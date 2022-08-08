ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Washingtonian.com

Test Your Brainpower at One of These DC-Area Trivia Nights

If your brain is full of random knowledge that you don’t know what to do with, put it to the test with a trivia nights at these DMV bars, restaurants, and event spaces. You can even head to a comedy, trivia, and karaoke show or compete for prizes in the fresh fall air at a local park.
BETHESDA, MD
Washingtonian.com

Beloved DC-Area Pickle Purveyor Number 1 Sons Is Closing

Beloved pickle and fermented foods company Number 1 Sons will close after a decade in business. The DC-area farmers market staple will sell its last crunchy pickles, kimchis, and sauerkrauts at local markets the weekend of August 28 and 29 (see final market schedules in DC, Maryland, and Virginia here).
MARYLAND STATE
Washingtonian.com

11 New Restaurants to Try for DC Summer Restaurant Week

DC Summer Restaurant Week makes its comeback on Monday, August 15 through Sunday, August 21 with hundreds of DC-area restaurants on the roster—including some fun newcomers. Participating eateries will offer prix-fixe dinner menus ($40 to $55), as well as $25 brunch and lunch options. Unlike this winter’s promotion, many spots have moved away from offering takeout and delivery—though you’ll still find tons of places with outdoor seating.
RESTAURANTS
Washingtonian.com

Where to Play Pickleball in the DC Area

These area courts come highly recommended by players we spoke with. A note on DC courts: For District residents, it’s free to play at public recreation centers. Check the DC Parks and Recreation website to find out whether the rec center offers paddles and nets, and check the schedule—courts shared with tennis or other sports, especially indoors, are often open only during certain hours.
TENNIS
Business Monthly

$11M set for renovations at Maryland Wholesale Produce Market￼

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball was recently joined by Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Joe Bartenfelder to announce $11 million in joint funding to support renovations to the Maryland Wholesale Produce Market, in Jessup. Ball included $1 million for the project in his proposed fiscal 2023 budget, which was passed...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
WTOP

DC’s unlicensed pot shops warned to get licensing paperwork in order

Unlicensed pot shops in D.C. have been warned to get the rest of their paperwork in order. There are just seven licensed cannabis dispensaries around the District. But no matter where you are in the city, you don’t have to travel far to find a business willing to provide you with a wide array of marijuana and marijuana-based products.
ECONOMY
theburn.com

NoVA’s first Cook Out could open later this month

Big news for fans of the southern fast-food chain Cook Out. The region’s first Cook Out location is on track to open as soon as the end of August. The signs have gone up at the new restaurant, which is located in Manassas Park, a roughly 30-60 minute drive from Loudoun depending where you live. The exact address is 8502 Centreville Road.
MANASSAS PARK, VA
NBC Washington

Flash Floods in Northern Virginia as Severe Storms DC Area

Flash flood warnings are in effect for parts of Northern Virginia as storms with heavy rain have started to move into the D.C. area Wednesday afternoon. Arlington, Fairfax and Prince William counties and the city of Alexandria are under flash flood warnings. Severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect for parts...
VIRGINIA STATE
fox5dc.com

I-66 construction nearly complete

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - After about five years of major roadwork along I-66, Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) officials said the project is finally in the home stretch. That doesn’t, however, mean that we’re done with the extra traffic just yet. Regan Milton said she drives on the...
GAINESVILLE, VA
PLANetizen

Feds Block Maryland Toll Lane Project

A plan to build four toll lanes on Maryland’s Capital Beltway and Interstate 270 was blocked by the Federal Highway Administration (FHA), potentially delaying the project beyond Governor Larry Hogan (R)’s term, which ends in January. According to an article by Bruce DePuyt in Maryland Matters, “Hogan said Maryland was ‘completely blindsided’ by the move and he accused acting Federal Highway Administrator Stephanie Pollack of issuing a ‘rogue’ decision against the recommendations of agency staff.”
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Where DC-area pandemic homebuyers pushed prices up too much

The pandemic had a lot of Americans looking to get out of cities, for more space and for remote work, including in the Washington region. And some further-out exurbs and rural areas saw prices rise more quickly than ever before. The Maryland and Delaware beach communities have seen sales slow...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Dessert shop wants to ‘make life sweeter’ for DC region

This is part of WTOP’s continuing coverage of people making a difference from our community authored by Stephanie Gaines-Bryant. Read more of that coverage. A Prince George’s County baker said her mission is to “make life sweeter one dessert at a time” for residents of D.C., Maryland and Virginia.
GLENARDEN, MD
Kristen Walters

Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Maryland this month

A popular discount supermarket chain is opening another new store location in Maryland this month. Read on to learn more. If you're like most people who are looking to save money on food and other grocery items, you'll be happy to learn that the popular discount grocery store chain, Lidl, will be opening another store location in Reisterstown later this month.
REISTERSTOWN, MD
KTLA.com

Study: These are the most competitive rental markets in California

(NEXSTAR) – While home prices have started to cool from their highs, when it comes to renting in some California cities the competition remains cutthroat. According to RentCafe, which analyzes apartment rental markets in all 50 states, Miami-Dade County in Florida easily leads all markets with a 97.6% rate of occupancy.
CALIFORNIA STATE
weaa.org

Toys "R" Us Reopens In Maryland

(Baltimore, MD) -- Toys "R" Us is back open in Annapolis and Gaithersburg in time for the holiday shopping season. The iconic children's toy store has reopened inside Macy's locations in Maryland and eight other states. All locations are set to be complete by mid-October. The reopenings come after Toys...
MARYLAND STATE

