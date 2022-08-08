Read full article on original website
Related
A lawyer for Ahmaud Arbery's killer says being sent to a Georgia prison would be a 'backdoor death sentence.' A judge disagreed.
A judge denied Travis McMichael's request to send him to a federal prison after his lawyer argued he'd die in a state facility.
Mississippi Woman Sentenced to Prison After Paying ‘Hitman’ in Bitcoin to Kill Someone
A Mississippi woman has received the statutory maximum sentence in a murder-for-hire plot she sought to fund in Bitcoin. Fderal authorities said Mississippi woman Jessica Leeann Sledge, 40, reached out to a “hitman” to kill someone, as Law&Crime previously reported. What Sledge apparently didn’t know, however, was that the so-called assassin she plied with Bitcoin and intel was actually an undercover FBI agent.
DNA links two men in prison to cold case from 1983 that originally sent the wrong man to prison for 37 years
Two men serving life sentences for murder in a Florida prison have been linked to two other murders with the help of newly discovered DNA samples, which led to the exoneration of another man who wrongfully served 37 years in prison for the rape and murder of Barbara Grams in 1983.
JonBenét Ramsey’s brother tells cops ‘it’s time to talk’ after new cold case law spurs hope murder will be cracked
A NEW federal law that can force police to reinvestigate a cold case is a "promising step" towards finding JonBenét Ramsey's killer. John Andrew Ramsey - JonBenét's half-brother - told The U.S. Sun in an exclusive interview that the Homicide Victims' Families Rights Act provides "accountability and transparency."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She Is
Building St. Louis Jane Doe Found - 5635 Clemens AvenuePeas In Their Pods. Authorities are asking for help in solving a 39-year-old murder case. It was a cold day in St. Louis on February 28, 1983. Two men looking for scrap metal went into the basement of an abandoned building at 5635 Clemens Avenue. As one man flicked a lighter, they saw something, reports KSDK. This vision would stay in their minds for the rest of their lives.
Ghislaine Maxwell has returned to Florida — but this time in a prison uniform
Ghislaine Maxwell has returned to Florida, though under far different circumstances than her previous time as lady of the house at ex-boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion.
Man who spent decades in prison for Malcolm X murder sues for wrongful conviction
A New York man who spent two decades in prison for the murder of civil rights leader Malcolm X is suing city leaders and former law enforcement officers over his wrongful imprisonment after he was exonerated late last year.
Chris Watts described murdering his children 'more than once' in harrowing letters from behind bars
Chris Watts described murdering his children 'more than once' in sick letters from his prison cell in Wisconsin. The murderer, 37, is currently serving five life sentences for killing his pregnant wife Shanann and their two daughters, Bella, four, and Celeste, three. The killer opened up about his crimes in...
RELATED PEOPLE
Alabama will execute death row inmate who shot dead his ex-girlfriend in 1994 - despite plea from her daughter's to give him a life sentence instead: 'It won't bring our mom back'
An Alabama man on death row for capital murder is set to be executed on Thursday despite pleas from the victim's children asking for his life to be spared. Joe Nathan James Jr. will die by lethal injection at 6pm at a south Alabama prison after serving nearly three decades behind bars for the 1994 shooting death of his ex-girlfriend, Faith Hall.
Murder charges filed against suspected 'serial killer' in 7-Eleven robbery spree shootings
A man who authorities are calling a "serial killer" is facing charges that could lead to the death penalty in a string of shootings that left three people dead and robberies at 7-Eleven convenience stores that gripped cities across Southern California.
Texas Man Will Serve Three Life Sentences for Two Brutal Cold Case Murders and Arson Intended to Destroy Evidence
A Texas man took a plea deal that will likely see him spend the rest of his life in prison over two brutal cold case murders. Jose “Joe” Baldomero Flores III, 41, was facing the prospect of the death penalty and jury selection was set to begin on Monday, July 25 when he pleaded guilty to killing two women in 2005 and 2011.
Truck driver acquitted in deaths of 7 motorcyclists in 2019
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A jury on Tuesday acquitted a commercial truck driver of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in a horrific head-on collision in northern New Hampshire that exposed fatal flaws in the processing of license revocations across states. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, was found innocent on seven counts of manslaughter, seven counts of negligent homicide and one count of reckless conduct in connection with the June 21, 2019, crash in Randolph. Jailed since the crash, he appeared to wipe away tears as the verdict was read and briefly raised his index finger skyward before...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Emmett Till’s Life, Lynching And Murder Trial In Photos
The Story of Emmet Till is one of the most tragic stories in American history. Emmett Louis Till was 14-year’s-old when he was kidnapped, tortured, and lynched in Mississippi in 1955. Today would have been his 81st birthday, and as we reflect on the constant battle against racism, hatred, and violence, we also remember Till’s legacy.
Who was Ahmaud Arbery, the Black man whose killers were found guilty of murder in Georgia?
Three white men were sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was killed in February 2020 while jogging through a neighbourhood in Georgia, sparking a nationwide outcry.Travis McMichael and his father Gregory McMichael, aged 36 and 66, have both received second life sentences for federal hate crimes in addition to their previous state murder life sentences in the deadly shooting of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia.The life sentences were handed down on Monday in federal court. They were sentenced in state court in November last year, with no possibility of parole.Neighbour...
Gunman convicted in Ahmaud Arbery killing sentenced to life in prison for federal hate crime charges
The first of three White men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery in a Georgia neighborhood in 2020 was sentenced Monday to life in prison for committing a federal hate crime – just months after he and the other defendants received life in prison for state murder charges. Travis...
Ahmaud Arbery’s killer fears for his own life in prison, court filing says
One of the men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery is afraid he’ll be murdered in Georgia state prison, according to a memo filed by his lawyer ahead of a sentencing date Monday.Travis McMichael, 36, was convicted on state murder charges along with his father, Gregory Johns McMichael, and neighbour, William “Roddie” Bryan, in connection with the 2020 shooting death of Mr Arbery. The trio mistook the 25-year-old Black man, who was running through their Georgia neighbourhood, for a burglar, chased him down and killed him.The McMichaels were sentenced to life in prison without parole, while Bryan was sentenced to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Grand jury declines to indict White woman who set off Emmett Till's lynching
A grand jury in Mississippi has declined to indict the white woman whose accusation set off the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till nearly 70 years ago, despite revelations about an unserved arrest warrant and an unpublished memoir by the woman, a prosecutor said Tuesday.After hearing more than seven hours of testimony from investigators and witnesses, a Leflore County grand jury last week determined there was insufficient evidence to indict Carolyn Bryant Donham on charges of kidnapping and manslaughter.It is now increasingly unlikely that Donham, who is now in her 80s, will ever be prosecuted for her role in the...
Prison Cells Can Reach Nearly 150 Degrees in the South
Summers in the U.S. have been getting hotter year over year—and more dangerous as a result. But very few Americans have to face the heat with next to no relief options like the country’s incarcerated population. Record-breaking temperatures can quickly become a health risk for the largely Black and Brown incarcerated population, particularly in the South.
Mississippi Grand Jury Finds ‘Insufficient Evidence’ To Charge Carolyn Bryant Donham In Emmett Till’s Killing
While the outcome is not surprising, the continued refusal of the legal system to hold Carolyn Bryan Donham responsible is nonetheless disheartening. The post Mississippi Grand Jury Finds ‘Insufficient Evidence’ To Charge Carolyn Bryant Donham In Emmett Till’s Killing appeared first on NewsOne.
An extraordinary story of forgiveness: from life without parole to finding grace
A new project gives a voice to people serving life sentences in Louisiana – and brought together two men whose lives collided in tragedy
