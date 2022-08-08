ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

MLive.com

Lowell looks to benefit from lessons learned during rugged 2021 schedule

LOWELL – Nolan Jannega never struggled for motivation when the workouts got tough this summer. All the Lowell senior had to do was to reflect on the 2021 season that saw the Red Arrows lose six games, all to playoff teams, including four opponents that advanced to at least the district finals.
LOWELL, MI
MLive.com

New head coach, same expectations for Paw Paw football in 2022

PAW PAW, MI – Dennis Strey Sr. is in his first offseason at Paw Paw’s head coach, and it’s a role he is well-prepared for. The former Bloomingdale head coach and assistant under previous Paw Paw head coach Matt Stephens, Strey Sr. knows what it takes to lead a program and knows the current players he’s guiding.
PAW PAW, MI
Wyoming, MI
Sports
MLive.com

Ex-Western Michigan RB named to college football’s athletic ‘freaks’ list

KALAMAZOO, MI – For the first time since 2017, Western Michigan wasn’t represented on Bruce Feldman’s annual list of athletic freaks in college football. But a former Bronco received a spot among the 100 elite athletes, as Feldman put Illinois junior running back Chase Brown, along with his twin brother, Sydney, at Nos. 33 and 34 in the 2022 version of the list.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive.com

New-look Lawton aims for return trip to football state championship game

LAWTON, MI – Last summer, Lawton football coach Wade Waldrup told his players the season’s goal should be to practice on Thanksgiving Day in preparation for the state championship game later that weekend. The team accomplished that mission by finishing as the Division 7 runner-up behind Pewamo-Westphalia, but...
LAWTON, MI
MLive.com

Improving Union football program eying playoff berth in 2022

Grand Rapids Union’s rebuilding process under third-year coach Don Fellows appears to be ahead of schedule. Union won as many football games last fall than it did in the previous 10 seasons combined. The Red Hawks went 4-5, which matched the four wins Union won from 2011 through 2020. Union scored 216 points last year, which was the most points since 2000. The Red Hawks allowed 355 points, which was the fewest since 2011.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive.com

Central Michigan football 2022 schedule, win total odds and predictions

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Today marks our fourth edition of Win Total Wednesday, and you can check out our expert preview for Michigan State, Eastern Michigan and...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Football
Sports
MLive.com

Who will win the 2022 Southwestern Athletic Conference Valley football title?

KALAMAZOO, MI – Lawton represented Southwestern Athletic Conference’s Valley Division in the Division 7 state championship game last year, marking the first time a SAC member reached Ford Field since Saugatuck in 2017. The Blue Devils appear ready for a conference championship repeat thanks to a strong group...
LAWTON, MI
MLive.com

Who will win the 2022 Southwest 10 football title?

KALAMAZOO, MI – The 11-player version of small-school football is quickly shrinking, as more and more programs move toward the 8-man game, and that has brought big change to the Southwest 10. The league started in 2017 with 10 11-player squads, but that number had dwindled every year since,...
CENTREVILLE, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Muskegon Area Sports Hall of Famer Gene Visscher passes away at 81

Yet another great one has left us. Former Muskegon Big Red and Muskegon Area Sports Hall of Famer Gene Visscher passed away at the age of 81 on Saturday, August 6, 2022, from complications from a fall and other health issues. The former basketball star at Weber State University, and...
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive.com

Who’s your pick to win the 2022 OK Green Conference football title?

The OK Green Conference has claimed six state championships and made 14 state championship game appearances since 2010. The Muskegon Big Reds (one title; seven appearances), Mona Shores (two titles; four appearances) and Zeeland West (three titles; three appearances) have become familiar with playing at Ford Field in November but which of these storied programs will take top honors in their own conference race this fall?
MUSKEGON, MI
WZZM 13

West Michigan softball world champs return home

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — The magical ride came to a fantastic finish for the Georgetown Township softball all-stars on Saturday night. Michigan defeated South Carolina 5-1 in the championship game to claim the 2022 Junior League Softball World Series crown. But the magic continued on Sunday night. After the team...
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, MI
MLive.com

Vote: Who’s your pick to win the OK White Conference football championship?

Forest Hills Central has won back-to-back OK White Conference championships and three in the past five seasons. Are the Rangers still the team to beat in the White?. High school football camp opens today, and MLive wants to know what their readers are thinking when it comes to the conference championship races. Here’s your chance to weigh in on the White. Cast your vote below. You are eligible to vote as many times as you want through 12 a.m. on Aug. 25.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

