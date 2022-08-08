Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Broner Wants To Fight Mayweather In Exhibition: ‘Why Not Get In There And Make Nine Figures Apiece?'
Adrien Broner knows how to wind up with a cool $100 million payday—he just can’t figure out why Floyd Mayweather Jr. won’t oblige him. The popular, brash boxer from Cincinnati recently said in an interview with Cigar Talk that he and Mayweather could make “nine figures” fighting each other in a 10-round exhibition bout. Broner, who has had something of an on-and-off, sibling relationship over the years with the Hall of Fame boxer, expressed confusion as to why Mayweather has not reached out to him already about such a lucrative endeavor.
Boxing Scene
Wilder Manager: A Joshua Fight is Enormous Even If He Loses To Usyk
Shelly Finkel, co-manager of former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, says a fight with Anthony Joshua would be a major event - win or lose in the upcoming rematch with Oleksandr Usyk. Joshua, who last September was outboxed by Usyk over twelve rounds, will attempt to reclaim the IBF, IBO,...
Boxing Scene
Hearn: Win, Lose, Or Draw Against Usyk Joshua Wants To Fight In December
Anthony Joshua wants to get back to fighting twice a year, according to his promoter Eddie Hearn. The Matchroom Boxing head indicated recently that the plan is for Joshua to fight again before the end of the year, possibly in December, regardless of the outcome of Joshua’s upcoming heavyweight rematch against Oleksandr Usyk this month.
SkySports
Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk undercard: Former champ Callum Smith returns after frightening knockout win
The last time Callum Smith fought on an Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk undercard he could not celebrate his victory. He iced Lenin Castillo with a single shot of such frightening power that it was chilling to see. Castillo was treated by paramedics at once and stretchered out of the ring.
BoxingNews24.com
Tyson Fury explains decision to come out of retirement to fight Derek Chisora
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury took to social media to give his odd rationale for his decision to come out of brief retirement. ‘The Gypsy King’ Fury says he’s returning to the ring to make “history” by becoming the first heavyweight champion to participate in two trilogies during his career.
KSI challenges Jake Paul to winner-takes-all mega-fight at Wembley: 'Put your money where your mouth is!'
KSI has challenged Jake Paul to a winner-takes-all fight at Wembley to finally end their long-running feud. The two YouTuber-turned-boxers have traded insults over social media in the past few days after both of their scheduled fights this month suffered last-minute setbacks. Paul was due to face Hasim Rahman Jr...
ESPN
Heavyweight boxing champ Tyson Fury, after saying he'd retire, wants to fight Derek Chisora
Tyson Fury, who confirmed in April that he was retiring, has announced that he's returning to the boxing ring. The heavyweight champion's preferred opponent is Derek Chisora, whom he already defeated twice in lopsided fashion. There is no deal yet, with the sides seven figures apart on Chisora's purse, a source told ESPN.
FOX Sports
Fury announces comeback, plans for 3rd fight vs. Chisora
LONDON (AP) — Tyson Fury has announced a return to boxing and has his sights set on a third bout against fellow Briton Derek Chisora. Fury said after his win over Dillian Whyte at London's Wembley Stadium in April that he was retiring from the sport, but seems to have already changed his mind.
mmanews.com
Cris Cyborg Set To Make Pro Boxing Debut On Sept. 25
Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg‘s next combat sports appearance will come in the boxing ring against Simone Silva on Sept. 25. Cyborg announced the news during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour on Wednesday. This will be Cyborg’s first professional boxing fight after teasing a bout for months....
SkySports
Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk: AJ is dangerous throughout a 12-round fight, says former champ Joseph Parker
Anthony Joshua can be dangerous throughout the course of a 12-round fight, says former opponent and another ex-world heavyweight champion Joseph Parker. Parker was the first man to go the championship distance with Joshua when he lost the WBO belt to the then-unified champion in 2018. The New Zealander dismissed...
MMAmania.com
New free agent Sam Alvey teases Jake Paul after just extending terrible UFC record
Sam Alvey’s time inside the Octagon appears to have come to an end ... for now. This past weekend (Aug. 6, 2022) at UFC Vegas 59, Alvey fell victim to yet another tough defeat. Tasked with Michal Oleksiejczuk, “Smilin’” put up his best efforts for as long as the action lasted, ultimately suffering a technical knockout loss just under two minutes into the bout (watch highlights).
UFC・
Boxing-'Itchy feet' Fury wants to complete trilogy with Chisora
LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury says he is coming back to boxing with a new trainer and wants to complete a trilogy against fellow-Briton Derek Chisora.
BoxingNews24.com
Fury vs. Chisora III planned for December in Cardiff, Wales
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury’s trilogy match against the old war horse Derek Chisora is being planned for December at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Here’s the interesting part. Rather than Fury’s promoters Bob Arum & Frank Warren promoting the Fury-Chisora III fight, it’ll be done through Goldstar Promotions, according to ESPN.
Yardbarker
“It’s too far gone” – Tommy Fury urges Jake Paul to reschedule their fight AGAIN
Tommy Fury has urged Jake Paul to reschedule their proposed boxing match AGAIN. Fury, who is the half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, has twice been due to step into the ring and fight YouTuber Paul but has twice been forced to pull out. The first time, Fury claimed to...
MMA Fighting
UFC announces new broadcast deals for Brazil; UFC 283 set for Jan. 21 in Rio de Janeiro
The UFC has secured a new home in Brazil after reaching a deal with Band TV and revealing it will launch its own UFC Fight Pass streaming service in the country starting January 2023, the company announced Monday. MMA Fighting first reported UFC’s negotiations with Band and its plans to...
UFC・
Boxing Scene
WBC Prez Defends Willingness To Rank Jake Paul: He Deserves Respect!
Mauricio Sulaiman, President of the World Boxing Council (WBC), has given praise to Youtube star turned boxer, Jake Paul. The sanctioning body head had recently taken some heat for stating that his organization was willing to issue a ranking to Paul. “The reality is that social media is a phenomenon”,...
