Read full article on original website
Related
Where is Guilford County putting the $41 million it got from COVID-19 grants?
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Guilford County commissioners on Tuesday approved the distribution of another $41 million the county received from the American Rescue Plan. This distribution paid for seven projects that include a broad range of community facilities and infrastructure improvements that are designed to help communities across the county, officials said in a release. […]
Surry County woman finds silver lining at Tiny Tigers Rescue
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Amber Arnder is naturally drawn to a cat in need. “I can’t turn away. I won’t turn away,” she said. Seven years ago, she fostered and adopted a cat named Josiah through Tiny Tigers Rescue who is believed to have been attacked by a coyote. “Once I came to pick […]
Guilford County jail addresses mold, staffing concerns
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An inmate’s perspective is shedding light on the mold and staffing problem at the Guilford County Detention Center in Greensboro. “They don’t know what they’re doing from one day to the next,” the inmate told FOX8’s Tyler Hardin during a 15-minute phone call. “It’s living on a day-by-day basis.” The 42-year-old inmate […]
Closed Rowan County elementary school sold to church
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A Rowan County property that was the site of an elementary school for over 80 years will now be repurposed by its new owners, a Baptist church. On Monday, the Rowan-Salisbury Schools Board of Education approved a measure to sell the vacant property to Piedmont Baptist Church for $600,000. The measure passed with a 5-2 vote.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
alamancenews.com
Burlington prepares to open new fitness court at City Park
A new court is about to convene in the city of Burlington – not a court of law, mind you, but an outdoor fitness court where the only just cause will be a full-body workout. This new exercise venue at Burlington’s City Park is actually one of three that have recently sprung up across Alamance County thanks to a nonprofit initiative dubbed the National Fitness Campaign.
wfmynews2.com
North Carolina woman turns 105
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The secret to a long life? Working hard and respecting God, according to Ms. Gussie, who celebrated her 105th birthday with her family in Huntersville Wednesday. Gussie grew up on a farm in Greenville, South Carolina. She remembers picking cotton and clearing weeds on the farm...
wfmynews2.com
The City of Winston-Salem plans to give an update on strategies implemented to reduce gun violence
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Winston-Salem city leaders and neighbors are re-grouping and providing an update on whether their anti-gun violence tactics are working. When folk living in Winston-Salem met at Carl H. Russell Community Center in May to address gun violence Councilwoman Barbara Hanes Burke said it would not be a one-and-done conversation.
I-85 vehicle fire shuts down 2 lanes in Davidson County
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A vehicle fire shut down the two right lanes of Interstate 85 North in Davidson County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 91, near Exit 91 for NC-8. The closure began at 12:31 p.m. and lasted until 1:25 p.m. The anticipated impact […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
STORM BLOG: Some households without power in Guilford County
GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2's weather team has you covered on all things weather as strong thunderstorms pass through the Triad Tuesday. Stay with WFMY News 2 for your latest weather updates and power outages. Text your storm photos to 336-379-5775. Please include your name and city/town. We...
RCSO: Man sleeping at Richmond County store caught with meth, pills
ROCKINGHAM — A Montgomery County man was allegedly caught with meth after catching a nap. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was patrolling U.S. 220 on Aug. 8 when he noticed a vehicle at a convenience store that was closed. When the deputy got out...
kiss951.com
North Carolina Town Government & Police Shut Down Due To Covid
Just when we thought we’d moved on. A North Carolina town government has announced they will be shut down this week due to Covid. The Pittsboro Town Hall will be closed at least through next Monday. Pittsboro is in Chatam County which is west of Raleigh. This is due to staffing issues related to Covid 19 per a press release. Both walk-in and drive-up services at the Town Hall will be halted by this closure. Additionally, the Police department is also closed to visitors.
Town of Gibsonville alderman dies at 59
GIBSONVILLE, N.C. — Town of Gibsonville Alderman Paul Thompson died Sunday at the age of 59. Gibsonville police said Thompson died unexpectedly at Alamance Regional Medical Center. He was elected to the Gibsonville Board of Aldermen in November of 2021, according to Gibsonville officials. Officials said service details are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
carolinajournal.com
Charlotte judge allegedly shoves delivery driver in parking lot altercation
Charlotte Superior Court Judge Kimberly Best was involved in an altercation that, according to a Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report, resulted in Best pushing and shouting at a delivery driver. Best is currently running for Superior Court Judge in Charlotte after having been appointed to that position by...
WRAL
Large police presence in Caswell County neighborhood
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Sky5 is flying over an active police scene in Semora, which is in Caswell County, north of Wake County. Dozens of police officers and first responders were seen lined up in a remote area of Caswell County.
telecompetitor.com
NorthState Extends Fiber Reach into Two North Carolina Counties
Regional operator NorthState is expanding its reach and building an all-fiber broadband network to serve 38,000 addresses in Forsyth and Randolph counties, North Carolina, the company announced today. The project will reach 23,000 addresses in underserved Forsyth County areas of Bethania, Lewisville and Winston-Salem. In Randolph County, the project will...
WXII 12
Greensboro bomb squad responds to potentially explosive devices, deputies say
RANDLEMAN, N.C. — Homeland Security was notified after a person found possible pipe bombs. On Tuesday afternoon, an individual located devices they believed to be pipe bombs. They then contacted the Randolph County Sheriff's Office which responded to the 400 block of Providence Grove Church Road. When deputies arrived,...
Beloved China Grove restaurant reopens after 2-year shutdown
CHINA GROVE, N.C. — The Stag & Doe, a popular Rowan County restaurant that's been around since the 1950s, reopened for the first time since early 2020 this week. The restaurant, which is on U.S. 29 in China Grove, shut down in early 2020 due to COVID-19. In May 2022, they re-opened takeout orders, building back their staff and getting new members trained. The Stag & Doe officially reopened at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10.
Alamance County company takes traditional rope making in new direction
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Ravenox in Alamance County is the company behind a growing brand that’s made in North Carolina. When you start looking for rope, you might try to find something simple before you realize there’s so much more to choose from. Ravenox makes every color and style. “With our twisted ropes, we […]
Mount Airy News
Mount Airy, Pilot seek PART return
Scott Needham, a Pilot Mountain commissioner who also is the town’s mayor pro tem, successfully seeks support from Mount Airy officials to have the recently halted public transportation service to Surry County reinstated. Mount Airy is supporting Pilot Mountain in advocating for the return of the PART public transportation...
WXII 12
Alamance-Burlington school board approves resource officers at every school
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The Alamance-Burlington School System Board of Education unanimously approved having a school resource officer at every school in the district. According to their website, board members approved memorandums of understanding and contracts with local law enforcement agencies. The district is working with Burlington Police Department, Mebane, Graham, Elon, Haw River, and the Alamance County Sheriff's Department. A combination of state and local funds will be used to cover the $2.7 million dollar cost.
WFMY NEWS2
Greensboro, NC
39K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Greensboro local newshttps://www.wfmynews2.com/
Comments / 0