Combat Sports

Boxing Scene

Broner Wants To Fight Mayweather In Exhibition: ‘Why Not Get In There And Make Nine Figures Apiece?'

Adrien Broner knows how to wind up with a cool $100 million payday—he just can’t figure out why Floyd Mayweather Jr. won’t oblige him. The popular, brash boxer from Cincinnati recently said in an interview with Cigar Talk that he and Mayweather could make “nine figures” fighting each other in a 10-round exhibition bout. Broner, who has had something of an on-and-off, sibling relationship over the years with the Hall of Fame boxer, expressed confusion as to why Mayweather has not reached out to him already about such a lucrative endeavor.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Wilder Manager: A Joshua Fight is Enormous Even If He Loses To Usyk

Shelly Finkel, co-manager of former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, says a fight with Anthony Joshua would be a major event - win or lose in the upcoming rematch with Oleksandr Usyk. Joshua, who last September was outboxed by Usyk over twelve rounds, will attempt to reclaim the IBF, IBO,...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Hearn: Win, Lose, Or Draw Against Usyk Joshua Wants To Fight In December

Anthony Joshua wants to get back to fighting twice a year, according to his promoter Eddie Hearn. The Matchroom Boxing head indicated recently that the plan is for Joshua to fight again before the end of the year, possibly in December, regardless of the outcome of Joshua’s upcoming heavyweight rematch against Oleksandr Usyk this month.
COMBAT SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Saying goodbye to Ezekiel, Vince McMahon’s last good WWE idea

“Hey everyone, since Elias is gone, I’m going to be taking over his Instagram, I’m his younger brother – Ezekiel!” With this single sentence posted on his/his brother’s Instagram page, the most entertaining angle on RAW in what felt like forever burst into the WWE Universe and took on a life of its own. The […] The post Saying goodbye to Ezekiel, Vince McMahon’s last good WWE idea appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WWE
The Spun

Look: Katherine Webb Shares Racy Poolside Photo

Katherine Webb-McCarron is feeling good ahead of the 2022 football season. The wife of the former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback, who went viral during the BCS National Championship Game, shared a fun poolside photo on Instagram this week. Webb-McCarron is feeling good at 33 years of age. "33 and thriving...
FOOTBALL
FOX Sports

Fury announces comeback, plans for 3rd fight vs. Chisora

LONDON (AP) — Tyson Fury has announced a return to boxing and has his sights set on a third bout against fellow Briton Derek Chisora. Fury said after his win over Dillian Whyte at London's Wembley Stadium in April that he was retiring from the sport, but seems to have already changed his mind.
COMBAT SPORTS
mmanews.com

Cris Cyborg Set To Make Pro Boxing Debut On Sept. 25

Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg‘s next combat sports appearance will come in the boxing ring against Simone Silva on Sept. 25. Cyborg announced the news during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour on Wednesday. This will be Cyborg’s first professional boxing fight after teasing a bout for months....
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

New free agent Sam Alvey teases Jake Paul after just extending terrible UFC record

Sam Alvey’s time inside the Octagon appears to have come to an end ... for now. This past weekend (Aug. 6, 2022) at UFC Vegas 59, Alvey fell victim to yet another tough defeat. Tasked with Michal Oleksiejczuk, “Smilin’” put up his best efforts for as long as the action lasted, ultimately suffering a technical knockout loss just under two minutes into the bout (watch highlights).
UFC
BoxingNews24.com

Fury vs. Chisora III planned for December in Cardiff, Wales

By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury’s trilogy match against the old war horse Derek Chisora is being planned for December at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Here’s the interesting part. Rather than Fury’s promoters Bob Arum & Frank Warren promoting the Fury-Chisora III fight, it’ll be done through Goldstar Promotions, according to ESPN.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

WBC Prez Defends Willingness To Rank Jake Paul: He Deserves Respect!

Mauricio Sulaiman, President of the World Boxing Council (WBC), has given praise to Youtube star turned boxer, Jake Paul. The sanctioning body head had recently taken some heat for stating that his organization was willing to issue a ranking to Paul. “The reality is that social media is a phenomenon”,...
COMBAT SPORTS
