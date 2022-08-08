Read full article on original website
A Girl Named Bear
2d ago
lol Oh no! Now it's don't drink the rainwater! Stay out of the garden too! There's poison in the soil! Man, they REALLY don't want us to be self sufficient anymore. 😂😂😂🤷🏼♀️
matthew_clark_10
1d ago
Rainwater was never safe to drink to begin with. not unless as a last resort and even then only after boiled to kill any bacteria. And that ain't no science that's just basic survival.
Michelle Maes
1d ago
No kidding!... neither is the snow!! Thanks to the spraying of our sky's globally no water is clean...the snow melt is probably the worst at this point. Always filter your water!!
Rainwater Everywhere Now Considered Too Toxic for Safe Consumption, Study Finds
Atmospheric levels of toxic “forever chemicals” are so high that rainwater everywhere contains amounts that are unsafe for long-term human consumption according to safety guidelines, scientists say. Hazardous pollutants known as perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), which are sometimes called “forever chemicals” because they break down so slowly...
Forever Chemicals Have Rendered All Rainwater Unsafe to Drink Worldwide
PFAS chemicals, often referred to as “forever” chemicals, have been a hot topic in recent years, thanks to constant discoveries that these persistent chemicals are everywhere from drinking water and the air to breast milk and food packaging. And now, a new study has discovered that not only...
Medical News Today
PFAS in rainwater: What it means for health
For many years, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) — or “forever chemicals” — entered the natural environment, contaminating soil and water sources. New research from Stockholm University found that the levels of PFAS in rainwater now exceed levels deemed safe by health and environment advisory agencies.
MedicalXpress
Synthetic 'forever chemical' linked to liver cancer
Exposure to a synthetic chemical found widely in the environment is linked to non-viral hepatocellular carcinoma, the most common type of liver cancer, according to a new study conducted by researchers from the Keck School of Medicine of USC and published in JHEP Reports. The chemical, called perfluooctane sulfate or...
