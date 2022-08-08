Eight Displaced By Laurel Grill Fire That Caused $100K In Damage To Townhouse

The fire left an estimated $125,000 in damages. Photo Credit: Prince George's Fire Department

An evening grill fire left over $100,000 in damages to a Laurel townhouse and left eight displaced, authorities say.

The fire broke out in the two-story townhouse around 5 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 7, in the 7200 block of Paperback Terrace, according to the Prince George's County Fire Department.

Visible flames were found on the roof and rear of the home that caused around $125,000 in damages, say officials.

Initial searches of the home were negative, and no injuries were reported.

The fire was extinguished by 6:30 p.m., according to Prince George's Fire and EMS.

Officials said they are assisting the eight adults who were displaced due to the fire.

