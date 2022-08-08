ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

David Krejci returns to Bruins, signs one-year contract

By Hayden Bird
Boston
Boston
 2 days ago

The 36-year-old will be back in Boston after leaving for a season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IZVBU_0h9APJiE00
Vinni Lettieri of the U.S. men's hockey team and Czech Republic forward David Krejci vie for the puck during the world championships earlier in 2022. JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images

The Bruins continued to announce impactful signings on Monday with the revelation that David Krejci will return to Boston on a one-year contract.

Having already disclosed the re-signing of Patrice Bergeron, the Bruins welcomed back Krejci after the veteran took a one-year break from the NHL to play in his native Czech Republic.

According to the Bruins’ announcement, Krejci will be back on a one-year contract worth $1 million with an additional $2 million in performance-based incentives.

Krejci, 36, played 15 NHL seasons all with the Bruins prior to departing for HC Olomouc in the Czech league in 2021. During his time with Olomouc, Krejci scored 20 goals with 26 assists (46 points) in 51 games.

As a Bruin, Krejci was a second-round draft pick in 2004 and led Boston in postseason scoring in 2011 (which culminated with the team’s first Stanley Cup win in decades).

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Here are the reported incentives, details of Bergeron's new Bruins contract

Patrice Bergeron is officially coming back to the Boston Bruins. The captain has signed a one-year deal worth $2.5 million with another $2.5 million in incentives, the team announced Monday morning. Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reported the details of the contract, which includes a $1.5 million base salary, a...
BOSTON, MA
markerzone.com

VETERAN FORWARD DAVID KREJCI RETURNS TO BOSTON ON A ONE-YEAR DEAL

The Boston Bruins made some noise on Monday morning, first by announcing the re-signing of captain Patrice Bergeron, a move many were expecting for the past couple of months. A couple hours after that signing was made official, the Bruins announced that they've brought back veteran forward David Krejci on a one-year contract for the 2022-23 season. The contract has a base salary of $1 million, with another $2 million in performance bonuses.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
NBC Sports

Report: Jackie Bradley Jr. signing with new AL East team

Jackie Bradley Jr. will stay in the American League East after being designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox. The Toronto Blue Jays are signing the veteran outfielder, according to Zeke Telemaco of WEEI. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo confirmed the news on Tuesday and reported it's a major-league contract. Bradley...
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: The Mookie Betts Trade Still Haunts Bill Simmons

After the 2019 season, when it became clear to the Red Sox that Mookie Betts would not be signing a contract extension with them, new Boston general manager Chaim Bloom undertook the task of trading the team’s franchise player. In the end, the Dodgers won the bidding, sending Alex Verdugo, Jeter Downs, and Connor Wong to the Red Sox for Betts and David Price (and, more importantly to the rebuilding Sox, half of Price’s salary).
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

3 Teams Are Reportedly Frontrunners For Kevin Durant Trade

Nets superstar Kevin Durant reportedly gave the organization an ultimatum over the weekend: me or GM Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, KD met with Nets owner Joe Tsai to reiterate his trade request. And the NBA insider says that the Celtics, Raptors and Heat are three most likely teams to acquire the all-world hooper.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrice Bergeron
NBC Sports

'Best Monday ever?': McAvoy has excited reaction to Bergeron, Krejci news

Boston Bruins fans had plenty of reasons to be excited Monday. Not only did the B's announce that captain Patrice Bergeron is returning for his 19th season with the team, they also announced David Krejci is coming back. Both veteran centers signed one-year, incentive-based contracts. Charlie McAvoy was certainly fired...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup#Czech
The Spun

Longtime MLB Broadcaster Announces He Will Be Retiring

The Boston Red Sox will be losing a key member of their broadcasting team after the season,. NESN color commentator Dennis Eckersley is going to hang it up to try and spend as much time as possible with his two grandchildren. “I’ve been thinking about this for a long time....
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Boston Bruins 2016 Entry Draft: Where Are They Now?

During his tenure as Boston Bruins general manager (GM), Don Sweeney has overseen eight NHL Entry Drafts. Drafting has not been a big strong point for Sweeney, a case in point is the 2015 botched three first-round picks where only Jake DeBrusk of the three has made an impact, while Zach Senyshyn requested a trade after spending a majority of his career in the minor leagues and Jakub Zboril has battled injuries as he tries to carve out a role on the Black and Gold’s defense.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Bruins: 3 Remaining Free Agent Forwards to Target

The Boston Bruins had themselves an eventful start to the work week, as they signed Patrice Bergeron , Pavel Zacha, and David Krejci to new contracts. Although these are likely going to be the last major moves the team makes before the regular season begins, it wouldn’t hurt them to bring in one last depth forward. When looking at the remaining free agents on the board, there are three who stand out, in my opinion. Let’s take a look at each of them.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Red Sox Star Suffers Major Injury During Bike Accident

The 2022 season is officially over for Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale. On Tuesday, the Red Sox announced that Sale underwent season-ending surgery on his right wrist. He suffered a fractured wrist in a bicycle accident this past Saturday. Even though Sale will miss the remainder of the season,...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Bruins sign Pavel Zacha to one-year deal

BOSTON -- The Bruins re-signed Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci on Monday, but their work was not done.The team also came to an agreement with forward Pavel Zacha on a deal that will pay him $3.5 million in 2022-23. The one-year deal prevents the Bruins and Zacha from going through an arbitration hearing, which had been scheduled for Aug. 11. Zacha, 25, was traded to the Bruins in mid-July, in exchange for Erik Haula.Zacha joined the Bruins as a restricted free agent, and he was coming off a career high in points with 36 last year with the Devils.Zacha was the sixth overall pick by the Devils in the 2015 draft. He made his NHL debut at the end of the 2015-16 season, registering two assists in his one game. He became a lineup regular the following year at age 19.Zacha popped as a goal-scorer in the shortened 2020-21 season, scoring 17 goals in just 50 games for New Jersey. He has averaged 21 assists per year over the past three seasons, highlighted by a career-high 24 assists in the 2019-20 seasons. 
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Watch: Nasty Brawl Breaks Out During Padres vs. Giants Game

A brutal brawl between fans broke out during Monday night's matchup between the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants. Four male fans got into it at the top of a staircase out in the right-field stands. The scuffle caused them to go tumbling down the stairs after one fan kicked another in the chest.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
51K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy