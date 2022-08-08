ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, MD

Eight Displaced By Laurel Grill Fire That Caused $100K In Damage To Townhouse

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00RsxI_0h9APAlh00
The fire left an estimated $125,000 in damages. Photo Credit: Prince George's Fire Department

An evening grill fire left over $100,000 in damages to a Laurel townhouse and left eight displaced, authorities say.

The fire broke out in the two-story townhouse around 5 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 7, in the 7200 block of Paperback Terrace, according to the Prince George's County Fire Department.

Visible flames were found on the roof and rear of the home that caused around $125,000 in damages, say officials.

Initial searches of the home were negative, and no injuries were reported.

The fire was extinguished by 6:30 p.m., according to Prince George's Fire and EMS.

Officials said they are assisting the eight adults who were displaced due to the fire.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DC News Now

Deadly auto collision in Forestville

A serious car crash at the intersection of Forestville Road & Suitland Parkway has left two dead and two in critical condition. Prince George's County Fire and EMS arrived on scene by around 1:30 a.m. August, 8, according to a tweet and accompanying video by DC Realtime News.
FORESTVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

Severn Motorcyclist, 20, Killed By Car Turning At Intersection: Police

A 20-year-old motorcyclist was killed turning at a busy Maryland intersection, authorities announced. Severn resident Lucas Giovanni Ross was driving south on Telegraph Road at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9 in Severn facing a flashing yellow signal, while a Nottingham man in an Acura was traveling east on Buckingham Place facing a flashing red signal, according to police in Anne Arundel County.
SEVERN, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laurel, MD
Laurel, MD
Accidents
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
Laurel, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Severn man, 20, killed in Anne Arundel County motorcycle crash

BALTIMORE -- A 20-year-old man was killed Tuesday evening in a motorcycle crash in Anne Arundel County, authorities said.The two-vehicle crash happened about 8:30 p.m. near the corner of Telegraph Road and Buckingham Place in Severn, according to an Anne Arundel County Police crash report.Police said a motorcycle was heading south on Telegraph Road with a flashing yellow signal when a car with a flashing red light turned left from Buckingham onto Telegraph Road.The two vehicles collided at the intersection.The motorcycle's driver, 20-year-old Lucas Giovanni Ross of Severn, was taken to a hospital but did not survive, police said. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Townhouse#Laurel Grill Fire#Paperback Terrace#Ems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Royals
fox5dc.com

Crash closes part of Indian Head Highway until Tuesday afternoon

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Part of Indian Head Highway in Prince George's County is closed Tuesday after a truck crash, according to MATOC. The department tweeted Tuesday morning that Maryland 210 north and southbound from Palmer Road to Livingston Road is closed due to emergency repairs. Prince George's County Police says there was a vehicle crash just after midnight at Indian Head Highway and Kirby Rd.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Man Stabbed By Pair Of Strangers Outside Severn Elementary School: Police

An unidentified suspect is on the run after allegedly stabbing a stranger near a Severn elementary school, authorities say. The 30-year-old victim told officers he was stabbed in the 1100 block of Reece Road while walking in between Van Bokkelen Elementary School and the Meade Village Community when he was approached by an unknown man and woman around 11 p.m., Monday, Aug. 8, according to Anne Arundel County police.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
wnav.com

More Shots Fired and Damaging Property in Severn

Anne Arundel County Police report that there were two separate incidents of shots being fired in Severn, this past Friday, August 5. The first happened at about Noon. Police say, “An officer heard multiple gunshots fired in the area of Meade Village Road and Meade Village Circle in Severn. Several buildings and parked vehicles were struck by projectiles. Numerous spent shell casings were recovered from the scene. No injuries were reported. ”
SEVERN, MD
NBC Washington

Truck Crash Shuts Down Maryland Route 210 in Fort Washington

A truck crash shut down part of Maryland Route 210 or Indian Head Highway in the Fort Washington area on Tuesday morning for several hours, officials said. All lanes of MD-210 were blocked near Palmer Road in Prince George’s County, the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination Program said. Northbound...
FORT WASHINGTON, MD
Daily Voice

Pair Busted By Police K9 With Crack Cocaine, Pot, Paraphernalia During Lusby Stop: Sheriff

A routine traffic stop in Maryland led to the arrest of a man and woman who were busted with drugs by a police K9 in Calvert County, authorities announced. Lusby residents Kevin Casswell Gregory, 41, and Alexa Kirsten Freemen, were arrested by members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office following a stop in the area of Laurel Way near the intersection of Bay View Drive in Lusby for a vehicle and traffic violation.
LUSBY, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
334K+
Followers
50K+
Post
100M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy