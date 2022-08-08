ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, WV

WVNews

Chukwuki-Okoli

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Wednesday was the second day of trial for a former West Virgin…
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU 2022 Fall Football Practice Photo Gallery IV

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Images from week two of WVU fall football camp, as the Mountaineers move toward full gear, full contact work in preparation for the 2022 season. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Sylvia Eileen Nitz

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Sylvia Eileen Nitz, age 87, of Belington, passed away August 9, 2022. Born October 17, 1934, in Boulder, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Flossie (Marteney) Kerr.
BELINGTON, WV
Sports
WVNews

Ada “Dot” Cordelia Aman

JANE LEW- Ada “Dot” Cordelia Aman, 80, of Alum Bridge, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Mon Health Medical Center in Morgantown. She was born in Vadis on August 21, 1941, a daughter of the late Charles Talbott and Geneva Adams Talbott.
ALUM BRIDGE, WV
WVNews

WVU Football Practice Notebook: Scaling back before a big scrimmage

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — After several days of physical practices in full pads, the Mountaineer football team backed down a little bit on Wednesday, working out in shells (helmets, light shoulder pads and shorts). Most of the first hour of practice, which was opened to the media, consisted of special...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU space robotics research helps Mars rovers find their footing

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia University scientists have developed a way for extraplanetary rovers to use nonvisual information to maneuver over treacherous terrain. This research aims to prevent losses like that of the Martian exploration rover Spirit, which ceased communications after its wheels became trapped in invisibly...
MORGANTOWN, WV

