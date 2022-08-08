ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

Trailer fire shuts down lane on Thruway

Selkirk, N.Y. — A tractor trailer fire shuts down a portion of the Thruway Wednesday morning. It happened around 5:30 a.m. just south of Albany after Exit 22. When CBS6 crews arrived, the fire was under control, but smoke could still be seen from the back of the trailer.
Body of Troy man pulled from Mohawk river in Halfmoon

HALFMOON, NY (WRGB) — The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office say they have pulled the body of a Troy man from the Mohawk river on Sunday evening. According to investigators, deputies responded to the area of Terminal Road in Halfmoon at around 7:30 PM for a report of a drowning.
Mother, Daughter Named as Victims of Fatal Columbia Turnpike Crash

An East Greenbush mother and her daughter are struck and killed while crossing Columbia Turnpike Tuesday night, according to East Greenbush Police. The pedestrians, 88 year old Rita Buhl, and 50 year old Roberta Kenney, were hit by a car at about 9:30 p.m. Roberta was pronounced dead at the scene, and Rita was taken to Albany Med where she also died. The driver is cooperating fully with investigators, and police say drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in this incident. No criminal charges had been filed against the driver, who was uninjured in the crash.
A Member of the Stewart’s Shops Family Dies in Drowning

A family member of the founders and owners of Stewart's Shops drowned this past weekend in upstate New York. According to the Times Union, 66 yr old Perrin Dake originally of Boulder Colorado, was on Stewart's Shops board of directors. While spending time on Sunday at his home on Friends Lake in Chestertown, NY, he went swimming off his boat. Dake eventually drowned shortly after near his Adirondack home.
Tuesday night shooting and shots fired in Schenectady

At around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 600 block of Congress Street after it was reported that a man had been shot. The 21-year-old man had been shot in his upper thigh. He was transported to Albany Medical Center. His injuries were reportedly not life-threatening. Just about an...
Colonie man accused of photographing woman in campground shower

A Colonie man took pictures of someone while they were taking a shower, according to police. State police arrested 45-year-old Mark Siciliano of Colonie. Troopers responded to the Warrensburg Travel Park & Riverfront Campground on Saturday. They say Siciliano took photos of a victim taking a shower in the public bathroom.
Pittstown firefighter struck by vehicle

Emergency response crews are sending out a warning for drivers to slow down, and move over – after a member of the fire department in Pittstown was hit by a car on Friday night. Pittstown fire and ems say crews were busy with an accident on route seven when...
Schenectady hit-and-run leaves child in critical condition

Police in Schenectady are investigating a hit-and-run that left a child in critical condition. NewsChannel 13 is told just before 9 p.m. Sunday night, two vehicles crashed in the area of Craig and Strong streets. A car with two adults and two kids was hit by another car, which drove...
