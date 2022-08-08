Read full article on original website
Latest on Drought
(Jefferson City) Governor Parson encourages drought relief efforts to think long-term. On Thursday, the governor delivered that comment to the Missouri’s Drought Assessment Committee which includes several state political, agricultural, and natural resource leaders to review drought impact and drought relief efforts. Jennifer Hoggatt is the deputy director for...
Five Injured In St. Francois County Accident
(Farmington) Five people were injured in a two vehicle traffic accident Sunday afternoon on Route D at O’Bannon Road in St. Francois County. The highway patrol says a Ford Escape driven by a 17 year old juvenile turned into the path of a Dodge Journey driven by 62 year old Vicky Jennings of Farmington, forcing both vehicles off the road.
Deadline Set to Intervene on Ameren Missouri Rate Hike Request
(Jefferson City) The Missouri Public Service Commission has established the deadline for those wishing to intervene and participate in an electric rate increase case filed by Ameren Missouri. Ameren is seeking a net increase in its electric base rates of approximately $316 million. An average residential electric customer, using 1,017...
Missouri And Stimulus Money
(Jefferson City) State Auditor Nicole Galloway says Missouri has received nearly eight-billion-dollars in federal coronavirus stimulus funding between April 2020 and March of this year. She says through the end of March, the state has spent more than six billion of those funds. A significant portion of the spending is...
Representative McGirl Says a Couple Topics Could be a Part of Legislature’s Special/Veto Session
(Potosi) It’s the governor’s call to hold a special session of the Missouri Legislature. If he does want one, it will take place in the middle of next month. State Representative Mike McGirl of Potosi tells us what the main topic would be if a special session is called.
