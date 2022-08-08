ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

CT senators celebrating the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act

By Kent Pierce
WTNH
WTNH
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f8wiI_0h9AR4d000

(WTNH) – The U.S. Senate has now passed the Inflation Reduction Act. It happened on a strict party-line vote. The wide-ranging bill affects everything from the environment to drug costs to corporate taxes. The vote has Connecticut’s senators taking a victory lap.

“We have just wrapped up what will go down as one of the most productive summers in the United States Senate in generations,” said Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT)

In addition to reducing costs, the Inflation Reduction Act is also designed to help the environment with $369 billion in energy security and climate change programs. It’s something local leaders say Connecticut already knew.

“That by investing in clean energy and energy efficiency, and building out a clean energy economy, we grow jobs and save consumers money,” Commissioner Katie Dykes of the Department of Energy & Environmental Protection.

Senate Democrats send their big tax, climate package to House: 5 takeaways

The idea is to lower energy costs while reducing carbon emissions by 40% over the next 8 years, and there are incentives to get people to buy electric cars.

There are also changes in health care costs, including allowing Medicare to negotiate costs with drug makers.

“We can negotiate on behalf of consumers, instead of not negotiating for the benefit of big pharma,” said Connecticut AARP Director Nora Duncan.

It also includes changes in cost-sharing that will lower prices for things like the shingles vaccine.

Then there are the tax changes.

“For the first time, billionaire corporations are going to pay taxes of at least 15%,” explained U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT). “If a corporation makes a billion bucks, it’s got to pay 15%.”

Closing tax loopholes is expected to bring in more than $300 billion in revenue. Along with other more bipartisan laws that passed recently, Murphy says there is now a fundamental shift in power in Washington.

“All of a sudden, the gun industry, the drug industry, the oil industry, don’t have as much power as they used to, and all of a sudden regular people are in charge,” Murphy said.

Next, the Inflation Reduction Act goes to the House. Those members of Congress are expected to come back to Washington this Friday to start working on that.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

Police chase ends with 3 arrests after armed robbery

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – Three men were arrested after a police chase resulting from an armed theft using a defaced firearm, state troopers say. Police responded Saturday around 2:27 a.m. to Bellissimo Grande Hotel at 411 Norwich-Westerly Road in North Stonington after receiving a report of a disturbance involving a firearm. The complainant said […]
NORTH STONINGTON, CT
WTNH

Graphic photo warning: Seagull dies in New London due to firecracker explosion

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — The New London Police Department is investigating an incident in the city where a human likely intentionally threw an explosive at a seagull, resulting in fatal injuries for the bird. The City of New London Animal Control Department responded to a call of an injured fledgling gull in the parking […]
The Independent

Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule

In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — a victory enabled in part by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.Manchin, a key player on energy and climate issues and a swing vote in the closely divided Senate, joined with Republicans to support the measure, which was approved 50-47. The vote comes as Manchin has proposed a separate list of legislative measures to speed up environmental permitting for major projects in return for his...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
City
Washington, CT
Salon

13 years after last minimum-wage hike, Democrats told $7.25 is "deplorable"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Marking the 13-year anniversary of the last federal minimum wage increase in the U.S. — a boost from $5.15 to $7.25 in 2009 — progressive campaigners on Sunday urged congressional Democrats to make another push to raise the national pay floor as inflation continues to diminish workers' purchasing power.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Blumenthal
Person
Chris Murphy
Washington Examiner

Bernie Sanders rails against Senate Democrats' 'so-called' inflation bill

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) slammed Democrats' surprise energy, healthcare, and tax deal as the Senate debated the bill Saturday, warning the legislation would be ineffective at reducing inflation and medical costs. The Inflation Reduction Act is a scaled-back alternative to Build Back Better, a sweeping social spending and green energy...
CONGRESS & COURTS
protocol.com

Dark money is trying to take down the Inflation Reduction Act from the left

The social media feeds of progressive voters have been bombarded by a series of ads this past week telling them to urge their Democratic representatives to vote against the Inflation Reduction Act. The ads aren’t from the Sunrise Movement or other progressive climate stalwarts, though. Instead, they’re being pushed by...
BUSINESS
thecentersquare.com

Utah senators say $740 billion spending bill will make inflation worse

(The Center Square) - Republican leaders say a $740 billion bill passed by the Senate will make inflation worse. The Inflation Reduction Act would raise taxes on corporations, which Republicans say would drive up prices and be passed down to consumers. It would also decrease energy production and double the amount auditors at the Internal Revenue Service by spending $80 billion to hire 87,000 additional IRS agents.
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation And Economy#Senate Democrats#Energy Efficiency#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Ct#The U S Senate#House#Medicare#Aarp
WTNH

Man shot in Norwich in critical condition

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich Police responded to reports of a shooting Saturday morning that left a man in critical condition, police say. Norwich Police, Fire and American Ambulance arrived to Division Street at around 12:05 a.m. Officers located the injured man, who was transported to a nearby hospital. He is currently in critical […]
NORWICH, CT
WTNH

Essential workers eligible for $1K from the state

(WTNH) – Some essential workers in our state who staffed vital services during the first two years of the pandemic can now start applying for bonuses of up to $1,000 from the state. The Premium Pay portal is now open on the Comptroller’s website. The applications are for healthcare workers, grocery store employees, and other […]
POLITICS
thecentersquare.com

Alaska senators: 'Inflation Reduction Act' will hurt middle class

(The Center Square) – A partisan bill called the "Inflation Relief Act" that is making its way through Congress will only hurt the middle class, U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, said Monday. The bill passed the Senate over the weekend after Vice President Kamala Harris broke a 50-50 tie....
ALASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WTNH

Primary day in Connecticut: Who is running for spots on November ballot

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Tuesday, Aug. 9 is primary day, and News 8 is your local election headquarters. There are several big races we have been following.  Both Democrats and Republicans have run-offs. Which Republican will take on U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal in the November election? Three candidates are on the primary ballot: Endorsed party […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Woman pronounced dead after shooting in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman died on the scene after being discovered with a gunshot wound on Saturday night. Hartford police officers responded to the scene and found the woman inside an apartment building at 73 Colonial Street. She was pronounced dead by EMS officials. Hartford police detained a suspect shortly after responding to […]
WTNH

Police investigating serious motorcycle crash with multiple injuries

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Fairfield police responded to a serious accident between a van and a motorcycle at the intersection of Commerce Drive and Coolidge Street on Saturday evening. The two occupants of the motorcycle were thrown from the vehicle and are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to officials. The motorcycle was traveling […]
WTNH

WTNH

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy