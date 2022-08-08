Read full article on original website
How House Republicans Who Voted To Impeach Trump Fared In Tuesday Primaries
Reps. Peter Meijer, Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse were all on the ballots while facing the former president's scorn.
Tudor Dixon's Chances of Beating Gretchen Whitmer in Michigan: Polls
Former President Donald Trump endorsed Dixon as his pick for the GOP's gubernatorial nomination on Friday, describing her as a "conservative warrior."
John James, Shri Thanedar win & other Michigan election results you should know about
Michigan’s 2022 primary election has wrapped up and the results are in… Republican Tudor Dixon took the big win in the Republican gubernatorial race Tuesday night, beating out her four male competitors by winning 40.6% of the votes.
Rep. Haley Stevens ousts Rep. Andy Levin from Congress in Michigan Democratic primary
NEW YORK (AP) — Rep. Haley Stevens ousted Rep. Andy Levin from Congress on Tuesday after prevailing in their Democratic primary in Michigan. Stevens’ victory came as three Republican U.S. House members who voted to impeach Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection faced primary challenges from rivals endorsed by the former president.
Michigan secretary of state warns against ‘futile’ attempts to halt primary election certification
Michigan’s top elections official is warning campaigns and candidates against trying any funny business as a contentious primary season comes to a close with an election on Tuesday.Jocelyn Benson, the Michigan Secretary of State, made the declaration in an interview with The Detroit News in which she echoed comments she has made on social media in the past several days.“Any attempts to block the certification of our elections, regardless of the results, will be futile,” she told the news outlet.On Twitter last week, she added: “Met today with pastors & community leaders in Flint, Saginaw, Detroit, Southfield & Pontiac...
Rep. Liz Cheney trails Harriet Hageman in Wyoming House GOP primary, polls show
A few weeks out from the Republican primary for Wyoming's lone House seat, Rep. Liz Cheney trails her Donald Trump-backed challenger Harriet Hageman, polls show.
Ryan Kelley, Arrested For Jan. 6 Involvement, Loses GOP Nomination For Michigan Governor
Trump-endorsed Tudor Dixon ultimately won, but Kelley briefly surged in the race — after his arrest.
After beating Levin in 11th District primary, Stevens says she's 'willing to stand up to Betsy DeVos's agenda'
After Michigan lost a Congressional seat following the 2020 Census, the state’s 11th District turned into a race between two incumbents. Haley Stevens, of Waterford Township, has won that race.
RESULTS: Rep. Ilhan Omar narrowly won a tight primary race to retain the Democratic nomination for her Minnesota district
Minnesota held primary elections on Tuesday. Polls closed at 8 p.m. local time and 9 p.m. ET. Rep. Ilhan Omar narrowly won her bid for reelection in Minnesota's 5th Congressional District Democratic primary after besting challenger Don Samuels, who conceded on Tuesday night. Congress. Half of the North Star State's...
These are Tuesday's key House races
Midterm primary season continues Tuesday with elections in four states: Wisconsin, Minnesota, Connecticut and Vermont.
Tlaib beats back another primary challenge, looks likely to return to Congress
U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Detroit) on Tuesday scored a decisive victory in Michigan’s new 12th Congressional District Democratic Party primary. Tlaib leads other Democratic candidates in the race: Lathrup Village Mayor Kelly Garrett; Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey; and former state House member Shanelle Jackson of Detroit. The Associated Press and other analysts declared Tlaib […] The post Tlaib beats back another primary challenge, looks likely to return to Congress appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Omar ekes out House primary win over centrist in Minnesota
WASHINGTON (AP) — Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, a member of the progressive Squad, eked out a closer-than-expected Democratic primary victory Tuesday against a centrist challenger who questioned the incumbent’s support for the “defund the police” movement. The evening went far smoother for another progressive, Becca Balint,...
POLITICO
Tom Emmer is telling his colleagues that he intends to run for majority whip if the GOP takes the majority next year, according to three House Republicans.
He's (talking about) running: Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.), currently chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee, started conversations about a majority whip run over the past two weeks, per the three Republicans who spoke to POLITICO. That marks a pivot for Emmer, who'd previously been staying quiet about his post-NRCC plans in order to stay focused on a midterm election that's highly likely to hand the House to the GOP.
In Michigan, Democrats appeal to black voters to bolster Gretchen Whitmer
Democrats are relying on black voters to deliver Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer a second term, with a group backed by the Democratic Governors Association financing a fresh advertising campaign targeting this crucial bloc.
MSNBC
'I just worked my tail off': Michigan Democrat beats fellow incumbent
Heart of the Primaries 2022, Republicans-Issue 33
Welcome to The Heart of the Primaries, Republican Edition. In this issue: Takeaways from Tuesday’s primaries and Pence clashes with Trump in Wisconsin gubernatorial primary. Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, and Washington held statewide primaries on Tuesday. Ohio held state legislative primaries. As of Wednesday afternoon, several of Arizona’s races were still undecided. Here are highlights from Tuesday’s battlegrounds.
MSNBC
What to watch as four states hold August 9 primaries
As the dust settles on last week’s dramatic primaries, the political world’s attention shifts to tomorrow’s contests, with four states holding primaries — the last day of the 2022 cycle in which there are four primaries on a single day. In Connecticut, it’s been a few...
Shri Thanedar wins Democratic race for congressional seat in Detroit
State Rep. Shri Thanedar on Wednesday morning won the likely-decisive Democratic primary in the open 13th Congressional District seat anchored in Detroit as his main opponents, state Sen. Adam Hollier and Focus: HOPE CEO Portia Roberson, conceded the race. The Associated Press had called the race for Thanedar by 11 a.m. With Thanedar's victory, it will almost certainly...
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tests positive for COVID-19
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has tested positive for COVID-19. The Democratic governor said in a statement that she tested positive for the virus Monday evening and is experiencing mild symptoms. Whitmer said she plans to follow proper guidance and protocols, while maintaining a remote schedule. Whitmer said all of her close contacts from Monday will be notified. “I am grateful for the support of my family, my staff, and the vaccine for offering me robust protection against the virus,” Whitmer said. “I look forward to getting back to work in person, meeting with constituents, and keeping Michigan on the move.”
Trump-backed Joe Kent defeats Republican who voted for impeachment
Joe Kent has been been declared the winner of a primary showdown against a Republican congresswoman who voted for the impeachment of Donald Trump.One week after voters in Washington’s third congressional district went to the polls, the Associated Press called the race for the former Green Beret.The 42-year-old will now move ahead to the general election in November, where he will face Democrat Marie Perez.“BREAKING: Republican Joe Kent advances to November general election in Washington's 3rd Congressional District. #APRaceCall at 5:32 p.m. PDT,” the AP tweeted on Wedneday evening.Trump news - live: FBI chief breaks silence on Mar-a-Lago raid...
