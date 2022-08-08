ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

A Girl Named Bear
2d ago

lol Oh no! Now it's don't drink the rainwater! Stay out of the garden too! There's poison in the soil! Man, they REALLY don't want us to be self sufficient anymore. 😂😂😂🤷🏼‍♀️

matthew_clark_10
1d ago

Rainwater was never safe to drink to begin with. not unless as a last resort and even then only after boiled to kill any bacteria. And that ain't no science that's just basic survival.

Michelle Maes
1d ago

No kidding!... neither is the snow!! Thanks to the spraying of our sky's globally no water is clean...the snow melt is probably the worst at this point. Always filter your water!!

Vice

Rainwater Everywhere Now Considered Too Toxic for Safe Consumption, Study Finds

Atmospheric levels of toxic “forever chemicals” are so high that rainwater everywhere contains amounts that are unsafe for long-term human consumption according to safety guidelines, scientists say. Hazardous pollutants known as perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), which are sometimes called “forever chemicals” because they break down so slowly...
SCIENCE
Medical News Today

PFAS in rainwater: What it means for health

For many years, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) — or “forever chemicals” — entered the natural environment, contaminating soil and water sources. New research from Stockholm University found that the levels of PFAS in rainwater now exceed levels deemed safe by health and environment advisory agencies.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Synthetic 'forever chemical' linked to liver cancer

Exposure to a synthetic chemical found widely in the environment is linked to non-viral hepatocellular carcinoma, the most common type of liver cancer, according to a new study conducted by researchers from the Keck School of Medicine of USC and published in JHEP Reports. The chemical, called perfluooctane sulfate or...
CANCER
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
CNN

The 'worst variant' is here

(CNN) — Nearly two-and-a-half years since the coronavirus pandemic began, the most infectious and transmissible variant yet has arrived. Repeated Covid-19 waves have left millions of people dead, with only vaccines helping to blunt the toll. Now the virus is spreading again — evolving, escaping immunity and driving an uptick in cases and hospitalizations. The latest version of its shape-shifting, BA.5, is a clear sign that the pandemic is far from over.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Health Digest

The Worst Drink For Your Liver May Surprise You

Liver disease comes in many forms and can have serious complications. For example, hepatitis B is a major risk factor for cirrhosis and cancer, warns the American Liver Foundation. Heavy drinkers, on the other hand, are at high risk of fatty liver disease. What's more, about 8,000 women and 16,000 men in the U.S. die from liver cancer each year. Excessive alcohol use can cause or worsen these problems, but your diet and lifestyle play a role, too.
FOOD & DRINKS
