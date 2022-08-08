Read full article on original website
soultracks.com
Soul legend William Bell to release new music
The lead single entitled "One Day Closer To Home" will be released near the end of August 2022 followed by a full length album in September, both on the Wilbe Records imprint. The song, which serves as the title track for the album, is about true freedom and going home in every sense of the word. It's a "back to basics" formula musically with great lyrics, melody and ultimately a superb vocal performance by Bell. Whether it's labeled Soul, Blues or Americana, this is a definitive lesson in song craftsmanship.
Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi just reunited to play Black Sabbath classics in Birmingham
Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi make surprise appearance to close the 2022 Commonwealth games in their hometown of Birmingham
Mr. Muthafuckin’ eXquire’s “The Last Huzzah!” Remix With Danny Brown, El-P, Das Racist, Despot Is Finally Streaming
More than a decade after it was released, Mr. Muthafuckin’ eXquire’s classic “The Last Huzzah!” remix has been added to streaming services. It boasts features from Danny Brown, El-P, Das Racist, and Despot and comes with a pretty iconic music video. The updated take on his Lost in Translation song was named Best New Track in 2011. Revisit it below.
Posthumous Lee “Scratch” Perry Box Set Announced
A career-spanning compilation of Lee “Scratch” Perry classics will be released on September 2, shortly after the first anniversary of the legendary producer’s death. King Scratch (Musical Masterpieces From the Upsetter Ark-ive), the first major posthumous release from Perry, comes in CD and LP box sets with an illustrated book featuring an essay by the Perry biographer and reggae historian David Katz. It will be available digitally from August 26, with a double-CD or LP available with a tracklist whittled down to the essentials.
Jeff Pilson Confirms Foreigner Is Readying New Music
Foreigner bassist Jeff Pilson reported that the band had recently recorded new music with Kelly Hansen, the group's vocalist since 2005. In a new interview, Dokken and Dio alumnus Pilson – who joined Foreigner the same year as Hansen – told WPDH’s Tigman that, while Mick Jones’ group has an impressive legacy, they didn’t want to live off that alone.
Motown Legend Lamont Dozier Dies at 81
Lamont Dozier, an all-time great pop hitmaker who supplied endless classics to Motown in the 1960s with the production team Holland-Dozier-Holland, has died, his son Lamont Dozier, Jr., said on social media. No cause of death was given. Dozier was 81. Born in Detroit in 1941, Dozier was raised by...
Watch Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi Reunite to Perform ‘Paranoid’
Black Sabbath bandmates Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi reunited onstage in their hometown of Birmingham, England, performing during the closing ceremonies of the Commonwealth Games. The performance, which can be watched below, initially began with a brief snippet of “Iron Man,” the group’s classic 1971 single. Osbourne then rose up...
'The end of an era': Stevie Nicks, David Geffen, Paul Simon remember music exec Mo Ostin
When interviewing record executives during my three decades as pop critic for The Times, I noticed that they were as eager for publicity as any of their artists. And, I must confess, I appreciated it when they invariably said, “Call me anytime.” So, it was frustrating when the most important and respected record company president in town didn’t fall into that pattern.
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Got Married
The Sun reported that the 31-year-old musician and 46-year-old filmmaker got married over the weekend in a small, private ceremony in London. The news was later confirmed by E! News. “It was a really intimate ceremony and super special for everyone there," a source told the Sun. “Their nearest and...
Megan Thee Stallion Guest Stars in P-Valley: Watch
Megan Thee Stallion made a guest appearance on tonight’s episode of the Starz show P-Valley, starring in the role of Tina Snow. The TV show, about a strip club in the Mississippi Delta, wraps its second season next week. Below, watch clips from Megan’s performance with Lil Murda at the Pynk strip club.
The Pogues’ bassist Darryl Hunt dies aged 72
The Pogues’ bass player Darryl Hunt has died aged 72. The punk group said on Twitter they were “saddened beyond words” to share that Hunt had died on Monday afternoon in London. Posting a black-and-white photo of Hunt holding a guitar case, they paid tribute by quoting...
