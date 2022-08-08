David Krejci returns to Bruins, signs one-year contract

The 36-year-old will be back in Boston after leaving for a season.

Vinni Lettieri of the U.S. men's hockey team and Czech Republic forward David Krejci vie for the puck during the world championships earlier in 2022. JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images

The Bruins continued to announce impactful signings on Monday with the revelation that David Krejci will return to Boston on a one-year contract.

Having already disclosed the re-signing of Patrice Bergeron, the Bruins welcomed back Krejci after the veteran took a one-year break from the NHL to play in his native Czech Republic.

According to the Bruins’ announcement, Krejci will be back on a one-year contract worth $1 million with an additional $2 million in performance-based incentives.

Krejci, 36, played 15 NHL seasons all with the Bruins prior to departing for HC Olomouc in the Czech league in 2021. During his time with Olomouc, Krejci scored 20 goals with 26 assists (46 points) in 51 games.

As a Bruin, Krejci was a second-round draft pick in 2004 and led Boston in postseason scoring in 2011 (which culminated with the team’s first Stanley Cup win in decades).