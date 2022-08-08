ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

abc57.com

Free COVID-19 tests available across Michigan

Residents throughout Michigan are eligible to receive free COVID-19 tests through the Rockefeller Foundation, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced. Through the foundation's Project Act, 180,000 tests will be available to 36,000 households across the state. Previously, tests were only available in certain ZIP codes. The tests...
abc57.com

Saint Joseph and Benton Harbor cease Bird Scooter services

BERRRIEN COUNTY, Mich. -- Bird Scooters will no longer be in Saint Joseph and Benton Harbor anymore. Bird Scooters informed both cities this month that it would end the service in 30 days. The scooters came to Saint Joseph on Memorial Day weekend but had a rocky start. WSJM says...
abc57.com

ISP investigating shooting on I-80

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. -- Indiana State Police are investigating a shots fired call on I-80. A truck driver reported another driver fired shots at his vehicle for no apparent reason. Just before 3 p.m., troopers responded to a call about shots fired in the eastbound lanes of I-80 at the...
abc57.com

Mosquitoes with West Nile Virus found in St. Joseph County

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A pool of West Nile Virus-positive mosquitoes has been found in northeastern Mishawaka, the St. Joseph County Department of Health announced. There are no identified human cases of the virus in the county. St. Joseph County is one of nine counties in the state where...
abc57.com

Love Local Weekend in St. Joseph August 19-21

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. - St. Joe Today is celebrating Southwest Michigan with the return of Love Local Weekend, running from August 19 to 21. The weekend begins with a free concert by St. Joe Jack and the Good Time Co. at 7 p.m. on Friday at the John E.N. Howard Bandshell.
