Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
Popular grocery store chain plans to open another store location in MichiganKristen WaltersKentwood, MI
This Entire Town in Ohio was Turned into a National ParkTravel MavenOhio State
Related
MLive.com
High-profile transfer promises to bolster strong, speedy Plainwell football roster
PLAINWELL, MI – At this time last year, Evan Gerlinger was preparing to play at Michigan Stadium in a highly anticipated high school football matchup between his Saline Hornets and the Hudsonville Eagles. A year later, the talented safety is preparing for his final year of prep football, but...
MLive.com
Lowell looks to benefit from lessons learned during rugged 2021 schedule
LOWELL – Nolan Jannega never struggled for motivation when the workouts got tough this summer. All the Lowell senior had to do was to reflect on the 2021 season that saw the Red Arrows lose six games, all to playoff teams, including four opponents that advanced to at least the district finals.
MLive.com
New head coach, same expectations for Paw Paw football in 2022
PAW PAW, MI – Dennis Strey Sr. is in his first offseason at Paw Paw’s head coach, and it’s a role he is well-prepared for. The former Bloomingdale head coach and assistant under previous Paw Paw head coach Matt Stephens, Strey Sr. knows what it takes to lead a program and knows the current players he’s guiding.
PHOTOS: Big Reds, Mona Shores take to the practice field for first time in 2022 season
MUSKEGON, MI-- Football is back!, as two football powerhouses took to the practice field. Muskegon and Mona Shores were two of the hundreds of high school football teams across the state that opened practice for the 2022 season on Monday, Aug. 8. Players from both squads were filled with excitement and energy as they took to the field with their teammates.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLive.com
Devastating playoff upset has Vicksburg fired up for 2022 football season
VICKSBURG, MI – Vicksburg’s 2021 high school football season can be summed up by tweaking a familiar quote from ancient Rome: “The Bulldogs won The Bone, but lost the war.”. After keeping the Swine Bone rivalry trophy in Vicksburg for the third consecutive year with a 46-27...
MLive.com
Ex-Western Michigan RB named to college football’s athletic ‘freaks’ list
KALAMAZOO, MI – For the first time since 2017, Western Michigan wasn’t represented on Bruce Feldman’s annual list of athletic freaks in college football. But a former Bronco received a spot among the 100 elite athletes, as Feldman put Illinois junior running back Chase Brown, along with his twin brother, Sydney, at Nos. 33 and 34 in the 2022 version of the list.
MLive.com
Air raid: 20 quarterbacks to watch in Michigan’s 2022 high school football season
Toe meets leather for Michigan’s 2022 high school football season in just 16 days, and while the sweat-soaked two-a-days leading up to kickoff are tough, the pressure really ramps up under the Friday night lights. Having a veteran quarterback to command the huddle is a big benefit on the...
MLive.com
New-look Lawton aims for return trip to football state championship game
LAWTON, MI – Last summer, Lawton football coach Wade Waldrup told his players the season’s goal should be to practice on Thanksgiving Day in preparation for the state championship game later that weekend. The team accomplished that mission by finishing as the Division 7 runner-up behind Pewamo-Westphalia, but...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLive.com
Muskegon Heights Academy football coach steps down to take D-II opportunity
MUSKEGON – The Muskegon Heights Academy football program enjoyed a resurgence last fall, as the Tigers went 6-5 overall after not fielding a team in 2020, hosted their first postseason game in school history and defeated Holton 66-42 to notch their first playoff victory since 2010. Head coach Van...
MLive.com
Improving Union football program eying playoff berth in 2022
Grand Rapids Union’s rebuilding process under third-year coach Don Fellows appears to be ahead of schedule. Union won as many football games last fall than it did in the previous 10 seasons combined. The Red Hawks went 4-5, which matched the four wins Union won from 2011 through 2020. Union scored 216 points last year, which was the most points since 2000. The Red Hawks allowed 355 points, which was the fewest since 2011.
MLive.com
Muskegon-area football teams bring new energy to first day of fall practice
MUSKEGON – Monday marked the official start of the fall sports season as nearly 600 football teams across Michigan strapped on their helmets and started their journey to a potential push to Ford Field in November. Two teams in the Muskegon area that are hoping to get back into...
MLive.com
Central Michigan football 2022 schedule, win total odds and predictions
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Today marks our fourth edition of Win Total Wednesday, and you can check out our expert preview for Michigan State, Eastern Michigan and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLive.com
Who will win the 2022 Southwestern Athletic Conference Valley football title?
KALAMAZOO, MI – Lawton represented Southwestern Athletic Conference’s Valley Division in the Division 7 state championship game last year, marking the first time a SAC member reached Ford Field since Saugatuck in 2017. The Blue Devils appear ready for a conference championship repeat thanks to a strong group...
MLive.com
Who will win the 2022 Southwest 10 football title?
KALAMAZOO, MI – The 11-player version of small-school football is quickly shrinking, as more and more programs move toward the 8-man game, and that has brought big change to the Southwest 10. The league started in 2017 with 10 11-player squads, but that number had dwindled every year since,...
localsportsjournal.com
Muskegon Area Sports Hall of Famer Gene Visscher passes away at 81
Yet another great one has left us. Former Muskegon Big Red and Muskegon Area Sports Hall of Famer Gene Visscher passed away at the age of 81 on Saturday, August 6, 2022, from complications from a fall and other health issues. The former basketball star at Weber State University, and...
MLive.com
Who’s your pick to win the 2022 OK Green Conference football title?
The OK Green Conference has claimed six state championships and made 14 state championship game appearances since 2010. The Muskegon Big Reds (one title; seven appearances), Mona Shores (two titles; four appearances) and Zeeland West (three titles; three appearances) have become familiar with playing at Ford Field in November but which of these storied programs will take top honors in their own conference race this fall?
WZZM 13
West Michigan softball world champs return home
HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — The magical ride came to a fantastic finish for the Georgetown Township softball all-stars on Saturday night. Michigan defeated South Carolina 5-1 in the championship game to claim the 2022 Junior League Softball World Series crown. But the magic continued on Sunday night. After the team...
Big names flock to Berlin Raceway
Some of the biggest names in NASCAR have arrived in West Michigan to race in the 12th annual Battle at Berlin on Wednesday night at Berlin Raceway.
MLive.com
Vote: Who’s your pick to win the OK White Conference football championship?
Forest Hills Central has won back-to-back OK White Conference championships and three in the past five seasons. Are the Rangers still the team to beat in the White?. High school football camp opens today, and MLive wants to know what their readers are thinking when it comes to the conference championship races. Here’s your chance to weigh in on the White. Cast your vote below. You are eligible to vote as many times as you want through 12 a.m. on Aug. 25.
Lake Michigan drownings in 2022 outpacing prior years
GRAND HAVEN, MI – The three people in their early 20s who drowned earlier this week in Lake Michigan are the latest fatalities in a growing list of drowning deaths this year that is outpacing prior years. So far this year, Lake Michigan has seen at least 33 people...
Comments / 0