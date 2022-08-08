Read full article on original website
'Grease' Actor Eddie Deezen Found Not Competent to Stand Trial in Nursing Home Burglary Case: Report
Eddie Deezen is reportedly unable to stand trial after his recent arrest due to mental-health-related reasons. A commitment order obtained by TMZ reportedly states that the Grease actor, 65, is undergoing treatment at the Maryland Department of Health, and will not be able to stand trial in his burglary and trespassing case due to a mental-health disorder.
