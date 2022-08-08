Read full article on original website
36-year-old woman killed in Bessemer shooting
An overnight shooting in Bessemer left a woman dead. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Kimberly Necole Hartsfield. She was 36. Lt. Christian Clemons said Bessemer police responded at 12:12 a.m. Wednesday to a report of person shot in the 2600 block of Sixth Avenue North.
‘It hurts so bad’: Family devastated by death of man killed in fiery Birmingham crash
Friends and family are mourning the weekend death of a 30-year-old man killed in a fiery crash in western Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday identified the fatality victim as Tommie James Boglin. He was 30. Boglin was on his way home after throwing a birthday party...
UPDATE: Coroner identifies victim of fiery Birmingham crash
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal crash that occurred Sunday, August 7, at approximately 5:56 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Tommie James Boglin, 30, of Birmingham, was the occupant of a motor vehicle traveling west on Ishkooda Wenonah Road […]
Missing Jefferson County man’s car found near burning house, unidentified body
The car of a missing Jefferson County husband and father of four was found Tuesday morning, just one block from where a body was discovered in a burning abandoned house. Police are not commenting on any possible link between the two investigations. They have not identified the body. Nathan Gemeinhart,...
35-year-old ‘armed and dangerous’ man sought after body found in burning Birmingham house
The death of a body found in a burning Birmingham home is now a homicide investigation, and police have issued an “urgent” alert for a 35-year-old man wanted for questioning. Birmingham police said they are searching for Youit De Witt Jones, 35, in connection with the discovery of...
1 person killed in fiery crash in southwest Birmingham
One person was killed in a fiery crash Sunday morning in southwest Birmingham. Authorities said the victim was an adult but have not yet been able to determine any other identifying factors. It wasn’t immediately clear when the wreck happened, but it was discovered just before 6 a.m. in the...
1 dead, 2 injured in major crash that shut down Highway 31 in Calera
A major accident involving several vehicles and a tractor trailer has a portion of Highway 31 temporarily shut down.
86-year-old man killed in crash on U.S. 280 in Shelby County
An 86-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Shelby County. Alabama State Troopers identified the fatality victim as Harold L. White. He lived in Sterrett. The wreck happened about 2 p.m. on U.S. 280, two miles east of Chelsea. Trooper Sgt. Jeremy J. Burkett said White...
Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Brighton
BRIGHTON, Ala. (WBRC) - An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Brighton. The shooting happened Wednesday, August 10. Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said that around 10:30 a.m., officers with the Brighton Police Department responded to a domestic violence incident. Authorities said the victim was injured by a suspect with a knife.
Birmingham construction workers trapped 60 feet in air for 2 hours when lift malfunctioned
Two Dunn Building Company workers were trapped 60 feet in the air for about two hours in Birmingham Wednesday when their lift malfunctioned. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service was dispatched to the scene just before 9:30 a.m. The location was a self-storage building in the 900 block of 28th Street North.
Police investigating after train hits car near West End
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities are investigating after a woman was killed when a train hit her car on August 7, 2022. It happened on Pearson Avenue and 15th Place Southwest. The victim has been identified as 73-year-old Diane Jones. The circumstances surrounding the crash are under investigation. Subscribe to...
Man charged with shooting 19-year-old woman following crash during street race in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect has been arrested following a shooting that left a woman dead and several others injured during a street race in Birmingham Sunday morning, the Birmingham Police Department reports. Ronald Demetrius White, 23, of Bessemer was arrested Sunday and charged with the murder of Ja’Kia Winston, 19, who was found […]
Domestic shooting in Bessemer leaves man seriously injured, woman in custody
A morning shooting in Bessemer left a young man injured and a female in custody. The shooting happened just after 6 a.m. Monday at Bessemer Place Apartments of Flint Hill Road. Lt. Christian Clemons said the victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He said the victim and...
UPDATE: 29-year-old woman killed in Forestdale identified
From The Tribune staff reports FORESTDALE — The 29-year-old woman killed in Forestdale on Saturday, August 6, at approximately 12:10 a.m. has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Ayobiyi Abeni Cook, of Forestdale, sustained a gunshot wound injury during a reported assault inside her private residence. Related Story: JeffCo Sheriff’s Office investigates […]
Major crash closes lanes on I-20/59EB in Jefferson Co.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A major crash closed lanes on the northbound and southbound sides of I-20/59 EB @ MP117.3 at Exit 115: Allison Bonnett Memorial in Jefferson County, according to ALGO Traffic crews. The accident happened around 3:40 p.m. Drivers were asked to use caution and avoid the area.
Man, 52, killed in early-morning ATV crash in Tuscaloosa County
A 52-year-old man was killed early Monday in an ATV crash in Tuscaloosa County. The wreck happened at 12:45 a.m. on Pate Road, which is about 13 miles east of Northport. Alabama State Trooper Cpl. Reginal King said David L. St. Clair was driving a 2020 Polaris Ranger that left the road, struck a fence, and overturned. St. Clair was thrown from the ATV and pronounced dead on the scene.
Fatal Calhoun County Accident – Report Released
Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Sergeant Jeremy Burkett shared that on Friday, August 5th a single-vehicle accident in Calhoun County claimed the life of a Wadley man.
Unidentified victim found inside burning building
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — An unidentified victim was found inside a burning building on Tuesday, August 9, at approximately 2:43 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the Birmingham Fire/Rescue Department responded to reports of a residential fire, where the victim was found inside the residence after extinguishing the fire. The […]
Woman killed in Birmingham train crash
A 73-year-old woman is dead after her vehicle was struck by a train in Birmingham over the weekend.
Unidentified adult killed in Birmingham crash
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — An unidentified adult was killed in a Birmingham crash on Sunday, August 7, at approximately 5:56 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the victim was the occupant of a motor vehicle traveling west on Ishkooda Wenonah Road Southwest that, for an unknown reason, left the roadway, […]
