Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New stimulus bill would send New York families thousandsJake WellsAlbany, NY
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Albany Skyway is an elevated parkCarol Durant
Goodwill set to open new store location in Massachusetts on July 16thKristen WaltersPittsfield, MA
5 of the most amazing caves in New York you must seeTravel Maven
Related
newyorkupstate.com
Rangers fight to contain wildfire in Adirondacks, drown out another that destroyed a lean-to
A wildfire has been smoldering on five to six acres of North Hudson forest land for three days, reported the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). The fire is not a threat to the public or any buildings but is “currently not fully contained,” according to a Wednesday morning DEC press release.
WRGB
Trailer fire shuts down lane on Thruway
Selkirk, N.Y. — A tractor trailer fire shuts down a portion of the Thruway Wednesday morning. It happened around 5:30 a.m. just south of Albany after Exit 22. When CBS6 crews arrived, the fire was under control, but smoke could still be seen from the back of the trailer.
Rangers rescue injured hiker on Buck Mountain
Last week, DEC Forest Ranger personnel assisted in a hiker rescue operation on Buck Mountain. The hiker in need had suffered an injury about half a mile south of the summit of the mountain.
2 pedestrians struck, killed on Columbia Turnpike
Two people have died after a serious crash in East Greenbush Tuesday night, according to the fire chief. The crash took place in the area of Columbia Turnpike at Phillips Road.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WRGB
Body of Troy man pulled from Mohawk river in Halfmoon
HALFMOON, NY (WRGB) — The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office say they have pulled the body of a Troy man from the Mohawk river on Sunday evening. According to investigators, deputies responded to the area of Terminal Road in Halfmoon at around 7:30 PM for a report of a drowning.
Police investigating death of Johnstown boy
New York State Police are investigating the death of a 7-year-old Johnstown boy. The boy has been identified as Hunter Degroat.
iheart.com
Mother, Daughter Named as Victims of Fatal Columbia Turnpike Crash
An East Greenbush mother and her daughter are struck and killed while crossing Columbia Turnpike Tuesday night, according to East Greenbush Police. The pedestrians, 88 year old Rita Buhl, and 50 year old Roberta Kenney, were hit by a car at about 9:30 p.m. Roberta was pronounced dead at the scene, and Rita was taken to Albany Med where she also died. The driver is cooperating fully with investigators, and police say drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in this incident. No criminal charges had been filed against the driver, who was uninjured in the crash.
WRGB
7-year-old dies after found unresponsive in Johnstown home, say State Police
JOHNSTOWN, NY (WRGB) — State Police are investigating the death of a 7-year-old boy in Johnstown. Investigators say on August 9th, just before 3:30 PM, troopers responded to a home for a report of an unresponsive child. The boy, later identified as 7-year-old Hunter Degroat, was pronounced dead at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Argyle UTV crash claims life of 8-year-old boy
An eight-year-old boy tragically passed away after a UTV crash in Argyle Saturday morning.
Colonie Man Accused of Taking Pics of Person Showering at RV Camp
What is with these people? And why do so many of them link back to Colonie? Back in February we had the teacher at Sand Creek Middle School. Then in July a Colonie Fireman was arrested for trying to take upskirt photos of women at the Central Ave Target. On...
Flagger hit by car in Pittstown, hospitalized
While directing traffic around the scene, a fire police member was hit by a car, officials said.
A Member of the Stewart’s Shops Family Dies in Drowning
A family member of the founders and owners of Stewart's Shops drowned this past weekend in upstate New York. According to the Times Union, 66 yr old Perrin Dake originally of Boulder Colorado, was on Stewart's Shops board of directors. While spending time on Sunday at his home on Friends Lake in Chestertown, NY, he went swimming off his boat. Dake eventually drowned shortly after near his Adirondack home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNYT
Tuesday night shooting and shots fired in Schenectady
At around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 600 block of Congress Street after it was reported that a man had been shot. The 21-year-old man had been shot in his upper thigh. He was transported to Albany Medical Center. His injuries were reportedly not life-threatening. Just about an...
Demolition begins on damaged Ballston Lake pier
Demolition has begun on the closed Ballston Lake fishing pier and kayak/canoe launch on Outlet Road. The pier has been closed since April due to winter ice damage and decay.
WNYT
Colonie man accused of photographing woman in campground shower
A Colonie man took pictures of someone while they were taking a shower, according to police. State police arrested 45-year-old Mark Siciliano of Colonie. Troopers responded to the Warrensburg Travel Park & Riverfront Campground on Saturday. They say Siciliano took photos of a victim taking a shower in the public bathroom.
NYSP: Man dies after falling down embankment while running from police
The New York State Police (NYSP) said Wednesday that Christopher Stanton, 40, of Tannersville dies after falling down a rocky embankment. Troopers said he was running from police after a traffic stop.
WNYT
Pittstown firefighter struck by vehicle
Emergency response crews are sending out a warning for drivers to slow down, and move over – after a member of the fire department in Pittstown was hit by a car on Friday night. Pittstown fire and ems say crews were busy with an accident on route seven when...
WNYT
Schenectady hit-and-run leaves child in critical condition
Police in Schenectady are investigating a hit-and-run that left a child in critical condition. NewsChannel 13 is told just before 9 p.m. Sunday night, two vehicles crashed in the area of Craig and Strong streets. A car with two adults and two kids was hit by another car, which drove...
Gansevoort woman accused of driving drunk with children in car
A Gansevoort woman had been arrested for Leandra's Law after allegedly driving drunk with her children in the car. New York State Police said Maria Gebremichael, 37, was arrested on August 7.
Albany man rejects plea in officer-involved shooting
Defendant Jordan Young rejected a plea offer in Albany County Court on Wednesday. The prosecution offered the defense a minimum of three years to a maximum of five years in state prison.
Comments / 0