Read full article on original website
Related
Romance across enemy lines for the Lionesses: Split loyalties for England star Jess Carter as she faces showdown against her German goalkeeper partner in Euros final
Chelsea teammates Jess Carter, 24, and Ann-Katrin Berger, 31, are a football fairytale love story but they now face putting that aside and staring each other down as bitter rivals in Wembley's Euros final on Sunday. They are a seamless team both on and off the pitch but the couple...
Yardbarker
Report: Former Manchester United Player Makes Fun Of Cristiano Ronaldo Following Defeat Against Brighton & Hove Albion
The former Manchester United player spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo following the embarrassing defeat at Old Trafford. For the start of the Premier League season the Dutch manager Erik Ten Hag decided to keep Cristiano Ronaldo sitting on the bench. Everybody had the expectation of seeing Ronaldo being lined up in...
Barcelona and Lionel Messi ‘open negotiations’ for stunning return in 2023
Barcelona have started contract negotiations with club legend Lionel Messi in the hope that he would make a sensational return to the club in 2023. This news was first reported by Catalunya Radio on Sunday evening after Barcelona thrashed Mexican side Pumas UNAM 6-0 in the Joan Gamper Trophy. According...
Report: Manchester United Agree A Deal With Frenkie De Jong's Agent Amid Barcelona Exit Links
Manchester United have agreed a deal with the agent of Frenkie De Jong, according to a report.
RELATED PEOPLE
Becky Hill Fires Back At Sexist Trolls Who Criticised Her Euro 2022 Outfit
Pop star Becky Hill has fired back at social media trolls who criticised the outfit she fashioned for her performance at the Euro 2022 final. The 28-year-old took to the stage in the middle of Wembley Stadium before the Lionesses kicked off against Germany, and went on to secure major trophy success.
Female Referee Brutally Attacked By Male Player In Argentina After Showing Yellow Card
There were disgraceful scenes in an amateur football match in Argentina at the weekend when a female referee was attacked by a male player. Watch the shocking footage below:. The incident occurred in a lower league game between Garmense and Deportivo Independencia in Tres Arroyos, Buenos Aires. Female referee Dalma...
Man United 'working on deal' to sign Adrien Rabiot from Juventus
Manchester United are working on a deal to sign Adrien Rabiot from Juventus, according to stunning reports. Rabiot, 27, has emerged as the club's leading candidate following their attempts to sign Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong, per The Athletic. The France international is into the final 12 months of his contract...
Former Germany captain Philipp Lahm plans to boycott the World Cup in Qatar
Former Germany and Bayern Munich captain Philipp Lahm will boycott the World Cup this winter over host nation Qatar's poor human rights record. FIFA has faced widespread criticism for awarding the tournament to the tiny Gulf nation, which has a population over just over two million people. Qatar had never...
FIFA・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Report: Manchester United Agree Fee For Juventus Midfielder
Manchester United have reportedly a fee in principle with Juventus for the transfer of midfielder Adrien Rabiot, according to a report
Analysis of Manchester United’s performance against Brighton details Erik ten Hag’s major problem
If he didn’t know already, Erik ten Hag has a massive job in his hands after his Manchester United side produced a horror show on Sunday in their defeat against Brighton. Thanks to a first half brace by Pascal Gross, Brighton managed to win the game 2-1. The victory was also the first time in their entire history that they managed to win against United at Old Trafford.
Report Liverpool Face Barcelona And PSG For Manchester City Midfielder Bernardo Silva
Reports suggest that Liverpool have joined the race in signing Manchester City star Bernardo Silva, alongside Barcelona and PSG.
Borussia Dortmund 'replace' Erling Haaland with forgotten Premier League striker who didn't score a goal
Borussia Dortmund have confirmed the signing of Anthony Modeste - who you may have forgotten about after a loan spell in the Premier League ten years ago. The Bundesliga giants sold Erling Haaland to Manchester City earlier in the transfer window and have gone about bolstering their frontline. Dortmund signed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Callum Hudson-Odoi ‘asks to leave Chelsea on loan’ with Leicester and Southampton keen
What the papers sayCallum Hudson-Odoi has reportedly asked Chelsea to go out on loan and there are at least two Premier League clubs ready to snap him up. The Guardian reports Leicester and Southampton are considering signing the 21-year-old, with the winger searching for more regular playing time after not even being named on the bench when the Blues opened their league campaign with a 1-0 win over Everton on Saturday.An unexpected return to the Premier League with one of Manchester City’s rivals has been rumoured for Leroy Sane. The former City winger departed for Bayern Munich two years ago...
Yardbarker
Former Premier League Midfielder Gus Poyet Says Manchester United Are A Mess With The Players To Blame
Former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur and current Greece manager Gus Poyet has spoken about Manchester United’s opening day defeat to Brighton as he calls the side a mess and directs the blame towards the players. Poyet who currently manages international side, Greece played for two sides in the Premier...
Jack Grealish Hits Back at Claim He ‘Told Pep Guardiola Where to Go’ During West Ham United Fixture on Sunday
Jack Grealish was in the spotlight again, but not for how he played in the opening game of the season against West Ham United but for reacting to a social media post
Report: Four Transfer Targets Ralf Rangnick Recommended To Manchester United Including Erling Haaland
Four transfer targets that Ralf Rangnick recommended to Manchester United have been revealed, according to a report.
Chelsea identify Celtic's Josip Juranovic as defensive transfer target
Chelsea have identified Celtic full-back Josip Juranovic as a transfer target this summer, according to reports. The Blues are in the market for a defender to compete with Reece James for the right wing-back role this summer. The likes of Denzel Dumfries and Kyle Walker-Peters were previously linked with moves...
'Superhuman' - Gary Neville Full Of Praise For Erling Haaland After His West Ham Brace
Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville highly praises Manchester City's Erling Haaland post West Ham win.
‘When You Are Vulnerable, Players Like Mane Can End up Leaving. Liverpool Have Been Smart and Have Acted Now’ - Pundit on Jota Contract
Liverpool announced last week (August 2nd) that they had reached an agreement with Diogo Jota for a new five-year contract reported to be worth £150,000 weekly. Former Everton striker Kevin Campbell has praised the smart business from Liverpool.
SPORTbible
85K+
Followers
26K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.https://www.sportbible.com/
Comments / 0