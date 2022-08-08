ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willits, CA

Comments / 8

Related
kymkemp.com

Multiple Burning Vehicles in Kelseyville Ignite Nearby Vegetation

At approximately 1:30 p.m. the Pharo Fire began burning in the Lake County community of Kelseyville engulfing cars, boats, and RVs in flames that would then spark nearby vegetation. Ground and air resources have been fighting back the flames located near the intersection of Pharo Place × Glebe Road. As...
KELSEYVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Authorities at the scene of a plane crash in Colusa County

COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. 3:50 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters responded to a plane crash near the Glenn County and Colusa County line on Tuesday morning. The crash was reported at 11 a.m. in the area of County Road F and County Road 68. The Willows Fire Department and Glenn County Sheriff's...
COLUSA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Willits, CA
City
Hopland, CA
City
Mendocino, CA
Willits, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Ukiah, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
kymkemp.com

Coffee with a Cop at the Garberville Farmers’ Market on August 12th

This is a press release from Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. Join your neighbors and local Sheriff’s Deputies for coffee and conversation while shopping for produce. This event is hosted by the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office and the Southern Humboldt Chamber of Commerce. Coffee and treats will be available for free to the public.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Head-On Collision Blocks Highway 20 Between Fort Bragg and Willits—Two Patients With ‘Serious’ Injuries

Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a two-vehicle head-on collision has left Highway 20 blocked almost equidistant from Willits and Fort Bragg. Initial information indicates a collision occurred on a blind curve requiring traffic control measures. The nearest prominent landmark is Camp 20, a...
FORT BRAGG, CA
ABC10

Man held in death of 1-year-old left near train tracks

UKIAH, Calif — A man who was babysitting two young children was arrested on suspicion of murder after the 1-year-old was found dead near railroad tracks in Northern California, authorities said Friday. Edward "Two Feathers" Steele, 32, of Ukiah was taken into custody Thursday, a day after the 1-year-old...
UKIAH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chp#Manhunt#Violent Crime#Ford Expedition
mendofever.com

Ukiah Woman Allegedly Provides Two False Names During Arrest

The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08-02-2022 at 8:23 P.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were on routine patrol when...
UKIAH, CA
mendofever.com

Traffic Snarl on Highway 101 North of Willits After Single-Vehicle Collision

Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information indicate Highway 101 is plugged up north of Willits near Shimmin’s Ridge after a vehicle plowed into a utility pole reportedly causing critical injuries for the driver. The accident was first reported at 10:38 a.m. when a single vehicle...
WILLITS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
mendofever.com

Two-Vehicle Traffic Collision on Ukiah’s North State Street Causes Minor Injuries

Scanner traffic beginning at 3:52 p.m. indicates that a two-vehicle collision near the 400 block of Ukiah’s North State. The accident was reportedly witnessed by firefighters and the Incident Commander reported four total passengers with one requiring medical evaluation for minor injuries. Please remember that this story is unfolding....
UKIAH, CA
mendofever.com

Humpback Whales Breach Off the Mendocino County Coast—A Dispatch from Mendonoma

The following is an article written by Jeanne Jackson for her blog Mendonoma Sightings where she documents the wildlife, the land, and the waters of our coast. John and Janice Batchelder spotted whales off of The Sea Ranch. John wrote, “On Thursday afternoon Janice noticed all the humpback whales working their way north. They were lots of them, and that’s something we haven’t seen for a while. As I tried to capture a few pictures she pointed out that I was missing all the breaching whales, which for a while, were everywhere I wasn’t shooting. I did finally get a few shots and I have attached one for your use showing two humpback whales breaching simultaneously. It is evidence of all the activity we were able to enjoy.”
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

CDFW Offering Cannabis Technical Assistance Workshop in Southern Humboldt

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW), California Department of Cannabis Control (DCC) and State Water Resources Control Board (SWRCB). What: A cannabis technical assistance workshop and community presentation on the Redwood Creek Watershed. When: Thursday, August 18, 2022. One-on-one appointments for the technical assistance workshop can be scheduled...
REDWAY, CA
Lake County News

Fast-moving Clearlake wildfire prompts evacuations

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — A fast-moving wildland fire in Clearlake has prompted evacuations of homes and businesses along a stretch of Highway 53, with reports indicating that the fire may have been intentionally set. The Ogulin fire in the area of Highway 53 and Ogulin Canyon Road was first...
CLEARLAKE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy