Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake
The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
Popculture
Stephen King Prepping Sequel to One of His Most Popular Titles
Stephen King is no stranger at second attempts at his stories, on the page and on the screen. The horror legend recently penned a new conclusion to The Stand for its updated adaptation on Paramount+. Before that, he brought a sequel to The Shining to bookstores and theaters. And don't forget his choose-your-own-ending to The Dark Tower. He has a method to his madness, and his latest return is a sequel to one of his more fearsome books of the early '80s.
The 2022 Horror Movie ‘Smile’ Trailer Is the Stuff of Nightmares
Get ready to be scared -- and smile. 'Smile' heads into theaters September 30, 2022 -- and the genuinely creepy trailer leaves horror fans wanting more.
Jake Gyllenhaal Is Remaking A Badass Patrick Swayze Movie For Amazon With One Of Tom Cruise's Favorite Directors
Jake Gyllenhaal has signed on to star in an exciting remake, and production is already scheduled to start later this month.
Warner Bros. won't release $90 million movie that was already filmed
Warner Bros. has shockingly scrapped plans to release a highly anticipated new Batgirl movie starring Leslie Grace and Michael Keaton, despite the fact that it was already filmed and cost around $90 million, according to multiple reports. The news was first reported by the New York Post and confirmed by...
A woman who visited Ezra Miller's Airbnb in Iceland said everyone there seemed 'hypnotized'
In an investigation into the actor's behavior, sources told Insider there were rumors in Iceland that Miller was running a cult out of their Airbnb.
Miranda Cosgrove Reacts to Co-Star Jennette McCurdy's Claims About iCarly Experience
Watch: Miranda Cosgrove REACTS to Jennette McCurdy's iCarly Claims. Miranda Cosgrove has empathy for her former iCarly co-star Jennette McCurdy. The I'm Glad My Mom Died author recently opened up about the trauma she says she suffered while starring on the Nickelodeon show. In her memoir, McCurdy alleged that she suffered abuse at the hands of her late mother, as well as experiences with someone on-set she referred to as "The Creator."
Pete Davidson Proposed to Kim Kardashian Before Their Breakup
UPDATE: 8/8/22 at 10:25 AM — Sources close to the former couple deny that any proposal took place.Pete Davidson got down on one knee before Kim Kardashian ended their intense 9-month relationship.“Everything was just moving too fast. Kim wanted to slow things down and instead Pete proposed,” sources tell Radar. “He is devastated. Everyone warned him that he was going to push her away, but he didn’t listen. Remember, this is the same guy that proposed to Ariana Grande after just a few weeks. Pete learned nothing from that relationship. He falls hard and he falls fast.”Insiders add that Kim...
‘Coyote Ugly’ Cast: Where Are They Now?
Can't fight the moonlight! Coyote Ugly was released in theaters on August 4, 2000, and bar life was never the same. The film followed small-town singer Violet Sanford (Piper Perabo) who leaves her dad (John Goodman) and best friend (Melanie Lynskey) in New Jersey to try to hit the big time as a songwriter in […]
Jennette McCurdy says she was pressured to try alcohol while underage to give the 'iCarly' cast 'a little edge' like the 'Victorious' stars
In her new memoir, "I'm Glad My Mom Died," the star said that "The Creator" told her: "The 'Victorious' kids get drunk together all the time."
Netflix's latest hit movie is getting a sequel and spin-off film
The Gray Man is getting a follow-up and a spin-off movie, Netflix has announced. Revealed in a press release, the streaming giant confirmed that it had greenlit two new projects in The Gray Man's embryonic cinematic universe. The announcement comes hot on the heels of the Netflix movie becoming the streamer's latest hit film, with audiences worldwide lapping up the Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans-fronted action-thriller flick. Gosling will return as Court Gentry, aka Sierra Six, for the sequel.
wegotthiscovered.com
Gnarly horror fans single out the grossest movie moments they’ve ever seen
Content warning: Some of these movie scene descriptions are vulgar and intense; readers should take care while reading. Horror movies are labeled as such for a reason; they’re — well, horrifying. People tune in and watch a scary film hoping to be scared; they expect everything from jump scares to all our murder sprees, depending on the horror genre they favor.
‘Breaking’ Official Trailer Promises Acting Chops and Drama
The first trailer for 'Breaking' showcases a tense standoff between police and a desperate veteran
NME
Watch the explosive teaser trailer for ‘John Wick 4’
Following the first look image at John Wick 4 earlier this week, the first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated Keanu Reeves film has been released. Released during San Diego Comic Con on July 24, the short trailer is packed with the explosive action that fans of the franchise have come to expect. The teaser also poses a major question for Wick who has been trying to leave the world of assassination behind since the first film: “Have you given any thought to where this ends?”
‘The Sixth Sense’ Cast: Where Are They Now?
A cultural phenomenon. After filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan debuted The Sixth Sense in August 1999, it became an instant hit. The supernatural thriller garnered an instant fanbase as it scared up a massive $672.8 million at the box office worldwide. Starring American treasure Bruce Willis, The Sixth Sense follows a young boy — Cole Sear (Haley […]
thedigitalfix.com
The Strangers has three new horror movies in the works
The home invasion slasher is an enduringly popular sub-genre within horror movies, and over ten years since it came out in 2008 – Bryan Bertino’s The Strangers has only gained in cult classic status. It had an underseen sequel come out a decade after its release in 2018, called The Strangers: Prey at Night, but fans have been wondering if the idea would be returned to again.
Collider
'Highlander' Remake with Henry Cavill Is "Closer Than We've Ever Been," Says Chad Stahelski
A little over a year ago, news broke that The Witcher and Superman star Henry Cavill was in talks to potentially lead a new Highlander movie. The news made perfect sense, considering the British actor has all the hallmarks of an action star, with films like The Man from U.N.C.L.E. and Mission: Impossible - Fallout under his belt, paired with The Witcher, which brings that touch of epic fantasy that's inherently built into the Highlander lore. While everything Higlander-related is still very much in the early development zone, Collider's Steve Weintraub recently chatted with the one man who is confirmed to be attached to the project: Chad Stahelski. While discussing fellow stuntman J.J. Perry's directorial debut Day Shift, which Stahelski also produced, the John Wick director spoke a little about where they are in the pre-production process with the Highlander film.
Jason Blum On His ‘Exorcist’ Remake, The Evolution Of Blumhouse & His Desire To Win An Oscar
Click here to read the full article. Blumhouse founder and CEO Jason Blum is at Locarno where he is set to be feted with the Swiss festival’s Raimondo Rezzonico award for Best Independent Producer. Prior to the event — which will take place at a rainy Piazza Grande — Blum spoke to Deadline about a range of topics, including the status of his upcoming Exorcist remake, the evolution of his micro-budget producing philosophy, and his desire to win an Academy Award. Check out the full interview below. DEADLINE: How has your financial model of low production budgets and high rewards evolved? JASON...
NFL・
People
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick Mourn Loss of Family Dog: 'Goodbye Sweet Lily'
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick are mourning the loss of their beloved family pet. On Sunday, the couple shared on their Instagram accounts that their dog Lily recently died. Each star included a tribute to the dog in their post. Bacon, 64, included several personal photos of his family's time...
PETS・
NME
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery joins the cast for upcoming fifth season of ‘Fargo’
Stranger Things star Joe Keery has joined the cast of the upcoming fifth season of Fargo. Keery — who portrays Steve Harrington on Netflix‘s Stranger Things — will join the FX anthology series alongside fellow new additions Lamorne Morris and Richa Moorjani, who are known for their roles in New Girl and Never Have I Ever respectively.
