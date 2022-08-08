ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

Suspect At Large After Prince George's County Parking Lot Shooting

By Annie DeVoe
 2 days ago
Shooting Scene Photo Credit: Prince George's Police Department

Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in a Prince George's County parking lot, authorities say.

The shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 7, in the 4100 block of Southern Avenue, according to Prince George's County police.

Officials pronounced the victim dead at the scene. Investigators released no ID or additional information about the victim.

Detectives are on the scene working to establish suspect(s) and a motive in this case, officials said. If anyone has any information can call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-411-TIPS or submit your tip using the P3 Tips app.

