday. Not only was it the band’s final performance this summer season, it also marked the final show for conductor Curvin “Chip” Farnham. Farnham was celebrated before the show for his 10 years...
wabi.tv
Skowhegan State Fair opening Thursday for its 204th year
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Final preparations are underway for the nation’s oldest consecutively running agricultural fair. Gates open at 7 a.m. Thursday for the Skowhegan State Fair. ”Last year was a great year for us at Skowhegan and I think we’re just going to build off that this year,”...
Hotels in Maine Ranked as Some of the Most Expensive in the US
Are you having family come to Maine? You might want to clean out that spare room. Maine Biz reported on a new survey of room rates in the country. Great news if you own a hotel, bad news if you don't want to spend all your money on a place to sleep. Cheaphotels ranked only hotels close to a beach or the middle of the city where they were rated with at least three stars.
wabi.tv
Black Fly Coffee opens new location in Holden
HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - Black Fly Coffee Company opened its drive through in Holden Sunday. Despite just opening at 5am, the new business was busy all day and it’s received an outpouring of community support on social media. Founder and owner David Higgins says he’s beyond grateful for the...
It's going to be a busy week with double the fair fun with both the Topsham and Skowhegan fairs opening this week. The 168th Topsham Fair runs for six days starting on Tuesday, August 9th, and running through Sunday, August 14th. The Topsham Fair celebrates Maine's thriving agriculture with plenty of agricultural and farm exhibits. The Skowhegan State Fair runs for ten days and starts on Thursday, August 11th, and runs through Saturday, August 20th. The Skowhegan State Fair was first held in 1818 and is the nation's oldest consecutively running agricultural fair.
wabi.tv
Former Augusta Chipotle employees unable to get jobs at neighboring locations
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Former workers from the Chipotle in Augusta say they have been black-listed from working at neighboring stores. What was once a busy Chipotle at the Marketplace in Augusta now has the door off the hinges and equipment coming out. “It’s weird to see it outside of...
foxbangor.com
Hannaford employees gift co-worker a new bike
BANGOR--A Veazie man has a brand new set of wheels thanks to his co-workers at the Hogan Road Hannaford in Bangor. Nineteen-year-old Michael Mooney pedals to the Hogan Road Hannaford in Bangor each week where he works part time. Last month when Mooney finished his shift, he went outside to hop on his bike and discovered it missing, even though he had used a bike lock.
4 Perfectly Secluded Beaches in Maine for When You Want to Be Left Alone
Crowds of locals and tourists fill Maine's most popular beach destinations throughout the summer. But for some, the hustle and bustle of those beaches is just a little too much to handle. So if you're up for the extra drive, and perhaps a little hike as well, you can enjoy some of Maine's more exclusive (and secluded) beaches.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
A nugget of good news
Are you reeling as the TV talking heads and internet trolls hammer us with a torrent of awful news?. I am a news junky. But I get a headache from the constant drone of alleged experts dissecting the Capitol Insurrection, the southern border crisis, European war, Chinese saber rattling, abortion election fraud, inflation, and a laptop that may have belonged to the President’s wayward son.
Culvert failure shuts down road in Ellsworth
ELLSWORTH, Maine — According to a Facebook post by the City of Ellsworth on Tuesday, a culvert failure has caused Shore Road to close for the next day or two. The post states that Shore Road will be closed to traffic at the Pond Avenue and Forrest Avenue intersections. Public works crews are working to replace the failed culvert.
wabi.tv
11-year-old asks for backpack donations instead of birthday presents
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - How many 11-year-olds do you know asks for donations instead of presents for their birthday?. For the last five years, Ava has been collecting backpacks for Penquis’ “We’ve Got Your Back” drive where she continues to pass each goal she sets for the amount of bags donated. And this year despite rising costs, she did just that.
wabi.tv
Maine Celtics holding summer clinics this week
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Celtics are in the midst of their Dunkin’ Summer Clinic Series and will be in this neck of the woods over the next few days. It’s a free one-day clinic for kids ages 8-14. The camp began the week in Lewiston, then...
