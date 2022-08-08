ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Concerns Mounting For Missing 15-Year-Old Maryland Girl

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago

Concern is growing for a missing 15-year-old from Cabin John who has changed her appearance since her disappearance, authorities say.

Tatum Tomlinson was last seen on Sunday, Aug. 7, around 9 a.m., in the 6700 block of Tomlinson Terrace, according to Montgomery County police.

Tomlinson is described as being 5 foot 6 and 112 pounds, with recently dyed black hair, and blue eyes. Her hair was blonde previously.

Tatum Tomlinson

Montgomery County Department of Police

She was last seen wearing a grey underarmour sweatshirt with the words "Georgetown Prep", and blue jeans. She was also carrying a large blue suitcase with wheels.

Tomlinson has both of her ears pierced and a nose ring.

Tatum Tomlinson

Montgomery County Department of Police

Police and family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Tatum Tomlinson is asked to call the police non-emergency number at (301) 279-8000 (24-hour line) or the Special Victims Investigations Division (240) 773- 5400. Callers may remain anonymous.

Comments / 26

Nancy Johnson
5d ago

Carrying a large wheeled suitcase sounds as though she planned on leaving. I hope she is safe and gets in touch with her family soon. 💕💕

Reply
4
