Developer proposes mixed-use project for Litchfield Park's new civic center

A project with new retail, restaurants and offices is being proposed as the first of several commercial developments planned for Litchfield Park's new city center in the West Valley.

The new project will be called Heritage Place at Litchfield Square and will total about 40,000 square feet between several buildings on the northern portion of the overall 26-acre site, which is bound by Litchfield and Old Litchfield roads and Wigwam Boulevard south of Luke Air Force Base.

The proposed development includes about 18,000 square feet of office space, 8,000 square feet of restaurant and 14,000 square feet of retail in two-story buildings connected by covered breezeways.

This will be one of several projects included in the overall Litchfield Square, a $52 million city center totaling 400,000 square feet across more than a dozen commercial buildings set to be built in five phases. In September 2021, the city opened a request for developers to bid on parcels for future development.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.