Kinks Announce ‘Muswell Hillbillies/Everybody’s in Show-Biz’ Box
The Kinks have announced a sprawling box set celebrating the 50th anniversaries of 1971’s Muswell Hillbillies and 1972’s Everybody's in Show-Biz - Everybody's a Star. The deluxe box set - which will arrive on Sept. 9 - features newly remastered versions of both albums on both vinyl and CD, as well as 11 new remixes courtesy of co-founder Ray Davies. An accompanying Blu-ray features a previously unseen, digitally restored 1971 home movie. Further bonus material includes a 52-page deluxe hardcover book, a Kinks metal badge, glossy photo prints of the band and a “London Roots” map highlighting historical Kinks-related locations.
papermag.com
Arca and Shayne Oliver Unearth WENCH's 'Greatest Hits'
Long before Arca ever released an album and Shayne Oliver's Hood By Air was starting to make waves in the world of fashion, there was WENCH. Having first met at a GHE20G0TH1K party around the time a 17-year-old Alejandra had just moved to New York, the joint project arouse out of a mutual appreciation for each others talents as vocalists, DJs and producers, bonding over a shared loved of dissecting, disrupting and distorting traditional sonics.
Yeah Yeah Yeahs Share New Song “Burning”: Listen
Yeah Yeah Yeahs have returned with another single from Cool It Down, their first album in nine years. “Burning,” which follows their earlier song “Spitting Off the Edge of the World,” was produced by Andrew Wyatt. Listen below. According to a press release, “Burning” was somewhat...
Stereogum
Mykki Blanco – “Steps” (Feat. MNEK & Saul Williams)
Last month, Mykki Blanco announced a new album, Stay Close To Music, a companion piece to last year’s Broken Hearts & Beauty Sleep that was recorded around the same time. It features previously released collaborations with Kelsey Lu, Michael Stipe, Diana Gordon, and Devendra Banhart. Today, Mykki is sharing another new song that appears on it, “Steps,” and it features MNEK and Saul Williams. Mykki said the following in statement:
Maxo Shares Pink Siifu-Featuring, Madlib-Produced New Song “48”: Listen
Maxo has shared the video for a new song “48.” The track features Pink Siifu and is produced by Madlib. It’s the first solo release from Maxo since the 2019 debut album Lil Big Man. It’s also the first taste of the upcoming album Even God Has a Sense of Humor, which is out “soon” via Def Jam. Watch the Vincent Haycock-directed video for “48” below.
Elio’s Inferno
Elio introduced herself in 2020 with a dreamy, surprisingly depressing bedroom pop song. “I just want my friends online to be around me when I die,” the 23-year-old artist sang in an airy upper register on “My Friends Online,” about hanging out in public while anxiety-ridden over virtual relationships. The song quickly tapped into generational internet ennui while simultaneously revealing the singer’s pop star ambitions. Elio’s studied songwriting and self-production come from an adolescence playing in a shoegaze band and listening to artists ranging from Ariana Grande to Mazzy Star, leading to a genre fusion that lends her sugary songs some alt-rock nerve. “My Friends Online” eventually earned her cosigns from phenoms like Troye Sivan and Charli XCX, the latter of whom joined her team as a creative consultant to provide the Toronto-based singer with a sounding board for new music. The management choice paid off: Elio’s stickiest songs, like last year’s irrepressible “Charger,” now amplify her relatable themes with Charli-lite hooks. But it’s Elio’s cool delivery, swerving from a conversational lilt to a bratty shout, that makes her music appealing in its own right.
At Some Point You Stop
After Joyce Manor guitarist Neil Berthier’s father passed away from dementia in 2020, Berthier responded to a plea from friend and fellow musician Petey, packed his bags, and moved from Boston to Los Angeles. These conflicted emotions clouds At Some Point You Stop, Berthier’s latest album as PHONY (and third solo record following the dissolution of Donovan Wolfington, the band he once led). But in the throes of such heartache, Berthier lets his complex emotions guide his most expansive set of songs yet.
Beach Boys Co-Founder Brian Wilson Once Revealed His Songwriting Process
Brian Wilson wrote several songs for The Beach Boys, later offering a glimpse into his songwriting process. Here's what we know about this musician.
My Name Is Hell
Before flaming out in early 2020, Kal Marks shook Boston’s foundations from underground. The 2018 album Universal Care defined the noise-rock trio at its prickly peak; singer-guitarist Carl Shane embodied a proletariat everyman on the brink of collapse, his guttural yowl the sound of a man plunging into a visceral, violent panic. Following the dissolution of the longstanding power trio, the band’s tempestuous fifth album, My Name Is Hell, follows Shane with a newly cast quartet unfurling their dense, cantankerous sound with impudent bravado.
