Bedford County, VA

Making a difference: 67-year-old becomes Bedford Co. volunteer firefighter

By Anna McDougall
WFXR
WFXR
 2 days ago

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — With firefighter shortages emerging in Bedford County, one man decided he wanted to get involved in the action, regardless of his age.

Rusty Mansel recently received his “Firefighter 1” course completion certificate at the age of 67 from the Virginia Department of Fire Programs and the Virginia Fire Services Board, all with no prior firefighting experience.

Mansel retired five years ago, but before he started his new role with the Big Island Volunteer Fire Company , he says he volunteered with the local search and rescue team, which is when he began to notice emergency responder shortages.

“There’s just not that many volunteers, so after a couple of years of doing that, I asked my chief, I said, ‘what do I need to do to help more?’ And he said, ‘well, I need you to take Firefighter 1,'” Mansel said.

Mansel describes the training program as both mentally and physically taxing, but he found encouragement from his peers, adding that the most important thing is that they’re all here for the same reason.

“Going into a building, it doesn’t matter who you’re with and it doesn’t matter your age, your size, your color, or whatever,” Mansel explained. “Everybody just works together and it’s just an amazing feeling.”

(Photos courtesy: Big Island Volunteer Fire Company, Inc.)

Dale Overstreet, a firefighter with Big Island Volunteer Fire Company who has been with Mansel through his journey, tells WFXR News that Mansel’s dedication to helping his community is admirable and says a lot about his character.

“It’s very impressive for somebody that’s retired to come out and want to do that for his community and go through all the hours of class and all the hard work,” Overstreet said.

Despite the challenging training and long hours of work, Mansel says that giving back to his community has been extremely rewarding.

“I can tell you there’s not a better feeling in the world than helping other people out with this,” said Mansel.

Both Mansel and Overstreet want to encourage members of the community to get involved with their local emergency services, and they say all are welcome.

“Anybody can do it, and Rusty’s a prime example,” Overstreet said.

