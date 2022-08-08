Read full article on original website
Indiana Republican Party announces date of caucuses to fill Rep. Walorski's vacancy
The caucuses to fill Rep. Jackie Walorski's 2nd Congressional District ballot vacancy have been scheduled for August 20, Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer announced. The caucuses will be held at 11 a.m. at Grissom Middle School, located at 13881 Kern Road in Mishawaka to fill the vacancy on the...
Free COVID-19 tests available across Michigan
Residents throughout Michigan are eligible to receive free COVID-19 tests through the Rockefeller Foundation, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced. Through the foundation's Project Act, 180,000 tests will be available to 36,000 households across the state. Previously, tests were only available in certain ZIP codes. The tests...
Eastern Michigan resident found guilty of methamphetamine possession in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - A Mount Clemens, Michigan, resident was found guilty of possession of methamphetamine on Tuesday, the Cass County Prosecutor's Office announced. The jury deliberated for just over an hour before finding 39-year-old Lisa Heise guilty. According to case documents, an officer with the Ontwa Township-Edwardsburg Police Department...
Indiana Fraternal Order of Police called to help funeral plans for Jackie Walorski
GRANGER, Ind. – A lot of behind-the-scenes funeral planning is underway for the late Congresswoman, Jackie Walorski, and the Indiana Fraternal Order of Police Critical Incident/Memorial Committee was called to help. “What our team does it if we’re requested by a police department, we will come in and we...
Applications open for St. Joseph County Police Department Citizen's Academy
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Applications are now open for the St. Joseph County Police Department Citizen's Academy. These free classes meet every Thursday night from 6 to 8 p.m. beginning on September 1. Participants will learn how the St. Joseph County Police Department operates from department administrators and officers.
Saint Joseph and Benton Harbor cease Bird Scooter services
BERRRIEN COUNTY, Mich. -- Bird Scooters will no longer be in Saint Joseph and Benton Harbor anymore. Bird Scooters informed both cities this month that it would end the service in 30 days. The scooters came to Saint Joseph on Memorial Day weekend but had a rocky start. WSJM says...
ISP investigating shooting on I-80
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. -- Indiana State Police are investigating a shots fired call on I-80. A truck driver reported another driver fired shots at his vehicle for no apparent reason. Just before 3 p.m., troopers responded to a call about shots fired in the eastbound lanes of I-80 at the...
South Bend Police Department releases statement on officer-involved shooting of Dante Kittrell
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department released a statement about the officer-involved shooting of Dante Kittrell on July 29. The St. Joseph County Police Department is leading the investigation. The officers involved in the shooting are on administrative leave during the investigation. Read the full statement below:
Saint Joseph City Commissioners partner with Curious Kids Museum on renovation plans for the building
SAINT JOSEPH, Mich. -- Commissioners from St. Joseph are working with the Curious Kids Museum to renovate the building after it caught on fire on July Fifth. The museum says the damage to the building was far more severe than expected, and plan to make changes to the building. WSJM...
Mosquitoes with West Nile Virus found in St. Joseph County
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A pool of West Nile Virus-positive mosquitoes has been found in northeastern Mishawaka, the St. Joseph County Department of Health announced. There are no identified human cases of the virus in the county. St. Joseph County is one of nine counties in the state where...
Humane Society of St. Joseph County in need of canned cat food
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The Humane Society of St. Joseph County is in urgent need of cat food donations. The Humane Society currently has 327 cats in its care. The Humane Society's stores ran out of food on Wednesday. The organization goes through over 150 cans of cat food a day.
Love Local Weekend in St. Joseph August 19-21
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. - St. Joe Today is celebrating Southwest Michigan with the return of Love Local Weekend, running from August 19 to 21. The weekend begins with a free concert by St. Joe Jack and the Good Time Co. at 7 p.m. on Friday at the John E.N. Howard Bandshell.
