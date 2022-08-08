ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
The Independent

Michigan secretary of state warns against ‘futile’ attempts to halt primary election certification

Michigan’s top elections official is warning campaigns and candidates against trying any funny business as a contentious primary season comes to a close with an election on Tuesday.Jocelyn Benson, the Michigan Secretary of State, made the declaration in an interview with The Detroit News in which she echoed comments she has made on social media in the past several days.“Any attempts to block the certification of our elections, regardless of the results, will be futile,” she told the news outlet.On Twitter last week, she added: “Met today with pastors & community leaders in Flint, Saginaw, Detroit, Southfield & Pontiac...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Meijer
Person
Jason Roe
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Michigan Advance

Tlaib beats back another primary challenge, looks likely to return to Congress

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Detroit) on Tuesday scored a decisive victory in Michigan’s new 12th Congressional District Democratic Party primary.     Tlaib leads other Democratic candidates in the race: Lathrup Village Mayor Kelly Garrett; Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey; and former state House member Shanelle Jackson of Detroit. The Associated Press and other analysts declared Tlaib […] The post Tlaib beats back another primary challenge, looks likely to return to Congress appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Senate#Campaign Finance#Senate Democrats#Republican Primary#Election State#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Election Federal#House#Democratic#Republicans
POLITICO

Tom Emmer is telling his colleagues that he intends to run for majority whip if the GOP takes the majority next year, according to three House Republicans.

He's (talking about) running: Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.), currently chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee, started conversations about a majority whip run over the past two weeks, per the three Republicans who spoke to POLITICO. That marks a pivot for Emmer, who'd previously been staying quiet about his post-NRCC plans in order to stay focused on a midterm election that's highly likely to hand the House to the GOP.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

'I just worked my tail off': Michigan Democrat beats fellow incumbent

If you like to play Age of Empires, you'll love this game. No Install. Ohio Gov Will Cover The Cost To Install Solar If You Own A Home In These Zip Codes. If You Spend Time on Your Computer, this Vintage Game is a Must-Have. No Install. Happening Today /
Ballotpedia News

Heart of the Primaries 2022, Republicans-Issue 33

Welcome to The Heart of the Primaries, Republican Edition. In this issue: Takeaways from Tuesday’s primaries and Pence clashes with Trump in Wisconsin gubernatorial primary. Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, and Washington held statewide primaries on Tuesday. Ohio held state legislative primaries. As of Wednesday afternoon, several of Arizona’s races were still undecided. Here are highlights from Tuesday’s battlegrounds.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
MSNBC

What to watch as four states hold August 9 primaries

As the dust settles on last week’s dramatic primaries, the political world’s attention shifts to tomorrow’s contests, with four states holding primaries — the last day of the 2022 cycle in which there are four primaries on a single day. In Connecticut, it’s been a few...
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Shri Thanedar wins Democratic race for congressional seat in Detroit

State Rep. Shri Thanedar on Wednesday morning won the likely-decisive Democratic primary in the open 13th Congressional District seat anchored in Detroit as his main opponents, state Sen. Adam Hollier and Focus: HOPE CEO Portia Roberson, conceded the race. The Associated Press had called the race for Thanedar by 11 a.m. With Thanedar's victory, it will almost certainly...
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tests positive for COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has tested positive for COVID-19. The Democratic governor said in a statement that she tested positive for the virus Monday evening and is experiencing mild symptoms. Whitmer said she plans to follow proper guidance and protocols, while maintaining a remote schedule. Whitmer said all of her close contacts from Monday will be notified. “I am grateful for the support of my family, my staff, and the vaccine for offering me robust protection against the virus,” Whitmer said. “I look forward to getting back to work in person, meeting with constituents, and keeping Michigan on the move.”
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Trump-backed Joe Kent defeats Republican who voted for impeachment

Joe Kent has been been declared the winner of a primary showdown against a Republican congresswoman who voted for the impeachment of Donald Trump.One week after voters in Washington’s third congressional district went to the polls, the Associated Press called the race for the former Green Beret.The 42-year-old will now move ahead to the general election in November, where he will face Democrat Marie Perez.“BREAKING: Republican Joe Kent advances to November general election in Washington's 3rd Congressional District. #APRaceCall at 5:32 p.m. PDT,” the AP tweeted on Wedneday evening.Trump news - live: FBI chief breaks silence on Mar-a-Lago raid...
POTUS
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
19K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.

 https://www.mlive.com/flint/

Comments / 0

Community Policy