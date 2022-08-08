ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix eyes future intersection for revitalization of Rio Salado

By Audrey Jensen, Phoenix Business Journal
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43xdZr_0h9AOtRT00

The city of Phoenix is eyeing a future freeway interchange for commercial development near Loop 202 as part of its efforts to help revitalize dozens of miles along the Salt and Gila rivers.

The 85-acre property is located near the southeast corner of Broadway Road and 67th Avenue in southwest Phoenix along the Salt River and future State Route 30, which will connect Interstate 17 out west to State Route 85 in Buckeye. It is expected to serve as a reliever to Interstate 10.

The large site in Phoenix is where a future interchange with SR30 and Loop 202 will be developed, leaving some vacant land available for potential commercial development.

A public park was once planned for the city-owned site, but due to plans for SR30, city documents say the property will soon be sold or transferred to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Once the new state route is built, about a quarter of the property will be open for development, according to the city.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Comments / 3

Ambrosio Angeles
2d ago

Stop destroying the Eco system, these people destroy waterways and damage the environment! enough with the building " Phoenix doesn't have another 20 years until the valley becomes uninhabitable, they are the reason water in Arizona is scarce.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Arizona Mirror

Tempe streetcar opens as Valley Metro expands light rail west and south

TEMPE – As neon lights replaced the setting sun one recent Friday evening, the city’s nightlife scene came alive along Mill Avenue, a popular spot near Arizona State University’s Tempe campus. Some revelers arrived by car, but others stepped off a new streetcar that makes several stops along Mill and winds through other parts of […] The post Tempe streetcar opens as Valley Metro expands light rail west and south appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
TEMPE, AZ
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Markets in Valley cities, towns cooling differently

The Valley housing market’s cool-down is occurring at different rates in different cities and towns, according to a leading analyst. The Cromford Report last week said that Queen Creek, Buckeye and Maricopa have become the most attractive areas for homebuyers to score a big deal while Phoenix is among the cities where buyers will have to wait a month before they can try to barter their way to a better deal.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Contractor returns $1,500 to Phoenix man after leaving unfinished work

Opendoor pays $62 million to settle allegations of misleading home sellers. Contract shows cost of busing migrants from Arizona to Washington, D.C. around $80K. According to a contract with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare LLC, the State of Arizona pays $82,146 per bus. On Your Side helps San Tan Valley woman after...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buckeye, AZ
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Phoenix, AZ
Traffic
Local
Arizona Government
Local
Arizona Traffic
East Valley Tribune

Some home markets cooling faster than Chandler

The Valley housing market’s cool-down is occurring at different rates in different cities and towns and Chandler is a bit behind, according to a leading analyst. The Cromford Report last week said that Queen Creek, Buckeye and Maricopa have become the most attractive areas for homebuyers to score a big deal while Phoenix is among the cities where buyers will have to wait a month before they can try to barter their way to a better deal.
CHANDLER, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Route 85#The Business Journal
travelnowsmart.com

Fun Things to Do in Phoenix With a Teenager

If you’re in the mood for a fun activity for the whole family, try out some of the fun things to do in Phoenix with a teenager. If you want to keep them engaged, check out the Children’s Museum of Phoenix, Dave and Buster’s, and Petroglyph Plaza. You can also visit the Enchanted Island Amusement Park or Dave and Buster’s.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Here’s a breakdown of current Arizona construction market

Ask just about any contractor in the Valley about the state of their current business and projects and they’ll tell you this: Business is booming! But, as fruitful as the Arizona construction and development market is throughout Metro Phoenix, it’s not without its challenges. Right now, Arizona’s contractors...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Fake contractor returns $1,500 to Phoenix homeowner

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mohan Deb has $1,500 back in his pocket, and he couldn’t be happier. “You’re on my side. You really helped me,” Mohan said. In a previous On Your Side report, Mohan explained that he had hired a guy named Escadon Candelario. He goes by the nickname “Lalo” and runs a business called Mi Padre Landscaping.
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Senior Phoenix police officers ‘frustrated’ with new pay system

Phoenix police officers just received their first checks since the City Council approved a structure, making department employees the highest paid law enforcement agency in Arizona. But not everyone’s impressed with the new numbers. “It was kind of a disservice, I think, to some of the senior officers, the...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
azbigmedia.com

36.55 acres in Phoenix sell for $9M for build-for-rent project

On the tails of announcing its closing on a 40-acre parcel near the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), Empire Group purchases a second parcel less than a mile up the road. Securing approximately 37-acres for $9.08 million located east of North Valley Parkway and Rancho Laredo Drive. This parcel is the future site for Village at Sonoran Vista, a gated community that will include 240 single-family build-for-rent homes, plus the developer’s signature lifestyle amenities.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Deadly pedestrian crash shuts down Phoenix intersection

PHOENIX - A Phoenix intersection was shut down Wednesday morning after a woman was struck and killed by a truck. The collision happened at around 5:40 a.m. on Aug. 10 near 51st Avenue and Encanto Boulevard. The pedestrian, identified as 30-year-old Alberta Cons, died from her injures. Police say a...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Phoenix police $20K salary raises take effect, applications increase

PHOENIX — The starting annual salary for Phoenix Police Department recruits rose from $48,000 to over $68,661 Monday after the city council passed the pay increase proposal in June. The department is the highest-paying law enforcement agency in Arizona. Mayor Kate Gallego joined KTAR News’ Gaydos and Chad Monday...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC15 Arizona

ABC15 Arizona

14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Phoenix, Arizona news and weather from ABC15 Arizona, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abc15.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy