Concerns Mounting For Missing 15-Year-Old Maryland Girl

Concern is growing for a missing 15-year-old from Cabin John who has changed her appearance since her disappearance, authorities say.

Tatum Tomlinson was last seen on Sunday, Aug. 7, around 9 a.m., in the 6700 block of Tomlinson Terrace, according to Montgomery County police.

Tomlinson is described as being 5 foot 6 and 112 pounds, with recently dyed black hair, and blue eyes. Her hair was blonde previously.

Tatum Tomlinson

Montgomery County Department of Police

She was last seen wearing a grey underarmour sweatshirt with the words "Georgetown Prep", and blue jeans. She was also carrying a large blue suitcase with wheels.

Tomlinson has both of her ears pierced and a nose ring.

Police and family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Tatum Tomlinson is asked to call the police non-emergency number at (301) 279-8000 (24-hour line) or the Special Victims Investigations Division (240) 773- 5400. Callers may remain anonymous.